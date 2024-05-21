Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

TransDigm (NYSE:TDG) has been one of the best compounding stocks over the past 10 years, consistently generating annualized returns of ~20% and maintaining one of the most successful business models with strong pricing power, switching costs, and monopoly-like characteristics. I believe management's recent comments on M&A indicate a strong long-term growth opportunity that will unfold in the years to come.

Overview

TransDigm is a leading global designer, producer, and supplier of highly engineered aircraft components. The group was founded by Nick Howley and Douglas Peacock in 1993, and it operates three main segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. Each segment specializes in niche products that deliver mission-critical components featuring high performance and reliability for the aerospace and defense industries. In totality, 90% of revenue comprises proprietary products underpinning a strong market position with a stable, predictable revenue stream.

TDG Investor Presentation

The Power & Control segment (roughly 50% of revenue) is composed of highly engineered components such as pumps, valves, ignition systems, and electric motors. These products are integral to aircraft operation, ensuring optimal power distribution and system control. TransDigm has superb pricing power across its offerings in this segment, as it is designed into systems subject to intense regulatory scrutiny. Additionally, there are significant switching costs arising from product customizations.

The Airframe segment (roughly 40% of revenue) includes products like audio systems, cockpit security components, and latching & locking devices. These components play a crucial role in the structural integrity and functionality of the aircraft. TransDigm's competitive edge here relates to its reputation for quality and reliability. Their aftermarket services also create a perpetual revenue stream.

The Non-aviation segment makes up a smaller part of TransDigm's revenue base (roughly 10%), including products for non-aviation markets such as industrial, medical, and marine applications. The uncorrelated nature of this segment provides a modest buffer against the cyclicality of the aerospace industry.

Latest Quarter Update

In the latest quarter, Q2 2024, reported on May 7th 2024, TD total revenue grew 20.5% YoY to $1.92B, driven by organic sales growth of 16.1%. Revenue growth was broad-based across all three of Transdigm's market channels - commercial OEM, commercial aftermarket and defense. The components of organic growth were led by defense, which was up +20.8% Year-over-Year, commercial OEM +22.0% Year-over-Year and commercial aftermarket +7.9% Year over Year. The gross margin had grown 1.6% to 60% despite inflationary pressures, driven by TransDigm's value-driven operating strategy and fixed cost leverage.

Value Drivers

The M&A strategy is highly value accretive over the long term for shareholders. Management made several encouraging remarks for the continuation of this strategy. We can expect the closure of the CPI Electron Device acquisition within the year. Additionally, management noted an expansive M&A pipeline over the next 12-18 months, mostly small/mid-size companies. CEO Kevin Stein mentioned on the call that the M&A team is the busiest it's ever been. Continued strong organic growth for each of the three segments. In the Power & Control segment, the rise of aircraft utilization and maintenance needs have increased demand for replacement parts. IATA recently reported that airline traffic leapt ahead of 2019 levels for the first time. During a time when geopolitical uncertainty is at unprecedented levels, never seen in recent history, defense budgets globally are on the rise, and this boosts the defense business. In the Non-aviation segment, organic growth is fueled by rising interest in energy-efficient solutions after rising energy costs and inflation. Additional drivers include increased investments in infrastructure and transportation, with a $1.2 trillion bill approved last year.

While management remains focused on 1) reinvesting in the business, 2) accretive M&A, and 3) returning capital through dividends and buybacks, it is also encouraging to see that growth is spread evenly across operating units. 2024 full-year guidance was raised this quarter to $7.74B in sales, ~18% Year-over-year growth, whereby defense growth was raised to mid-teens, commercial OEM to ~20% Year-over-year and aftermarket growth to mid-teens.

Balance Sheet and Competition

We've established that M&A and capital allocation will be pivotal for the future of TransDigm. Incremental returns will determine stock performance moving forward. In the latest earnings report, TDG reported $4.3 billion in cash and roughly $21 billion in long-term debt. This signals significant leverage in the model. Put differently, Net/Debt to EBITDA is 5.1x, which would be a red flag for any other company. TransDigm though is one of the few rare exceptions that this red flag can be waived, in my opinion, because of the unusual visibility embedded into its recurring revenue model. The predictable nature of TDG's cashflows allowed the company to be levered between 4-8x Net Debt/EBITDA in the past decade. This also ties into TransDigm's dominant competitive position.

The company's product portfolio comprises highly specialized components subject to significant regulatory requirements, which lead to long-term customer loyalty and enduring demand for products. Compliance with regulations often necessitates routine maintenance and part replacement, creating consistent revenue streams.

Valuation

FactSet

Management recently stated that additional hires are being made to manage the upcoming deal flow, as their target leverage is below the preferred 5 to 7x range. Whether these prospects materialize into deals or not, the outcomes will likely be positive for shareholders, with the potential for surprise dividends.

Applying a 24x EV/EBIT on 2025 EBIT of $4.1 billion implies an approximate upside of 10% from current levels. Albeit demanding, 24x is a realistic multiple for a company with TransDigm's profile. Besides, I believe that the accretive acquisitions are not fully reflected in consensus figures.

Seeking Alpha

FactSet

TransDigm has a long history of trading at deservedly high multiples relative to peers, for the reasons discussed in the previous sections. At this moment, the premium is within a reasonable range compared to its 5-year average. This valuation is justified because TransDigm has achieved an average revenue growth of 9.5% over 3 years, compared to the peer group's 7% average. Furthermore, the company's gross margin, a good proxy for pricing power, far outperforms its peers. Over the past 12 months, its gross margin is approximately 59% versus 23% of the peer group.

Risks

My thesis is predicated on the continuation of TransDigm's M&A success story, which relies on many factors, including high-quality execution, value accretion, synergies, and integration. Although M&A has historically been proven to be value-destructive in academia, TransDigm has defied the odds in that respect and continues to acquire companies that dominate in a niche.

Management also expressed concerns about Boeing's ongoing troubles, which rattled the industry. I believe this will be a short-term headwind, and TransDigm has no direct exposure to regulatory investigations.