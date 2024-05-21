hapabapa

After the last quarterly report, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) warned investors of weak billings growth due to the shift to a platformization concept for cybersecurity costumers. Peers have powered ahead without making such a dramatic shift in the business. My investment thesis remains Bearish on the stock, with the company reporting another quarter without an improvement in the business momentum.

Another Bust

Palo Alto reported FQ3'24 results for the quarter ending April as follows:

The cybersecurity company beat quarterly numbers, but revenue growth of only 15% isn’t going to cut it, especially with billings growth of just 3% in the quarter. The stock had already soared back above $320 despite Palo Alto still reporting weak billings, with customers given discounts and free service to transition to the cybersecurity platform concept.

The cybersecurity giant wants investors to watch the RPO (remaining performance obligations) number, but the 23% growth is related to a slight extension of contract lengths. What matters is the annual revenues and the current RPO was $5.4 billion of the $11.3 billion balance with an average contract term rising YoY, but still ~3 years.

Management discussed an elevated conversation level for their cybersecurity platformization concept, but the company didn't see any boost in billings. Palo Alto doesn't forecast much improvement in the year ahead, with billings headwinds expected for the next 12–18 months.

The RPO metric saw a slight uptick in the quarter to 23% growth, up from 22% in the prior quarter. Unfortunately, though, RPO growth has trended down from 35% last FQ3 and was at 40% in FQ4'22.

On the FQ3'24 earnings call, CFO Dipak Golechha again discusses some of the issues with billings, including customers deferring payments:

The impact on our financials from platformization this quarter was in line with what we expected 90 days ago, and our expectations around the impact in Q4 and beyond is unchanged from what we talked about in February. First, we saw a greater volume of large deals with some of these customers opting for deferred payments over the term of their purchase, instead of paying upfront as they grapple with the higher cost of money. This drove the quarter to quarter increase in periodic billing plans that I noted. Also, this level of periodic billings was higher than we forecasted 90 days ago. We also saw an uptake in the array of our platformization programs we launched early in the quarter. These programs continue to ramp up as we roll them out broadly.

While the company is partly correct that when customers pay for services isn't the prime focus, the market will wonder why new customers need such favorable payment terms in order to switch to the platformization concept of a leading cybersecurity player. One of the best metrics on the value of a service are the payment terms. A customer on a deferred payment plan may actually be a customer with weak finances and unable to pay at a later date.

Besides, the RPO current balance is only about 50% of the yearly billings topping $10 billion. Palo Alto didn't really explain how focusing on a subsection of the revenues helped explain the full picture of limited growth.

Stretched Valuation

Palo Alto operates in the attractive cybersecurity space, but the company is providing favorable billing terms to attract customers to the platformization concept. The company likely traps these customers into longer term deals once handling a larger portion of the customers' cybersecurity needs.

The stock still traded at nearly 11x the $9.2 billion revenue target for FY25. Palo Alto Networks had already bounced back to a market valuation topping $100 billion, despite the issue with weak billings.

If the company doesn't want to use billings as the key metrics and current RPOs are only $5.3 billion, an investor doesn't have a lot to grasp onto to understand the complete business performance. Customers not wanting to pay upfront for a crucial service like cybersecurity is a concerning concept, especially when Palo Alto suggests customers are having problems with the cost of financing.

Palo Alto Networks only guided to FQ4 revenue growth of 10% to 11% with billings growth of only 9% to 10%. The company doesn't guide to RPO despite pointing investors to this metric, providing a prime example of the confusion with the investor base.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Palo Alto is far too expensive for a company selling a hot cybersecurity service, where customers aren't willing to pay upfront for the services typical of the industry. Investors should've used the recent rally to dump the stock prior to another disappointing quarter.