TransDigm: A Consistent Compounder With Tailwinds

Conviction Research profile picture
Conviction Research
135 Followers

Summary

  • TransDigm has been a top-performing stock with consistent annualized returns of around 20% and a successful business model.
  • The company specializes in highly engineered aircraft components and has strong market positions in its Power & Control and Airframe segments.
  • TransDigm's latest quarter showed strong organic growth and the company has a promising M&A pipeline for future expansion.

Engineer working on aircraft door in aircraft maintenance factory

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) has been one of the best compounding stocks over the past 10 years, consistently generating annualized returns of ~20% and maintaining one of the most successful business models with strong pricing power, switching costs, and monopoly-like

This article was written by

Conviction Research profile picture
Conviction Research
135 Followers
Ex-hedge fund analyst with a strong interest in finding winners and losers in industries where corporate strategy matters most. I focus on analysing the market structure, competitive positioning and strategic catalysts that lead to money-making ideas in varying time horizons. Enjoy reading the research!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TDG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TDG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TDG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News