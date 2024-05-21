beyhanyazar/iStock via Getty Images

I have previously reviewed APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) and, a while ago, Callon Petroleum. Benefits from APA's acquisition of Callon, the upturn in the natural gas market, as well as long-term prospectivity/optionality in Suriname and elsewhere, along with APA’s current bargain price lead me to upgrade APA Corporation from Hold to Buy.

APA (previously known and still sometime referred to as Apache) produces gas and oil from the U.S., Egypt, and—at a maintenance level--the UK’s North Sea. It is appraising discoveries in offshore Suriname (near Guyana). The company is also extending its exploratory reach to Alaska and Uruguay, which adds optionality. And APA has enhanced its U.S. onshore production profile by acquiring Callon Petroleum in a stock-for-stock deal valued at $4.5 billion. The deal closed April 1, 2024.

Callon Petroleum, an early target of activist investor Kimmeridge, produces from oil-weighted assets in both the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of the Permian.

APA’s dividend is $1.00/share for a yield of 3.2%, smaller than the less risky 2-year U.S. Treasury rate (US2Y) of 4.78%.

APA faces challenges because its Alpine High gas competes with zero-marginal-price oil-associated gas in the Permian. This production has grown enormously, and gas pipeline takeaway capacity from the region is insufficient. However, APA has addressed these challenges in part by curtailing gas production at low Waha (west Texas) prices.

Moreover, the opening of both the Matterhorn 2.5 BCF/D gas takeaway pipeline in 3Q24 and the increase in Permian natural gas processing plants suggest at least some future price relief for the 18 BCF/D of Permian gas production, although more is needed.

Relief for gas prices (NG1:COM) is, in fact, already occurring due to other macro factors: an anticipated eventual lift on new LNG export terminal permitting, normal summer demand to generate electricity, and an expected significant increase in electricity demand (and thus natural gas generating fuel) in at least three ways: AI chips in data centers (AI chips, like Nvidia's (NVDA) use 35x the electricity of today’s advanced chips), normal data center growth, and the required reliability backup use of fast-on/fast-off natural gas to support solar and wind renewables use by utilities.

At a recent Hart Energy conference, Wil VanLoh, CEO of Quantum Energy Partners provided an estimate of future U.S. natural gas demand from LNG exports and as an electricity generating fuel: +20-25 BCF/D to today’s 100 BCF/D of U.S. gas demand.

I recommend APA Corporation as a “Buy,” and have just bought shares myself.

Callon Petroleum Acquisition

In early January, APA announced its proposed acquisition of Callon. Valued at $4.5 billion including Callon's net debt, the transaction closed April 1, 2024.

According to the APA announcement,

“The acquisition will bring APA’s daily reported production to approximately 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), approximately two-thirds coming from the Permian Basin. The acquired assets include approximately 120,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin and 25,000 net acres in the Midland Basin. Callon’s fourth-quarter production was 103,000 BOE per day, comprising 58% oil and 80% liquids. “Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Callon common stock was converted into the right to receive 1.0425 shares of APA common stock, with cash in lieu of fractional shares. As a result, APA issued approximately 70 million shares of common stock related to the transaction.”

The total APA share count is currently 371.2 million shares, so the new shares are about 19% of the total.

Callon Petroleum’s Reserves

At year-end 2023, Callon Petroleum reported proved reserves of 433.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE). Of this, 64% were proved developed. The total proved reserves are divided as:

*55% is oil and condensate*23% is natural gas liquids (NGLs)

*22% is natural gas (sales gas).

The PV-10 value of the proved developed reserves on December 31, 2023, was $4.3 billion. The PV-10 of all proved Callon reserves was $5.9 billion.

Average prices used in the calculation were:

*$78.17/bbl of oil and condensate

*$22.27/bbl of NGLs

*$1.53/MCF of natural gas.

APA’s Pre-Acquisition Reserves

On December 31, 2023, APA's total estimated proved reserves were 808 million BOEs. Most are proved developed. Reserves from Suriname are not yet proven, so are neither booked nor included here.

Of the 808 million BOE total, 379 million barrels (47%) were oil and condensate, 173 million barrels (21%) were natural gas liquids, and 1.5 trillion cubic feet (or 255 million BOE or 32%) were natural gas.

Proved reserve categories are shown below.

Starks Energy Economics & APA 10K

The present value of future net cash flows at a 10% discount rate (PV-10), a standard measure of comparison for reserves, is $10.0 billion for year-end 2023. This compares to $17.6 billion for year-end 2022.

The $10.0 reserve PV divides as:

$6.15 billion U.S.;

$3.83 billion Egypt;

$0.06 billion UK.

