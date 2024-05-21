Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares have had a turbulent start.

The stock debuted April 27, 2017. It eventually became a pandemic superstar. Online used-car shopping appealed greatly to homebound buyers. So the stock soared from its $11.10 day-one close to an August 2021 $361.50 peak.

But like many Covid leaders, it abruptly turned south. On December 27, 2022, it closed at $3.72. That was 99% below its peak!

This wasn’t simply a case of the archetypical Mr. Market being too exuberant one day and too depressed the next, as Warren Buffett suggests he is.

Carvana followed a well-trod emerging-company path. Stocks fly way higher than justified by the business’ financial performance. And then, reality takes hold.

Sometimes, though, reality overreacts.

At least that’s the position of those who’re now buying the stock, after its having rallied from its trough to around $117.

The question for today is whether the bulls are right.

To address that, I want to address risk up front…

Risks — Mainly Financial Strength

Many Seeking Alpha authors, including me so far since my recent return to the platform, address Risk at or near the end of an article.

CVNA is different. We need to do this up front. It’ll be like eating the salad and vegetables before the steak and dessert.

Here’s a general sense of CVNA’s financial condition:

I could tolerate the debt ratios. But as a former junk-bond fund manager, I’ll confirm what you probably already assume.

CVNA’s interest coverage is horrifying. Back in the day, I declined many expensive dinners, etc, offered by bond salespeople pushing companies with better coverage than that.

Detractors can and do correctly cite other facts. (See, for example, the April 23, 2024 Seeking Alpha post Carvana: Still Driving On The Edge With A Heavy Debt Load.)

But my junk bond experience taught me there’s more.

Debt involves contracts. These cover amounts loaned, dates to pay interest and principal, covenants (agreements) to not do silly things that later make the borrower less creditworthy, etc.

You know this.

And if you already looked at CVNA, you probably also know how incredibly hard it’s been and still will be for the company to meet its obligations.

But here’s something many don’t realize…

Creditors absolutely positively hate with the heat of 1,000 suns to exercise their rights to put a defaulting company into bankruptcy. That’s so even if the debt is secured by assets that could be sold.

The reality is that when stuff hits the fan, creditors who stand firmly on their legal rights often wind up with pennies to the dollar.

Also, people who work for blown-up lenders often get fired. I wasn’t back in my junk bond days. But I did wind up with an ulcer. It’s not pretty.

Thankfully, for borrowers and lenders, all contracts can be amended. And they often are.

Troubled companies usually get amendments to whatever terms threaten oblivion.

This happens so regularly, I never bothered to discuss with underwriters the covenants accompanying new bond issues.

That seemed pointless. I’d seen how often bondholders relinquished vital protections in exchange for trivial increases in interest payments.

Despite this, we do actually see some companies fail and go into bankruptcy.

How can we tell when lenders will dig in?

The answer is surprisingly simple and has nothing to do with the gazillion ratios studied by credit analysts in my opinion.

It’s about confidence, or lack thereof, in the company’s ability to get its act together going forward.

Ideally, they’d like to see the borrower improve enough to meet all of its obligations.

But life and business often aren’t ideal. Creditors get this. They’ll keep the borrower going if it can give disappointed lenders more than they could get by forcing bankruptcy.

This perspective applies to every penny of debt on CVNA’s balance sheet.

It will also apply to the company’s portfolio of buyer loans, the quality of which seems likely to weaken as the economy softens and car-payment delinquencies rise.

Hard-core quants recognize something like this with stocks. They’ll say the “Quality-over-Junk” factor often has a negative coefficient.

In real-people English… You can sometimes make a killing with these companies because it often turns out things aren’t as horrendous as many fear.

That covers CVNA’s existential financial risks.

So, from here on, I’ll stick to the core topic. I’ll focus on the business and whether CVNA can do better in the future. Then, I’ll discuss what that means for the stock — today.

A Fully Contemporary Approach to Selling Used Cars

Carvana isn’t the only nationwide auto dealer. Nor is it the only one to sell online.

But within its sphere, used cars, Carvana is pushing the business model further than others.

It is completely on-line. And it’s fully, vertically integrated.

That distinguishes it from others like CarMax (KMX) or Cargurus.com. The former does a lot online. But customers often interact with brick-and-mortar dealerships. The latter isn’t fully integrated. It’s web site connects customers to physical world sellers.

Carvana starts with a sophisticated vehicle-acquisition program.

