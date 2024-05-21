Keywords Studios: A Potential Buying Opportunity Amid Valuation Divergence

Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
544 Followers

Summary

  • Keywords Studios is a creative services provider to the gaming industry, offering technical and creative services to the video game and digital media industries.
  • The company operates in three main divisions: Create, Globalize, and Engage, focusing on game development, QA testing, localization, marketing, and player engagement.
  • Last year's Hollywood strike slowed down activities in some of the company's divisions, influencing the top line. However, the company showed resilience by reporting 13% YoY revenue growth for FY23.
  • Despite today's price spike, the stock had experienced a price decline and valuation divergence over time, while the company has maintained revenue growth and strong margins.
Group of coworkers testing VR simulator in the office

hobo_018

Keywords Studios (OTCPK:KYYWF) is a creative services provider to the gaming industry, being in the business of offering technical and creative services (which include art creation, game development, QA testing, localization, translation, marketing, player support, and audio services) to the video game and digital media industries for over two

This article was written by

Mandela Amoussou profile picture
Mandela Amoussou
544 Followers
Mandela has been a cryptocurrency enthusiast and trader since 2017. He loves coding and writing about cryptocurrencies and crypto investment strategies. He has an in-depth understanding of distributed ledger technology, the Web3 technology stack, and crypto investing. He enjoys researching and analyzing cryptocurrency projects, Web3 trends, and security tokens (digital securities). He is also a contributing writer for Seeking Alpha analyst James Foord.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in KYYWF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KYYWF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KYYWF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KYYWF
--
KYYWY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News