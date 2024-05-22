Earn Up To 8% Yield With AI Exposure

anyaberkut

In recent years, Artificial Intelligence has emerged as a transformative force poised to revolutionize various industries worldwide. From large language models like OpenAI's GPT to Google's Gemini, AI technology is not just a buzzword but a powerful tool with myriad applications and use cases.

AI and machine learning have the potential to optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and extract valuable insights from vast datasets. This transformative capability positions AI as a significant market opportunity for companies savvy enough to harness its potential effectively. In the coming years, it wouldn’t be surprising to see most of the companies around us adopt AI to enhance their offerings, cut costs, and streamline operations. AI is set to provide a significant boost to the leading nations, making it a terrific opportunity for the investor community.

However, for income investors, AI's allure extends beyond its market growth prospects. While capital appreciation is enticing, consistent income generation is paramount. Fortunately, there are investments where big investments in AI directly translate to dividends in your pocket. Let us discuss our top picks in this category.

Pick #1: DBRG Preferreds - Up To 7.7% Yields

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $80 billion in AUM (Assets Under Management). The company invests across five key digital infrastructure verticals: data centers, macro cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure, and currently maintains a portfolio of 47 companies. DBRG has moved away from being an operator of real estate assets, and the bulk of the company’s revenues are from fees on its AUM.

DBRG reported its Q1 earnings on April 30, and Wall Street hated the lack of bottom-line profitability. During the quarter, the company’s FEEUM (Fee-Earning Equity Under Management) grew by 17% YoY to $32.5 billion, and fee revenues increased by 21% YoY to $72.8 million. DBRG also secured $1.1 billion in new capital commitments, up 47% over the prior year.

Artificial Intelligence is the talk of the town, and companies of all sizes are making significant investments to stay competitive. Global investments in AI are set to exceed $200 billion by 2025. DBRG’s portfolio companies are budgeted to invest over $11 billion in data center Capex in 2024.

Management has affirmed its full-year FEEUM guidance and sees opportunities for growth and margin expansion in the data center, power solutions, and fiber sectors.

DBRG continues to maintain ample liquidity and de-lever its balance sheet. During the quarter, the company completed the redemption of its $78 million 2025 notes, creating an annual interest expense reduction of ~$4.5 million. As of March 31, DBRG reported $413 million in liquidity, including full availability of the $300 million VFN (Variable Funding Note).

There seems to be some heartburn around DBRG’s compensation expense being 71% of the top line during Q1. I’d like to remind readers that private equity is a high-paying industry requiring candidates with the highest level of skill and experience. After all, clients don’t expect anything less from the advisors managing their money. For FY 2023, DBRG spent $151 million as cash compensation expenses and reported a staff size of 300. This calculates to ~$500,000 per employee. Let us compare this with larger firms in this industry.

KKR spent almost $670,000 per employee ($3 billion comp expense in FY 2023 and total staff count of 4,490)

Blackstone spends almost $700,000 per employee ($3.3 billion total comp expense in FY 2023 for a total staff size of 4,735)

Apollo Global, a staggering $1 million per employee ($2.7 billion comp expense in FY 2023 and a total staff count of 2,903)

It is obvious that larger firms will have many more employees who provide supporting services (non-revenue-generating) than DBRG. The actual cash compensation per revenue-generating employee will be much higher.

DBRG is redefining itself as a private equity / alternative asset manager and must retain top talent to ensure its exponential growth and establishment as a serious player in this competitive industry.

DBRG generated $2.2 million of distributable earnings after factoring in the preferred distributions and continues to pay a $0.01/share quarterly dividend. Moreover, the company has been steadily buying back its discounted preferreds on the open market, making visible decreases in the annual preferred dividend expense in recent years.

DBRG currently has three classes of preferred stock, all trading post their call dates and sporting attractive discounts to par.

7.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (DBRG.PR.H) – Yield 7.7%

7.15% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DBRG.PR.I) – Yield 7.7%

7.125% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (DBRG.PR.J) – Yield 7.7%

Note: DBRG preferred dividends have been classified as non-dividend distributions for several quarters due to the company periodically divesting its former "Operating" business. As this business's footprint continues to shrink, there is no reasonable method of estimating how much of the FY 2024 preferred dividend would be tax-advantaged. As these are preferred dividends paid by a C-Corp, they would be classified as QDI once the proceeds from the asset sale have been distributed/utilized.

All three preferreds from DBRG offer comparable yields and upside to par. It is recommended that you choose the best at the time of purchase. This is a rapidly growing company in the alternative asset management space, and as FEEUM and fee revenues lead to free cash flows, we expect the preferreds to be increasingly repurchased on the open market or called. This makes it a great opportunity to lock a 7.7% yield and ~8% upside to par.

Pick #2: BST - Yield 8.2%

For a more diversified exposure to growth tech, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) presents an attractive income investment. BST is diversified across 101 holdings, with almost ~50% of the assets deployed in its top 10 investments. Corporations that present the biggest opportunities in digital transformation, namely NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Meta (META), and Amazon (AMZN), constitute large proportions of BST’s assets. Source

BST maintains 80% exposure to large-cap firms, and 20% of the fund’s assets are deployed into small-cap names. This strategy has enabled the fund to achieve terrific market outperformance over the past decade.

BST has a track record of paying growing distributions to shareholders since its inception in 2014. The CEF pays $0.25/share on a monthly basis, reflecting an 8.2% annualized yield. 100% of BST’s distributions in FY 2023 and YTD 2024 are long-term capital gains, making it quite efficient from a taxation standpoint.

BST currency trades at par with NAV, making it an attractive addition to your income portfolio to benefit from the surging popularity of AI and associated digital transformation opportunities.

Conclusion

In Corporate America's dynamic landscape, strategic allocation of investment capital fuels growth across diverse sectors. From infrastructure to clean energy, domestic manufacturing to artificial intelligence, my investment approach is tailored to ensure a steady flow of income from these substantial ventures.

The vast potential of AI in business presents numerous opportunities for growth and profitability. Global corporations are heavily investing in AI adoption, which promises significant enhancements across industries, benefiting income investors.

At our Investing Group, we prioritize immediate income over potential future gains. We seek investments that offer 'waiting fees', such as BST and DBRG preferreds. With a comprehensively diversified portfolio of over 45 securities across various sectors, aiming for an overall yield of over 9%, we not only profit from the AI revolution but also position ourselves to capitalize on the next big phenomenon while maintaining a steady income stream. This approach underscores the beauty of income investing.