It sources from customers trading in old cars, auction houses, and vehicles that come off lease or off rental.

The company’s algorithms screen for car history, quality/defects, and fit with existing inventory. And it decides how much Carvana should pay.

Next comes inspection and reconditioning (IRC).

These efforts are being enhanced by adapting recently acquired ADESA locations to becoming IRC centers.

In the final part of this stage Carvana prepares to show the car to the world. This means getting basic photographs and data onto its web site.

It also means using its patented approach to creating a deep 3-D viewing experience for web users. They can look through the car, and see imperfections, as if they were doing so on a car lot.

The company then moves the cars to various hubs, many of which include Carvana-branded auto vending machines. (See image at the beginning of this post.)

When customers buy, they can and often do arrange warranties, financing and trade ins online with Carvana.

Finally, the purchase is fulfilled. The customer can come to a vending machine to get the car.

Or as happens if a customer is too far away, Carvana delivers it to the customer’s location. It doesn’t use third-party transporters. It uses uniformed Carvana employees driving Carvana-branded delivery trucks.

That saves time and money. And it furthers Carvana’s control over the entire experience.

At the end of the sale, customers get seven days to decide to keep or return the car.

For those who keep it, Carvana will then begin the state registration process for them. Customers who return vehicles will get refunds for all but specifically designated non-refundable fees.

This is Resonating with Customers

Amazon.com (AMZN) et. al. long ago made consumers comfortable buying things online. Companies like Zillow (Z) taught consumers the web could even help with huge ticket purchases.

Ecommerce seems especially apt for selling cars. It alleviates limited choice based on what’s on the lot, high pressure salesmanship, worries about buying a “lemon,” etc.

Bear in mind that the above reflects pre-pandemic sentiment.

The pandemic, when people stayed home, gave the business a much bigger boost. And even now that people are again out and about, on-line purchasing remains appealing.

Carvana’s Opportunity

This is a very fragmented industry with tens of thousands of dealers. Yet the largest player her has a market share near 2%. And the combined market share of the top 100 amounts to about 11%. (See most recent Carvana 10-K, page 3.)

Right now, Carvana is pretty well spread around the U.S.

About 80% of the U.S. population lives within 100 miles of a traditional Carvana IRC site or an ADESA auction site. The latter are being converted to IRCs. (See most recent Carvana 10-K, page 7.)

But there’s a lot of room for Carvana to do much more. The company makes it clear that its existing inventory is too low, “constrained.”

That’s been understandable given its recent effort to prioritize cost efficiency – see below.

Presently, the biggest opportunity for Carvana is to boost “production” (acquiring, inspecting and reconditioning cars and presenting them for sale) and more fully utilize its business capacity.

There’s a lot of fixed cost in those items. So as Carvana boosts inventories and sales, margins should benefit.

Hitting and Recovering from a Financial Pothole

The chart below pretty much reveals the source of Carvana’s recent problems.

Don’t rejoice over how steep the growth had been. Instead, interpret it as too much growth too quickly, especially heading into the pandemic.

Consider, too, the most recent period. We aren’t in recession. But we know interest rates are high (making it more expensive to buy cars on credit). Used car sticker prices have also been high. And consumers are looking to ease back on spending.

Ultimately, this is a very familiar story. It’s about a growth company that grew too fast. As a result, too many inefficiencies cropped up.

Carvana isn’t the first company to experience this. And it won’t be the last. And it wouldn’t be alone in suffering if the economy contracts. (As discussed above, I expect lenders to help Carvana get through a slump if need be.)

Meanwhile, Carvana is laser focused on improving its operations.

Take a look at these trends:

And there's still more to do.

Consider, for example, advertising expense. This was 1.8% of sales in the 2024 first quarter. But Carvana noticed that it was only 1.0% in older markets (those opened in 2013-2016.) Based on this, management sees room to get the rest of the markets down to 1.0%. (See Carvana’s May 1, 2024 Letter to Shareholders, page 4.)

Lots of “little” things like this can really add up.

For now, at least, Carvana is no longer hemorrhaging. In fact, management stated during its most recent earnings call that in 2025, it plans to pay cash interest due on its 2028 and 2030 senior secured notes.

That’s the kind of thing that pleases creditors and enhances their willingness to help the company get through its challenges.

The journey to profitability won’t be instantaneous.

But the company is moving in the right direction.

Yes, Carvana’s financial ratios right now are terrible. But given what’s happening now which, combined with still-untapped growth and margin potential, I expect creditors keep Carvana alive… and further amend debt obligations if and as needed.

