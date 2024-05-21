Wall Street Lunch: Big Bundle Bonanza!

simpson33

Our top story so far. The latest big streaming service bundle has been priced to offer users at least a 30% discount over the cost of subscribing to the three services separately.

StreamSaver, a package including Comcast's (CMCSA) Peacock Premium (with ads), Netflix (NFLX) Basic (with ads), and Apple TV+, is coming to customers in Comcast's footprint for a total cost of $15 per month.

Speaking at a J.P. Morgan investor conference, Comcast Cable chief Dave Watson revealed the price details, saying, “It’s a home run for consumers... We’re thrilled to have Netflix and Apple as partners."

Bundling streaming services into discounted packages doesn't just look to replicate the traditional cable/satellite channel bundle, but the growing practice does help streamers reduce churn and save on customer acquisition as they mature into more profit-focused models.

The StreamSaver Peacock/Netflix/Apple bundle was just announced last week, but it follows in the footsteps of Disney's (DIS) own bundle of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+; Disney's new triple-play bundle with Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) of Disney+, Hulu, and Max; and the sports-focused Venu Sports, combining sports nets from Disney, WBD, and Fox (FOX) (FOXA).

In today’s trading. Stocks are little changed with some caution ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report on Wednesday. Treasury yields are slightly lower, but most of the action is in crypto.

Cryptos are rallying, led by ether (ETH-USD), as investors are increasingly betting on the SEC doing a 180 and potentially moving towards approving the first spot ether ETFs.

Ether is up more than 20%, and bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up more than 5%. While the crypto industry previously did not expect the SEC to approve spot ether ETFs any time soon, CoinDesk reported late Monday that the regulator requested ETF issuers to update 19b-4 filings on an accelerated basis.

Among other active stocks, Macy’s (M) reported Q1 results that came in above analysts’ conservative expectations, and the company raised its bottom-line revenue guidance by $100 million. But the gains have been tempered by the lingering pressure on comparable store sales and by the impact discounting has had on Macy’s merchandise margin.

Comp store sales are now forecast to be down ~1.0% to up 1.5% versus earlier guidance of down ~1.5% to up 1.5%.

Lowe's Companies (LOW) said comparable sales decreased by 4.1%, which was better than the consensus estimate for a decline of 5.6%. The company noted that a decline in DIY big-ticket discretionary spending was partially offset by positive comparable sales in Pro and online.

Looking ahead, Lowe's said it expects total sales of approximately $84 billion to $85 billion for the full year vs. $84.4 billion consensus, comparable sales to be down -2% to -3% compared to a year ago, and adjusted EPS of $12.00 to $12.30 vs. $12.18 consensus.

Palo Alto Network's (PANW) sudden price drop due to billing concerns might be a market overreaction, according to a bevy of analysts. The stock is down 4% today, off its earlier lows.

Evercore ISI’s Peter Levine says: "The platformization had no impact to billings, the pressure remains consistent with prior quarters, a greater volume of large deals opting for deferred payments terms. The feedback we're receiving post-print is primarily frustration that management didn’t fully reset the bar.”

In other news of note, Alibaba (BABA) has cut prices of some AI services by up to 97%, which immediately saw a response from rival Baidu (BIDU). That’s according to Bloomberg.

Baidu Cloud said that it would provide free services based on its Ernie AI models, hours after Alibaba offered deals on nine products made on top of its own large language model.

Last week, TikTok-parent ByteDance disclosed pricing for AI services, which it said were 99% lower than Chinese industry norms, using Baidu's AI model Ernie and Alibaba’s Qwen as benchmarks.

The moves mark the start of a price-based battle in China's growing AI industry, which is attracting billions of dollars of investment from startups and companies including Tencent (OTCPK:OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF).

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, Yardeni Research says the rest of the decade could see a “roaring 2020s scenario” for stocks.

While the Dow tagged 40,000 for the first time ever, strategist Ed Yardenis says, “It's on track to rise 50% to 60,000 by 2030, in our opinion.”

“The S&P 500 should rise by as much to 8,000. That target could be achieved with a forward P/E of 20 and forward earnings at $400 per share, up 60% from an estimated $250 per share this year.”