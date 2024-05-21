FREYR Battery Is Progressing With Its Commercialization Process

SweetBunFactory

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) stock is down a lot from its highs, and its vision of being an innovative and green western battery play suffered after it indicated it was having trouble with its technology last fall. At a closer look, however, the company has made substantial progress on its technological challenges and management is confident that automated series production of battery cells at its Customer Qualification Plant will be achieved in the coming weeks. Additionally, the recent cost reductions have meaningfully extended its runway, so that cash is likely not an issue at the moment. Even though FREYR is difficult to value, it is very cheap from a historic perspective and I believe it has substantial potential, once further milestones are achieved. To me, the stock is a speculative BUY, warranting a small first position that can be extended as it executes successfully on its goals.

FREYR's Troubled Situation

FREYR used to be a celebrated battery cell manufacturing startup from Norway/Luxembourg. It was planning to leverage an innovative semi-solid cell technology, licensed from MIT spin-out 24M Technologies, and produce clean batteries in Norway and the U.S. at prices competitive to Chinese peers. The company's original strategy was to build a Customer Qualification Plant ('CQP') in Norway to demonstrate automated production of the semi-solid cells on a smaller scale, use this to build trust in order to generate sales agreements and secure more significant financing, and then build large-scale facilities in Norway (Giga Arctic, next to the CQP) and the United States (Giga America).

After lengthy and optimistic discussions with Norway and the European Union, FREYR disclosed on November 9th 2023 that it does not believe to be able to secure funding from these partners in the short-term and stopped almost all investments into its Giga Arctic project. Instead, the company filed plans to redomicile to the U.S. and focus on its Giga America project to make full use of IRA tax incentives and be eligible for a DoE Title 17 loan. Additionally, FREYR was having difficulties with establishing automated production of semi-solid cells at its CQP and adapted its product strategy to establish half of its Giga America manufacturing capacity as production lines for conventional battery cells. All this finished off the already shaky share price development with a huge drop, and the stock has been down ever since.

Data by YCharts

Where to go from here?

Being aware of the fact that it needs to deliver on the challenges above, FREYR's management keeps reiterating its opportunity in the battery market, stressing the strong global growth rates in energy storage systems ('ESS') and battery electric vehicles (BEV's). They further believe that production capacities will be more regionalized in the future, opening up a space for western-based players to capture market share and eventually experience some pricing power over at least currently very challenging Chinese price levels (mostly due to overcapacity).

To capitalize on this opportunity and limited time subsidy programs (particularly IRA incentives in the U.S.), the company is working on solving its issues to move to the market as quickly as possible. In its Q4 2023 call, FREYR announced that some of the more serious hold-ups had already been solved, including a fully automated production of electrochemically active electrodes via the 24M technology. They furthermore stated that they have made substantial progress in "mastering the electromechanical challenges at the CQP" and expect to "start fully automated production of batteries for testing by customers in the first half of 2024" (Tom Einar Jensen, Executive Chairperson).

Due to its low valuation and the high interest rate environment, it appears FREYR decided to manage its cash position more carefully and aim at not having to raise capital in this environment. Besides, FREYR has no debt at the moment. After implementing measures, such as stopping all non-essential activities at its Giga Arctic site, reducing full-time employees by 20%, and reducing contractors/project support by 50% (end of Q1 2024 compared to Nov 2023), the company plans to use substantially less cash in 2024 as it did in 2023. For Q1 2024, cash use was therefore down to $23 million compared to $287 million for the full year 2023, which is a reduction of about 78% on a quarterly basis. The aim is to sufficiently reduce spending to extend the cash runway to more than two years. Additionally, the company is following up on its capital formation activities with the U.S. government.

Q1 2024 Update and Outlook

In the recent business update on May 8th, management reiterated that they feel well positioned in the market and have made significant progress in their commercialization strategy. They still expect to achieve automated cell production at the Norwegian CQP, including casting and cell assembly, in Q2 2024 and by this demonstrate the most important milestone for customer qualification (and for U.S. government stakeholders in the capital formation activities). I believe this step is vital for the company, as the previous trouble in achieving progress along this way led to serious doubts for some investors that the novel 24M technology could be extended to significant scale at predicted costs. FREYR's management has a similar view on this:

This next milestone is a step change on our journey to becoming a battery production company, demonstrating our ability to produce cells on a novel technology platform. It's not only a key precursor to validating the semi-solid manufacturing process, it's also an important step to prove our technical and operational credentials as an emerging partner of choice for our customers, alliance members and global network advantage. (Birger Steen, CEO)

In its ongoing business development activities, FREYR focuses on providing near-term cash-flows and avoiding negative impacts on the company's liquidity position. Two European BEV opportunities have consequently been eliminated from FREYR's pipeline, while three new projects from different use cases have been added in the past quarter. Also, management continues to believe that its decision to build one track of its Giga America facility as a production line for conventional technology is contributing to this goal by reducing the time to scaled production. This decision was not only driven by cash considerations but also by the limited-time availability of IRA Sec. 45X production tax credits.

