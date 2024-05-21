Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) J.P. Morgan's 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 21, 2024 12:31 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.93K Followers

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) J.P. Morgan’s 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Results Conference May 21, 2024 8:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Murphy - EVP & CFO
Manish Bhatia - EVP of Global Operations

Conference Call Participants

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Harlan Sur

Good morning, and welcome to the second day of JPMorgan's 52nd Annual Technology Media and Communications Conference. My name is Harlan Sur. I'm the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst for the firm.

Very pleased to have Mark Murphy, Chief Financial Officer; and Manish Bhatia, Chief Operating Officer at Micron Technology, here with us this morning. Gentlemen, thank you for joining us. I'm going to go ahead and kick off the Q&A, and we'll have some time for audience questions as well. So again, thanks for joining.

As we closed out the March earnings season, heard from most of your peers. All of them echoed similar reviews relative to your earnings call back in March, right? Tight industry supply; demand trends expected to continue into next year; customer inventories of memory at normalized levels; better second-half seasonal demand trends; strong new drivers of growth like AI, which is obviously pulling demand for things like HBM and data center SSDs; and finally, a posture of continued supply side and CapEx discipline, right?

So, now that we're coming full circle here at the end of your team's quarter, any differences relative to your prior views? And more importantly, any changes on expectations for continued strong pricing improvements in this calendar year, record revenue outlook and significant profitability outlook for 2025?

Mark Murphy

Okay. Thank you, Harlan, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today. I'll start with safe harbor, actually. We'll be making forward-looking statements. Those statements have risks and uncertainties associated with them. I refer you to our risk factors disclosed in our public filings.

Recommended For You

About MU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Trending Analysis

Trending News