APA’s First Quarter 2024 Results and Guidance

In the first quarter of 2024, APA earned net income of $132 million, or $0.44/share. It produced 389,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, (BOE/D.) Excluding Egyptian noncontrolling interest and tax barrels, adjusted production was 320,000 BOE/D. Cash from operations was $368 million. Adjusted EBITDAX was $1.24 billion.

In 1Q24 production, 51% was oil, 15% was natural gas liquids, and 34% was natural gas.

For the second quarter of 2024, which now includes Callon, production is expected to total 466,000 BOE/D, or adjusted for Egyptian non-controlling interest tax barrels, 400,000 BOE/D. Of the adjusted barrels, half worldwide (200,000 BPD) is oil.

Of the expected 2Q24 U.S. production of 303,000 BOE/D, 43% or 130,000 BPD is oil. Planned upstream capital investment in 2Q24 is $890 million.

The company is looking at non-core asset sales for debt reduction.

Alpine High, Suriname, Uruguay and Alaska

A major issue for APA is its Alpine High natural gas (in the Delaware sub-basin of the Permian) is far from markets and competes with “must-be-produced” associated gas which is produced with oil, no matter the gas price. (Gas production from the Permian is responsive to the oil price, not the gas price.) The west Texas gas price (Waha) is particularly important for APA, given its large Alpine High gas reserve. This price is often under pressure and has actually gone negative several times; it is almost always lower than the reference Henry Hub price. On May 17, 2024, the Waha price was -$1.82/MMBTU beneath the Henry Hub reference price of $2.63/MMBTU or only $0.81/MMBTU.

Current total Permian production is 18 BCF/D. APA staked considerable capital on the Alpine High find in 2016 and has since had to write down much of its investment and reserves. As mentioned above, natural gas prices generally are recovering, but the Waha price is expected to remain discounted to the Henry Hub price for at least several months. When prices fall too low, APA curtails.

Consolidation via big mergers in the Permian and Permian oil production holding at 6.0-6.3 MMBPD (of course, this is more than the entire U.S. was producing in 2005) has led to discussion of this biggest U.S. basin's maturation. Coupled with the fast-declining nature of unconventional onshore shale production, this has incentivized companies to again explore abroad.

APA has a history of international and offshore production. It is the largest outside operator in Egypt and has been in that country for thirty years. APA also has hydrocarbon production from the North Sea but is allowing it to decline as the UK recently began taxing it heavily.

APA has had more success offshore Suriname, which, as the map shows, is near Guyana. APA and Total are considering approval of a 200,000 BPD floating production and storage offloading (FPSO) vessel for Block 58 offshore Suriname. (Block 58 aligns geographically and geologically with offshore Guyana.) APA also has a joint find in Block 53.

The company hopes to bring oil production from Suriname forward from 2028 to 2027.

In a related development, ExxonMobil is known for its Guyana find; however, it is also active in Block 52 offshore Suriname. According to Wood Mackenzie, a third find by Exxon Mobil (XOM) (XOM:CA) and Petronas could support a 100,000 BPD FPSO there.

APA has also begun large-scale exploration in Alaska and offshore Uruguay. A comparison of the company’s areas of exploration interest is shown below.

Oil and Natural Gas Prices

The May 17, 2024, oil price for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil at Cushing, Oklahoma for June 2024 delivery was $80.06/barrel. The natural gas price for June 2024 delivery at Henry Hub, Louisiana, was $2.63/million British Thermal Units (MMBTU).

The 5-95 confidence interval ranges for U.S. oil and gas are shown below. Oil is expected to be between $40/bbl and $130/bbl by year-end 2025. Natural gas prices fluctuate seasonally.

EIA STEO

EIA STEO

Competitors

Callon Petroleum was, like APA is, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Its operations are in the Midland and Delaware sub-basins of the west Texas Permian. With the Callon acquisition, most of APA’s U.S. production is from the Permian Basin.

However, with APA's U.S. operations also in the Eagle Ford shale, Austin Chalk, the U.S. Gulf Coast, and the Gulf of Mexico, APA competes directly with virtually every U.S. company producing oil and gas. (Appalachian gas competes because of low price in certain regions with Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma natural gas, including assuredly the Alpine High dry natural gas.)

International competitors include BP (BP), Chevron (CVX) (CHEV:CA), ConocoPhillips (COP), Exxon Mobil (XOM) (XOM:CA), Equinor (EQNR), Harbour Energy (OTCPK:HBRIY), Qatar Petroleum, Shell (SHEL) and Total (TTE).

In Suriname, companies work with Suriname state company Staatsolie.

Governance

On May 1, 2024, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked APA Corporation’s overall governance a 6, with sub-scores of audit (3), board (2), shareholder rights (7), and compensation (9). In this ranking, a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

At April 30, 2024, shorts were 5.4% of floated stock. Insiders own only 0.41% of shares.

The company’s beta is 3.29, far above the overall market, but in line with oil and gas price volatility in the U.S. and abroad.

