Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) J.P. Morgan Investor Conference

May 21, 2024 12:35 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.93K Followers

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) J.P. Morgan Investor Conference May 21, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Watson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sebastiano Petti - J.P. Morgan

Sebastiano Petti

Good morning, everyone. I'm Sebastiano Petti and I cover the communication space here at J.P. Morgan. I'd like to welcome Dave Watson, President and CEO of Comcast Cable. Dave, thanks for joining us.

Dave Watson

It's great to be with you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Sebastiano Petti

So Dave, there's a unique operating environment in cable these days, particularly with broadband, which -- while we'll surely dig into that, I was hoping you could maybe set the stage for us and touch on your top priorities for the team here over the next 12 to 24 months and where you're spending most of your time?

Dave Watson

Well the number one focus without a doubt is growing broadband revenue. That's the -- that's tops on the list. If you take a step back for a second, I've gone through a host of competitive cycles before. This is probably the most competitive broadband environment that I've seen. But yet we grew broadband revenue 4% and so there's a good balance of between the volume and rate that we've been focused on. And maybe one of the most important things that we acknowledge and are a champion of, quite frankly, is broadband consumption applications.

And you look at the last quarter double-digit broadband increases the results of where our customers are taking packaging and tiers 70% of our customers, 500 megabits and above, a third of our customers 1 gig and just a lot of consumption for the HSD only crowd 700 gigabit. So and you know, the other main focus is that we have -- we have mobile that is a great companion to

Recommended For You

About CMCSA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMCSA

Trending Analysis

Trending News