Regarding its financial outlook, the company expects increasing R&D costs for Q2 as the CQP ramp-up nears, then again lower costs for H2. There are no significant capital expenditures expected above the yearly run-rate of $2 million in maintenance and preservation for Giga Arctic for the remainder of 2024. Management is moreover evaluating further use-cases for the site and buildings, which could be other industrial activities or a sale to a third party (book value at $225 million). Altogether, 2024 spending is planned to focus on:

getting to battery cell production at the CQP using 24M technology and the production activity necessary to deliver testable cells from the CQP to Nidec, the continued development of Giga America and pursuing a conventional license and project to accelerate our path to first revenues. Indeed, we are actively evaluating significant opportunities which might merit short-term investment but lead to longer-term capital formation on attractive terms in the near term. How the CQP, Giga America and these other important opportunities develop might impact our spending for the year and we will keep investors updated. (Oscar Brown, CFO)

Valuation and Perspectives

Assigning a meaningful valuation to FREYR is a rather difficult undertaking since the company has no noteworthy revenue in the near future and will probably stay loss-making in the medium-term. Also, while management claims to have quite a few interesting deals in the pipeline, the available information is still insufficient and perspective deliveries are too far into the future to build a resilient model. One of the few options to judge the valuation is thus to look at the price-to-book ratio, which is at a historic low for the company right now. Even only reverting to its average valuation would give FREYR a lot of upside to potentially quadruple or quintuple.

Data by YCharts

All in all, FREYR's valuation is very difficult to determine reliably. In such a situation, stocks tend to trade a lot on subjective perceptions which can change course rapidly if positive or negative information like on November 9th 2023 comes to light. The company's shares could however, just as well reverse course as soon as these doubts are lifted - particularly since FREYR is valued rather cheaply from a historic perspective, and used to trade in a range of about $7.50 to $15 before the current issues became public. I therefore believe that the company has a lot of potential as soon as its outlook is perceived more positively again, and could break out of its current range once the upcoming production milestones are achieved.

Risks

As a pre-revenue small cap play, an investment in FREYR carries some risk, as well. Most notably, FREYR could run into further trouble getting automated serial production going. Also more generally, building and ramping up greenfield manufacturing sites is always accompanied by the risk of technical issues, e.g. with the set-up of machinery and equipment.

Further risks for a startup in this stage of development are on the commercial and funding side. Next to the risk of too slow or insufficient customer wins, FREYR needs to keep convincing capital markets, banks, and governments on the viability and prospects of its vision. Here, the low share price is of particular concern as it restricts the company's ability to raise equity, which in turn is an important precondition for debt financing at such an early stage. Moreover, FREYR and its competitors are all, to a certain extent, counting on governmental support for the costly green technology investments they need to take. The management stressed for instance that much of its recent strategy changes are built on the availability of IRA funding in the U.S. If this funding were to fall through, there would be strong implications for FREYR.

Final Thoughts

Ever since the company communicated that it is struggling to ramp automated series production of its battery cells and there would not be any government support in Europe for the foreseeable future, FREYR and its stock are experiencing a lot of negativity. Its share price might thus remain at a depressed level until these doubts are refuted. In the recent Q1 earnings call, Birger Steen, however, hinted that the first successful tests for automated cell production at the CQP could occur at any day now. In this case, the stock could be able to generate a lot of upside.

In my view, FREYR proved quite reliable in the past by regularly delivering on its promises up until November 9th, and I am positive that the management and staff at the site are working hard on solving the current technical issues and delivering once again. Cost saving measures are already working, and it seems possible that the company can substantially extend its runway and bridge the phase of negativity it is facing right now. Additionally, I see further possible catalysts in the form of government support measures - particularly in the U.S., where FREYR is already in positive discussions, but also the door in Europe does not seem closed entirely to me. Therefore, I rate FREYR a speculative BUY for a small initial position, which could be extended with further positive fundamental developments.