I can’t emphasize that enough. It’s about confidence, not ratios.

So now, the spotlight shifts to us, the equity crowd.

What to Do About CVNA Stock

Because of deficits, we can’t compute P/E FWRD, PEG FWRD, or even the long-term growth rate. So, we have only limited valuation guides.

Author's computations and summary from data displayed in Seeking Alpha Portfolios

CVNA stock looks cheaper than SPY.

But let’s not celebrate that. SPY includes some of the best companies in the world.

Saying CVNA is cheaper than the SPY medians is like saying China has a bigger population than Delaware. It’s not a fair competition.

Relative to its auto retailing peers, CVNA looks very expensive. (I compare CVNA to a peer group that includes all 17 companies identified by the Seeking Alpha screener as “Automotive Retail.”)

Its EV/Sales ratio is much higher. That would be ok if its margin were much wider. But they aren’t.

Bear in mind, though, that the margin is a trailing 12-month (backward looking) number.

We saw above that Carvana’s margins are charting a nice uptrend. Better still, there’s more to come. Remember the chart showing all the available capacity. As the company uses more of that, margins should rise briskly.

Add in Carvana’s scale, ongoing efficiency efforts and online business model, I expect its margins to eventually overtake and then pass those of other automotive retailers.

All in all, I expect the company to grow its way at least into and potentially beyond its current EV/Sales valuation.

That takes care of the what-to-buy question.

But when-to-buy is a completely independent matter. It puts us among a group of judges for the iconic behavioral finance Keynesian Beauty Contest.

Imagine you’re a beauty contest judge. You know which contestant you prefer. But that’s not relevant here. You’re supposed to pick the contestant you believe will be preferred by most other judges.

I know what I think of CVNA. I like this investment opportunity.

But Wall Street is really a Keynesian Beauty Contest. So, I can’t necessarily buy or hold based on just my opinion. I have to decide how I think other investors will evaluate CVNA.

This is where chart reading can be very helpful. And it’s why as much of a fundamentals-story guy as I am, I still respect technical analysis.

(But I don’t go crazy trying to have the biggest fanciest set of indicators. Many give duplicate messages anyway. So, I keep it simple.)

Let’s now look at the CVNA chart to see if when-to-buy is now. Or put another way, how bullish are the other Keynesian judges.

The momentum judges are over-the-top with excitement.

I get this by comparing the 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) to the 50-day EMA. Obviously, many investors (Keynesian judges) were overjoyed at Carvana’s latest expectation-beating earnings announcement.

But this is a multi-judge (multi-style) court. The other two sets of judges are sitting back and glaring silently with arms folded. (I’m also a lawyer. I really hated standing before judges like that.)

One judge is the Chaikin Oscillator (CO). It measures the level of enthusiasm among buyers and sellers.

We know buying always equals selling. But who is more motivated to get the trade done? Stronger buyer motivation will pull the stock up. The converse is also true.

Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) measures the same thing, expect that it focuses on motivation among institutional investors.

Marc Chaikin refers to these investors as “smart money.” I don’t want to second guess whether institutions really are smarter. But they do move a lot of money. So, what they think matters, for better or worse.

We see in the chart that CMF was downright bearish until recently. Since Carvana’s last earnings release, it’s been hovering near neutral. CO, which includes more smaller investors, has been neutral for a while.

A technical analysis devotee might say the 10-day EMA bullish crossover is not being confirmed by the other indicators. I’ll put it this way… The Keynesian momentum judges haven’t been able to marshal a majority of the full bench.

I don’t see anything that tells me Carvana will underperform the market going forward. But as much as I love the situation here, the chart isn’t showing me enough to suggest it’ll outperform.

From here, I think CVNA shares will flourish, or flounder based largely on what the market does.

As I’ve said before, my investment stance depends mainly on whether I think a stock will be better than, in line with, or worse than market.

Here’s how I apply that to the Seeking Alpha rating system:

· “Strong Buy” means I see the stock as being better than the market and I’m bullish about the direction of the market.

· “Buy” means I see the stock as being better than the market but am not confident about the market’s near-term direction.

· “Hold” means I see the stock as moving in line with the market.

· “Sell” means I see the stock as being worse than the market but am not confident about the market’s near-term direction.

· “Strong Sell” means I see the stock as being worse than the market and I’m bearish about the direction of the market.

Based on this scale, I’m rating CVNA as a “Hold.”