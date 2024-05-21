Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Wolfe's 17th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Wolfe’s 17th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference May 21, 2024 8:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Vena - Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Hamann - Chief Financial Officer
Kenny Rocker - Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales

Conference Call Participants

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Scott Group

I'm really happy to have from the UP team Jim Vena, the CEO; Jennifer Hamann, CFO; and Kenny Rocker, EVP of Marketing and Sales. I'm going to pass it off to Jim. He's got some comments he's going to make, and then we'll get right into it.

Jim Vena

Well, listen, thanks, Scott. And next year, we'll come with a panel, okay? I'll think I'll get Phil Yeager to come with me, and I'll get C.H. Robinson and Schneider and some of the other Knight-Swift. I'll bring them all up here, all customers are important customers. And so if you want that instead. And in fact, at the end of the day, if we bring all that high price, help, I don't even want to be here. So I probably -- I'll just send Kenny.

Listen, all joking aside, thank you very much. Really appreciate it. Love your coverage. Love how you keep us on our toes and ask us the tough questions, Scott. So keep that up. That's what's it all about.

We know what it is to win at Union Pacific. So pretty straightforward. So listen, I've got a couple of slides, and Jennifer loves to make sure that I don't miss any of the points. So she says, would you read this? It's always the worst thing for me. I hate following the script. But I'm going to follow the script. You guys can tell me later on whether it's any good. It helps or not. And maybe next time, I'll just be myself and come through it

