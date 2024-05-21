ozgurdonmaz

Shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were broadly flat on Tuesday in response to an encouraging set of quarterly results. This has been a solid year for Macy’s, whose shares are up about 28%, and so some of this good news may have been expected. I last covered Macy’s in February, when I reiterated shares as a “Buy,” and since that recommendation, the stock is up 10% vs the 4% gain in the market. I previously argued shares could approach $22-24, given my view that same-store sales could turn positive by year-end. With new results, now is a good time to revisit that view. My confidence in its turnaround is growing.

Seeking Alpha

In its fiscal first quarter, Macy’s earned $0.27 in adjusted EPS, beating consensus by $0.10. Revenue was down by 3.3% to $5 billion, still ahead of estimates by $190 million. There is, of course, significant seasonality in Macy’s business, and Q1 is generally a quiet quarter, following the rush of spending around the holiday season. Still, this was a reasonable start to the year, though it was not perfect. The quarter did come safely above EPS guidance of $0.10-0.16 in Q1.

Overall, same-store sales were down 0.3% from last year. Excluding stores, it plans to close, comp sales flipped positive, up 0.1%. Of course, we want all sales to be as strong as possible, to maximize near-term cash flow. However, cash flow from stores it is in the process of closing amounts to a one-time benefit functionally vs. the recurring nature of stores it intends to retain. As such, all else equal, it is encouraging to see remaining stores have better comp performance. We are also likely to see Macy’s pull back on investment in stores it will be closing, which will be a headwind for their comps.

One negative in the quarter was that gross margins were down 80bp to 39.2%. The company did engage in more discounting in Q1 for warm weather products, but believes it has better positioned inventory as a result for Q2. Inventory was up a modest 1.7% to $4.7 billion and remains below the bloated levels of several years ago, with inventories relative to sales back to normalized levels. SG&A spending was down by 2% to $1.9 billion as management continues to manage costs fairly well.

Adjusted EBITDA fell by 22% to $364 million, with margins compressing 170bp to 7.3%. This is a sharper fall than sales or gross margins, but it is not unexpected. Macy’s generated $117 million in credit card revenue, down 28% from last year. This was a $45 million headwind to EBITDA, driving about half of the decline. As with other credit card issuers, delinquencies have ticked up over the past year, resulting in higher credit losses from extremely low levels. We are now back to a more normal level of credit card losses and revenue, with the YoY decline similar to Q4. As we move through the year, I expect annual declines to meaningfully improve as we move past the more difficult comparisons.

Looking at brand level data, Macy’s brand sales were down 3.3%, due to a smaller store count and 0.4% decline in same-store sales. Stores it will be closing were down by 4.5% while remaining stores were flat. In my prior article, I discussed how Macy’s was slimming down operations, closing 150 stores and reinvigorating its remaining 350 stores, an effort that will take 2–3 years. It will take time to measure the success of this effort, but Macy’s is testing new concepts at 50 key locations. At these “first 50” stores, same-store sales were up 3.4% from last year, 250bp above other locations. If Macy’s can replicate this success across the remainder of its stores, results should have a significant medium-term tailwind.

Macy’s smaller brands continue to perform better, likely due to a higher-income customer, who has likely felt less of the pressure from elevated inflation and lower excess savings. Bloomingdale’s comparable sales rose by 0.3% from last year, driven by private brands and beauty. It does continue to see faster outlet growth than at legacy Bloomingdale stores, with 15 store openings planned by the end of 2026. Bluemercury remains a standout, generating 4.3% comps, a thirteenth straight quarter of growth. It has been upgrading stores to tilt towards a “luxury” perception, and it will be remodeling or opening 30 new stores through 2026.

During the quarter, Macy’s had $96 million of free cash flow outflow as it spent $229 million in cap-ex. Its cash flow is seasonal as it begins rebuilding inventory after its Q4 sell-down during the holidays. As a result, there were $174 million in working capital headwinds. Excluding this, free cash flow was a positive $78 million. Macy’s continues to have a solid balance sheet, with $876 million in cash. Its debt maturities are well-laddered, leaving it with minimal interest rate risk.

Macy's

Overall, this was a reasonable quarter with stable sales, a bit of disappointing discounting but solid expense management. The greater source of encouragement is that its go-forward stores are performing materially better than closing ones, with a variance that exceeds my expectation. While this is less of a tailwind for 2024 results, it does add further credibility to Macy’s aim of achieving low-single-digit comp sales growth starting next year, with somewhat faster EBITDA growth.

Still, it did update guidance, raising the low end of its sales target by $100 million, driven by better same-store sales at its go-forward stores. These Macy’s stores will now return to growth this year. This improvement in sales, combined with lower SG&A spend, more than offsets slightly lower margins. As such, it raised its EPS midpoint to $2.72. Back in February, I forecast at least 500 million in free cash flow, and I continue to view $500-550 million as the central case.

Macy's

I would also note Macy’s guidance assumes no incremental improvement in the consumer’s spending habits, a reasonable stance. Importantly, though, I do expect consumer spending to continue to rise. First, as you can see, spending on clothing and apparel surged dramatically post-COVID amid government stimulus, moving dramatically above trend. Since 2021 though, spending is up by less 1%. As such, we have slowly converged toward trend.

Ultimately, people only need to buy so many clothes, and the pace they were buying them in 2021 was not sustainable. This was a key driver of weak sales for companies like Macy’s in 2022 and 2023. However, we are now within ~2.5% of trend. Spending may be slightly elevated, but it is not alarmingly so.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

As such, I expect apparel spending to lag overall consumption a bit but now be positive, in the 0-2% range. With consumers spending more on clothing, it should be easier for companies like Macy’s to generate sales growth, a further tailwind to its turnaround efforts. Additionally, I am comfortable with my view of consumption rising because real income is rising. In 2020-2022, government stimulus efforts caused a wild swing in disposable income growth, and then inflation reduced real incomes. We are now safely positive. The recent stickiness of inflation has caused a modest slowing, but per capita real incomes are still up nearly 1% from last year. With the jobs market firm and inflation slowing (albeit more slowly than hoped), I would expect ongoing real income growth, which should support growth in consumption.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Overall, I see Macy’s positioned for 0-1% sales growth and importantly faster growth in the “new Macy’s.” With shares less than 8x earnings and a 10% free cash flow results, I continue to view them as attractive. While there has been takeover chatter, I do not view these efforts as likely given financing uncertainties and Macy’s conviction in its turnaround. I believe investors should focus on Macy’s stand-alone financials and prospects. At a 10% free cash flow yield, even with sales and profits stable over time, investors can generate an above-market long-term return. With sales now starting to inflect higher, this assumption of stability appears conservative.

My confidence in my forecast for Macy's, Inc. comps flipping positive this year is growing after these results, adding to my conviction shares will rally further towards $24, for an ~8% free cash flow yield, given an assumption of about ~2% long-term growth. I would continue to be a buyer of Macy’s stock.