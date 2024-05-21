IWM: Favor Small Caps Over The Technology Sector

syahrir maulana

The technology sector has been the engine for this bull market since its birth in October 2022. I think that is going to change as we move from the recovery phase of this expansion into what is a mid-cycle slowdown over the coming year. A slowing rate of economic growth is necessary to bring us closer to the Fed’s inflation target of 2%, and the upside for investors is that it should also bring the beginning of a rate-cut cycle by the Federal Reserve, which has bullish implications for sectors of the market that have yet to fully participate in the rally. This would be a healthy development, as we need participation to broaden to sustain the uptrend. It doesn’t necessitate that the technology sector underperforms, but its degree of outperformance is very likely to wane.

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) has been a market leader over the past 18 months coincident with the recognition that artificial intelligence (AI) would be the next major investment theme, and it is the only member of the Magnificent 7 that has yet to report earnings for the first quarter. We will see those results tomorrow (May 22nd). I can’t speculate on what the numbers will be, but I think any surge in price in reaction to the results may mark an intermediate-term peak in share price, as the positive rates of change in its operational metrics do not look sustainable.

While it is difficult to find a higher quality name that has had better execution, Nvidia’s valuation requires nothing but perfection moving forward. What is concerning is that the stunning rate of growth, while still tremendous, is bound to slow dramatically. Today, the stock trades at a forward multiple of 36 times earnings and more than 20 times sales of approximately $113 billion. Yet, the rate of growth in earnings and revenue is expected to decline over the coming two years, from nearly 100% this year to just 20% in 2026.

I think that requires a period of consolidation at best, which may have started two months ago, if not a correction in price. The situation with the remaining constituents of the Magnificent 7 looks no different.

After tremendous earnings growth of 37% for these names in the first quarter, the consensus is expecting a deceleration to less than half that rate by year-end. That is a negative rate of change that will make it difficult to realize the level of price appreciation we have seen over the past year. Meanwhile, the remaining 493 names in the S&P 500 index (SP500) are expected to realize sequential growth over the coming three quarters. That is a positive rate of change that bodes well for rotation out of technology and into other sectors of the market.

I think small-cap stocks present an even more attractive value proposition. Smaller companies, which tend to carry more leverage than large caps, would be prime beneficiaries of a rate-cut cycle implemented by the Federal Reserve. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) trades at 14.5 times forward earnings estimates, compared to the S&P 500 index at approximately 20 times. This more domestically focused index would also benefit from a soft landing, as input costs ease while the expansion continues.

In such a scenario, we should also see cyclicals outperform defensive sectors, which is where the Russell 2000’s exposure to energy and industrials would give it an advantage. I have been expecting small-cap outperformance since the beginning of this year with little success, but now I have an additional reason to be optimistic.

It was revealed in his latest 13-F filing that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller invested 15% of his portfolio in call options on the Russell 2000 index during the first quarter. That is a massive bet on the domestic economy, which has clearly not paid off yet, as the index is up just 3.9% this year. It broke out to the upside at the end of last year from a long base built over the past two years. I have no doubt Druckenmiller sees a test of the 2021 high for this index during the second half of this year, which implies upside of more than 13%.

If my outlook for a soft landing and continuation of the bull market is an accurate one, as outlandish as it may sound, I think the Russell 2000 index can outperform Nvidia after its post-earnings surge between now and the end of the year. It will be a function of sector and market cap rotation, as a mid-cycle slowdown in the U.S. economy materializes.