On March 30, 2024, the largest institutional stockholders, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market, were Vanguard (12.0%), BlackRock (7.3%), Hotchkis & Wiley (6.6%), State Street (5.9%), Harris Associates (5.2%), and Invesco (3.7%).

BlackRock, State Street, and Invesco are signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a group that manages $57 trillion in assets worldwide and which limits hydrocarbon investment via its commitment to achieve net-zero alignment by 2050 or sooner.

Financial and Stock Highlights

APA’s market capitalization is $11.5 billion at the May 17, 2024, stock closing price of $30.88 per share. The company’s 52-week price range is $28.90-$46.15 per share, so the closing price is 67% off the one-year-high. The price is 76% of the one-year target of $40.78.

Trailing twelve-month (TTM) EPS is $8.91, giving a current price-earnings ratio of a bargain 3.5. The average of analysts’ expectations for 2024 and 2025 EPS is $4.40 and $4.99, respectively, for a forward price-earnings ratio range of 6.2-7.0.

TTM returns on assets and equity (APA only, excluding CPE) are an excellent14% and 121%, respectively.

TTM operating cash flow (also largely pre-CPE) was $3.2 billion and levered free cash flow was $1.2 billion.

At March 31, 2024, (pre-acquisition) APA had $11.3 billion of liabilities including $5.2 billion in long-term debt and $2.15 billion in current liabilities. Assets were $15.0 billion, for a steep liability-to-asset ratio of 75%.

Be aware that after the end of 1Q24, when APA closed on the Callon acquisition, per its 10Q it borrowed $1.5 billion in senior unsecured three-year term loans to pay off Callon’s net debt, which it did.

The dividend of $1.00/share yields 3.2%. However, at present, the less-risky two-year U.S. Treasury rate is 4.78%.

APA continues its pledge to return a minimum of 60% of free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases.

The company’s average analyst rating is 3.0, or “Hold” from the 29 analysts who follow it.

Notes on Valuation

Book value is lower than market at $8.66/share, indicating positive investor sentiment.

As noted, APA’s PV-10 reserve value is $10.0 billion and Callon Petroleum’s is $4.3 billion, for a total of $14.3 billion. APA’s post-acquisition enterprise value is $16.7 billion and market capitalization is $11.5 billion.

The ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is an astonishingly low (bargain) 3.4, far below the maximum of 10.0 or less signifying a bargain.

The $11.5 billion market capitalization gives APA an average of $25,000 per flowing BOE and $57,900 per flowing barrel of oil, both on the low (bargain) side.

Positive and Negative Risks

As with any offshore, capital-intensive project, the financial risk for a smaller company like APA is larger on a percentage or exposure basis compared to a multinational like ExxonMobil or BP. Investors have become accustomed to the success rates in shale; success in big offshore projects are less certain. It is possible the Suriname find could be less economical than hoped.

But of course, the potential payoff is much larger.

APA may have difficulty merging Callon’s people and projects in, or may not get the operational efficiencies expected.

As an international company, APA is exposed to political risk in Suriname and Uruguay. It is not unusual for countries to unilaterally attempt to change the terms of their agreements with a multinational producer. In Egypt, APA has a 30-year relationship and is the largest producer there, so the risk appears smaller, although it may be more influenced by nearby instability.

Ironically, the worst political risk has come from the UK with its super-high tax regime (now 75% instead of 40%) and the anti-hydrocarbon policies of the Biden administration and several banks and funding capital sources in the U.S.

Increasing Permian Basin oil production and increasing gas-oil ratios as the field ages has and will increase the production of associated gas, risking even more over-supply. Gas pipeline takeaway capacity is considered insufficient until build out in 2024.

On the positive side, then, is the increase in oil-weighted production with the acquisition of Callon.

Inflation, while it can raise the price of oil since oil is denominated in dollars, also increases operating and financing costs.

Investors should consider their oil and natural gas price expectations (especially at Waha in west Texas) as the factors most likely to affect APA.

Recommendations for APA Corporation

I recommend APA Corporation as a buy for energy investors seeking long-term capital appreciation. APA is bargain-priced, but its dividend yield at 3.2% is modest. It does have a share repurchase program as well.

With gas demand expected to increase, particularly for electricity generation as well as LNG export, even the locationally challenged Alpine High gas has upside.

The addition of Callon’s oilier Permian assets will bring efficiencies and higher per-BOE revenue in the U.S.: its 12/31/2023 PV-10 asset value about matches the price APA paid ($4.3 billion compared to $4.5 billion acquisition price.)

Although its North Sea production is declining, APA’s Egyptian production continues apace.

Finally, while APA is not in a position to recognize asset value from its riskier international exploration in Suriname, it is developing considerable option value—ideally soon to be monetized—there, as well as longer-range prospects in Uruguay and Alaska.

