Shares of CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) have seen solid momentum already in 2024. The cybersecurity company has seen a very strong share price performance as the market is clearly appreciating the accelerating operating momentum here.

After a very strong first quarter, the company announced a nice and substantial deal, all adding to the operating momentum here. While I appreciate this, and recognize the great long term value being created, that is not the same as seeing a compelling risk-reward proposition at these levels.

A Great Decade

Hard to believe yet CyberArk went public already back in 2014, with the cybersecurity business going public at just $16 per share. Shares immediately jumped to the $30 mark, granting the company a near billion equity valuation. This, however, included a solid net cash position as sales were trending around $75 million, while solid topline sales growth was reported and the company was actually profitable already.

Around the time of the pandemic, CyberArk was posting revenues near the half billion mark, while the company saw profits come down to about break-even levels. Post-pandemic, revenues rose to a current revenue run rate of close to a billion now, yet the company has been posting substantial GAAP losses in recent years.

Despite the lack of profitability in recent items, investors have seen huge returns. In fact, shares rose to the $140 mark pre-pandemic. Shares having traded in a $100-$200 range post-pandemic, but have seen real momentum so far this year. After trading at $150 in the fall, shares rose towards the $280 mark in February, now exchanging hands close to $250 per share.

Picking Up the Valuation

CyberArk posted a 27% increase in 2023 sales to $752 million, although that number requires some explanation. The company is moving towards a subscription-based model, with subscription revenues up more than 68% to $472 million. The transition in the business model has come at the expense of perpetual licenses which were more than cut in half to $21 million, and flattish maintenance and professional services revenues at $259 million.

The company posted GAAP operating losses of $116 million, which for the year 2023 marked a big improvement from a $152 million loss posted in 2022. Amidst net interest received on net cash balances of $0.7 billion and a tax benefit, net losses of $66 million worked down to a GAAP loss of $1.60 per share.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share, equal to $52 million in dollar terms, but this is almost entirely attributable to the exclusion of stock-based compensation expenses, something which I am not happy to adjust for, as the company is really lossmaking.

Trading at $250 the nearly 42 million shares of the company are valued at $10.5 billion, for an enterprise valuation just below the $10 billion mark. Needless to say, a 13 times sales multiple felt a bit steep given the slower pace of growth, but moreover the lack of real profitability.

The company guided for 2024 sales to increase by 22-24% to $920-$930 million. Adjusted earnings are set to improve to $1.63-$1.81 per share, but given the amount of stock-based compensation, as well as an unknown component of that into 2024, that does not say much.

A Solid Start

Strong share price momentum has been (in part) driven by a solid first quarter earnings report, as announced early in May. The company reported a 37% increase in first quarter sales to $221 million and change. This is driven by subscription revenues, which rose by 68% to $156 million and now make up around 70% of sales growth. More important is that an operating loss of $46 million in the first quarter of 2023 has improved to a loss of just $6 million, as interest income received meant that tiny GAAP profits were reported.

Working with a non-diluted share count of 42.4 million shares and a $809 million net cash position, the enterprise valuation came in at $9.8 billion. Following the solid guidance, the company hiked the midpoint of the full year sales guidance by eight million to $933 million, which looks conservative. The earnings multiple has been risen substantially to $1.88-$2.07 per share.

This means that forward sales multiples have come in around 10 times here, as the company is posting largely break-even results.

A Big Deal

Taking advantage of the improved operating momentum, CyberArk announced a big deal later in May. The company reached a $1.54 billion deal to acquire Machine Identity Management leader Venafi from Thomas Bravo.

The idea is to combine the machine identity management capabilities of Venafi with CyberArk´s identity security capabilities in a unified platform. The deal is structured in a billion cash component, with the remainder $540 million component payable in the form of CyberArk´s stock.

The company is expected to generate some $150 million in annual recurring revenues, implying that just over a 10 times sales multiple has been paid, in line with the own valuation of CyberArk. 95% of sales are recurring revenues, as the real benefit has to come from significant revenue synergies, through cross-sell, up-sell and geographic expansion. The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to margins. Moreover, the deal presentation reveals that annual recurring revenues have been growing at triple digits rates!

The deal comes at the expense of about 15% of the enterprise valuation, adding a similar percentage of the pro forma revenue base, as frankly the deal looks quite sound. This mostly comes amidst fair sales multiples, but moreover the anticipation of real revenue synergies and a strong growth engine being added to the business.

A Final Word

The deal looks quite fair in isolation and on a relative basis, but we are still left with the issue of a rather pricey sales multiple and the lack of real earnings reported, although it seems that for the first time in a post-pandemic era the company is on the verge of becoming profitable (again). As the deal is sizable (at 15% of the enterprise valuation) and it looked quite fair, it is no surprise that shares hardly reacted in response to the news.

Right now, the situation is a bit fluid. The company is undergoing a near completion of the business model transition towards subscriptions, as this weighted on growth and profits in the past, with the worst headwinds becoming a thing of the past here. Moreover, the company seems to have made a nice deal, putting the balance sheet to work to really grow the business with new capabilities.

Given the strong past performance and runway for growth with the emergence of AI, and more cyber incidents are in the making. This makes CyberArk and the wider space a dangerous place to bet against.

That, however, is a different statement than saying that appeal can be found here, as notably the performance early into 2024 (supported by underlying momentum) makes me cautious to chase the share price momentum displayed here, certainly as this was a $150 stock as recent as last fall.

There are certainly quite some positive underlying trends seen here, making it interesting to follow up on this thesis if shares pull back or show a long period of stagnation.