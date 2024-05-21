fabphoto/E+ via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) in December of last year when we pointed to green shoots on the horizon for the international pulp company. Encouraging trends presented themselves in the company's third quarter of fiscal 2023 where we witnessed better-than-expected earnings aided by lower production costs.

Furthermore, despite the earnings miss in Q4 of last year (impacted heavily by the significant mill downtime in the quarter), momentum again presented itself in the adjusted numbers concerning improved pulp pricing and reduced fiber costs. Suffice it to say, the market is fully aware of Mercer's production downtime well in advance of how quarters will generally play themselves out. The market is FAR more interested in where pulp prices are headed and here is where the technicals are finally illustrating positive fundamentals for the company.

As we see below on Mercer's long-term chart, we now have a clear long-term MACD bullish crossover which is encouraging for the following reasons. Firstly, long-term MACD signals are always noteworthy due to the amount of information that makes up the signal & the dual role (momentum & trend) of the indicator in itself. Being chartists, we believe that a stock's long-term technical trends always accurately reflect where the fundamentals of Mercer's business stand at a given moment in time. This means we believe that supply/demand imbalances of pulp in international markets, inventory levels & Mercer's capability of meeting improved demand if necessary over time have all been digested by the technical chart at this stage. Furthermore, long-term MACD buy signals are always more attractive if they take place well below the zero-line (oversold) which is what we have now.

Mercer Long-Term MACD Crossover (StockCharts.com)

Q1 Trends Point To Higher Capex Spending Going Forward

Mercer's pulp segment was the main sequential driver of EBITDA improvement in Q1, contributing $36 million to the total $42 million improvement in the quarter. As we see below, there has been a marked improvement in pulp prices over the past two quarters in both the European & North American markets. The Chinese market continues to buck the trend here which may mean that its elevated ongoing level of exports may be distorting the pricing of pulp here to some degree.

Suffice it to say, as long as pulp mills can continue to perform at maximum capacity (as they did in Q1 supported by rising pulp prices) and earmarked 2024 maintenance downtime goes as planned, then Mercer stock should continue to rise buoyed by lower fiber costs all things remaining equal. Management to this point in the expectation of improving financials for the remainder of the year increased estimated capex spending to take advantage of the depressed adjacent lumbar & mass timber markets. By investing in high-capital projects such as the mills at Torgau and Spokane, Mercer can create some real leverage in the interim period until demand and pricing return to these markets in earnest.

Mercer: Pulp Prices Q1 Presentation (Investor Website)

Torgau, on the one hand, has the potential to significantly expand on current production (At the Friesau mill) capacity in lumbar whereas Spokane needs to be optimized to improve efficiencies. Either way, given that the market is a predictive mechanism in that it is always trying to ascertain where Mercer stock will be trading in 12 to 18 months, we expect these investments to be taken well by the market over time.

Shares Should At Least Hit $16 In This Cycle

Therefore, we see a potential up move here in Mercer stock back up to the overhead resistance area at approximately the $16 handle over the next 12 to 18 months (40% potential return). Whether shares will be able to surpass that level remains to be seen. We state this because of how pulp mills continue to shut down worldwide, thus exacerbating the demand for pulp-orientated products on the front end. Make no mistake, it is the scarceness of pulp that has been driving prices northward and not so much an increase in demand. To this point, the recent decision by Canfor to close its Polar sawmill in British Columbia will take more pulp out of the market, driving prices further northward. Mercer to date has been able to circumvent Canfor's problem at Polar (lack of Fiber) by sourcing cost-effective equivalents from the US for its Celgar mill. Although closures like this will help Mercer over the near term (Limited pulp supply driving prices northward), one must also look at the long-term impact of fewer pulp mills over time.

Sustained Growth Tied To Economic Recovery

As alluded to earlier, solely due to depressed pricing, we also expect lumber prices to follow pulp trends & recover somewhat over the near term. Nevertheless, the magnitude of that recovery will be dictated by sustained demand which means that interest rates would have to moderate somewhat to spur more construction activity over time. The Canadian railway strike is another short-term catalyst that could curtail supply (driving prices up) but Mercer needs to be prudent in making sure (if the situation were to deteriorate) it can get its product to market from its Canadian mills.

However, supply constraints aside, inevitably the market will need to see real demand for pulp and lumber to price shares of Mercer significantly higher. As shown on the technical chart above, shares have not been able to take out the $16 to $17 level for almost six years now. Therefore, we will let the technicals guide us in this present move where we will use Mercer's long-term histogram to alert us to a potential weakening of the present upward trend.

Conclusion

To sum up, based on rising pulp prices (where Mercer derives the lion's share of its EBITDA) & supporting long-term technicals, we are upgrading our rating in Mercer from a 'Hold' to a 'Buy'. We see a potential 40% upmove in MERC over the next 12 to 18 months if present trends persist. Although the stock's 10-month moving average has turned up, shares have yet to take out their corresponding 40-month counterpart ($11.16) so we're treating our bullish stance with caution. We look forward to continued coverage.