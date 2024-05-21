Viper Energy: Massive Income Potential And 9% FCF Yield At $80 Oil Prices

May 21, 2024 12:41 PM ETViper Energy, Inc. (VNOM) StockFANG, TPL
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The demand for fossil fuels remains strong, giving a stable basis for elevated oil and gas prices.
  • Viper Energy focuses on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interest in oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin.
  • It has a fantastic business model of low costs and elevated free cash flow and plans to distribute most of its cash to shareholders.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Money printing concept

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to discuss Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM), a company I consider one of the best ways to buy elevated income and capital gains.

On May 19, I wrote an article titled Paradigm Shift! 4 Of My Favorite Dividend Stocks

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
32.11K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VNOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VNOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News