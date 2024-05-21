Twilio Inc. (TWLO) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 21, 2024 8:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Khozema Shipchandler - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Murphy - JP Morgan

Mark Murphy

Okay. Good morning, everyone. I'm Mark Murphy, Software Analyst of JP Morgan. Great to see everyone. And it is a real pleasure to be here with Khozema Shipchandler, who is the CEO of Twilio.

So first off, Khozema, I want to thank you for taking the time, making the trip out here, and welcome to the conference.

Khozema Shipchandler

Thanks a lot, Mark. It's my pleasure.

Mark Murphy

I want to also congratulate you on your new role this year, and hoping we could kind of kick off here by having you give us just a brief introduction of the company for the benefit of anyone in the audience who's not familiar yet.

Khozema Shipchandler

Yes. Again, thank you. It's been a super exciting time, super exciting time for the company. Twilio, at its core, is a customer engagement platform. We enable that through core communications technology, a data platform and increasingly, AI, which I'm sure we'll talk about during the course of the conversation. But ultimately, our job is to make sure that we deliver really important workloads from our customers to consumers like you and I, using communications as a vehicle to do that.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mark Murphy

So there has been an ongoing evolution to Twilio. There's been, frankly, a lot of change in the last couple of years across the industry and in the company, right? You've had changes that flow across the product. It's across the leadership, the go-to-market, the head count and I think importantly, the profitability structure of the company.

How do you think that those

