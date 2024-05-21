Mission Accomplished, Chile?

May 21, 2024 9:10 AM ETECH
Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
600 Followers

Summary

  • Goods imports rose from a trough of $60 billion to approximately $110 billion, putting downward pressure on Chile’s current account.
  • The central bank’s mission on inflation appears to have been met, but they have yet to reach the mid-point of their target.
  • The repricing in rate cuts could be supportive of CLP going forward, assuming a stable copper market and some help from expected U.S. Federal Reserve cuts.

Small business owner in Santiago, Chile

Felipe Dupouy/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I recently returned from a research trip through the Andean region, which included a stop in Santiago, Chile. Along with other portfolio managers and analysts, I met with members of the finance ministry and central bank, local investors, and economists. Following this

This article was written by

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
600 Followers
We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As a specialist investment manager of Franklin Resources, Inc., Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London and Singapore, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ECH--
iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News