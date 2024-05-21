IvelinRadkov

Moving the Muscle Market: Dyne Therapeutics' Strides in Therapy

Dyne Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:DYN) stock has continued to be hot since my initial look in January. Back then, the company reported initial findings from the ACHIEVE trial, in which DYNE-101 demonstrated dose-dependent benefits in outcomes such as ASO muscle concentration and DMPK knockdown in patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 [DM1]. In the DELIVER trial, Dyne's DYNE-251 is being compared (cross-trial) to the current standard of care, Sarepta's (SRPT) eteplirsen (EXONDYS 51), for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy [DMD]. That trial, too, showed positive results, but, notably, in just six patients. All in all, I recommended holding Dyne stock and monitoring its trial progress and financial health for potential buy signals.

Yesterday, Dyne's stock rallied another 27% after reporting updated DELIVER and ACHIEVE results.

StockCharts.com

Dyne's update included ACHIEVE data [DM1] in a higher dose cohort (5.4 mg/kg).

Parameter 1.8 mg/kg Cohort 3.4 mg/kg Cohort 5.4 mg/kg Cohort (Updated) Splicing Correction 13% at 3 months 19% at 3 months 27% at 3 months Muscle Delivery [ASO] 10.0 ng/g at 3 months 21.5 ng/g at 3 months Not explicitly stated DMPK Knockdown 25% at 3 months 40% at 3 months Not explicitly stated Myotonia Improvement (vHOT) 3.1 seconds at 3 months, 4.4 seconds at 12 months Not stated 4.5 seconds at 3 months Patient-Reported Outcomes Overall improvement in MDHI at 6 months, improvement in all 17 subscales, improvement in DM1-ACTIVc Not stated Overall improvement in MDHI, improvement in DM1-ACTIVc Safety Profile Favorable, no serious TEAEs Favorable, no serious TEAEs Favorable, no serious TEAEs Click to enlarge

Dyne has also completed enrollment in the 6.8 mg/kg cohort, with its safety and tolerability data "supporting dose escalation up to 10.2 mg/kg."

So, it appears DYNE-101 has disease-modifying potential, as it continues to reveal dose-dependent effects on key DM1 attributes.

For the DELIVER trial [DMD], DYNE-251 continues to prove beneficial at higher doses (6 patients versus 2 on placebo for a total of 8 patients), with the company revealing "improvements" on functional endpoints, such as 10-meter walk/run time.

Parameter 5 mg/kg Cohort (Initial) 10 mg/kg Cohort (Updated) Dystrophin Expression 0.88% mean dystrophin expression at 6 months 3.22% mean unadjusted (7.6% mean muscle-adjusted) dystrophin expression at 6 months Exon 51 Skipping 0.90% mean exon skipping at 6 months Not explicitly stated Muscle Delivery [PMO] 657 ng/g at 6 months Not explicitly stated Functional Improvements Not explicitly mentioned Improvements in NSAA, 10-Meter Walk/Run Time, Time to Rise from Floor, and Stride Velocity 95th Centile at 6 months Safety Profile Favorable, no related serious adverse events, supporting dose escalation to 20 mg/kg cohort Favorable, no related serious adverse events, supporting dose escalation to 40 mg/kg Click to enlarge

Again, the data is promising, but we remain in the early innings here. Dyne is still establishing optimal dosing regimens and long-term safety data (around two to four years) will prove pivotal. The company intends to leverage "splicing" as a surrogate biomarker (to support accelerated approval) in DM1. For DM1, this will be uncharted territory, but "splicing" has been utilized before to support regulatory approval. For example, Biogen's (BIIB) Spinraza, for spinal muscular atrophy, through the alteration of the splicing of SMN2 pre-mRNA, proved beneficial in functional outcomes like motor milestone response. For DMD, "dystrophin expression" has been utilized before for accelerated approval and Dyne remains hopeful that the Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial could be registration-enabling.

As both DM1 and DMD are rare diseases, their markets are somewhat limited. The DM1 US market is projected to grow to $2.789 billion in 2033. Meanwhile, the DMD market was valued at approximately $1.5 billion in 2021.

Financial Health

Following the update, Dyne announced its intention to raise roughly $300 million in a public offering. Assuming this goes through, this would increase the company's cash and cash equivalents from $272 million (as of March 31) to $572 million. Before the public offering, total current assets were $522.279 million versus total current liabilities of just $22.363 million. This implies that Dyne can easily cover any short-term obligations.

In Q1, Dyne's operating expenses were $69.157 million (cash burn). As Dyne is not yet profitable, I will estimate a cash runway based on historical data. Dividing the company's cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities, and presumed proceeds from the stock offering by their quarterly operating expenses nets around 11 quarters (nearly three years) of runway. However, investors should anticipate costs increasing as Dyne continues to advance their candidates in clinical trials.

DYN Stock - Risk/Reward Analysis & Investment Recommendation

In regard to risk/reward assessment, the updated DELIVER and ACHIEVE trial data certainly tip the scale favorably. The robust data update decreases the firm's operational risk. Moreover, the stock offering on the heels of a rallying stock diminish short-term financial risk. Long-term financial risk remains highly dependent on the company's ability to navigate clinical, regulatory, and market hurdles. For example, if DYNE-251 achieves approval in DMD exon 51, it will face competition from EXONDYS 51. Getting established patients, many of whom may be experiencing benefits from EXONDYS 51, to switch to Dyne's product seems like an arduous task.

Author's visual representation

Dyne is certainly a Quadrant 1 investment (high return/high risk). As such, it fits well within a barbell portfolio, where one allocates 90% of funds into "safe" assets, like Treasuries and broad market ETFs, and the other 10% into speculative assets, like high-alpha and beta stocks. However, I believe Dyne's current valuation currently accounts for the risk/reward position. As such, a "hold" continues to be in order.