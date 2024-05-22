2 Big Yields Firing On All Cylinders

MarsBars

Total return and capital appreciation are common measurements of investment performance. While each of those are worthwhile metrics to look at, an oft-overlooked measure is the payback period on an investment.

Payback period usually takes a back seat to total returns, but it can be a highly useful tool for investors who prize getting their investment capital back, so that proceeds can be deployed to generate more income, all while the original investment continues to churn out income, resulting in multiple income streams for the investor.

This brings me to the following 2 picks, both of which offer high yields and are “firing on all cylinders” in terms of portfolio growth and operating performance. Both carry attributes that can help them stand the test of time with appealing yields ranging from 5-9%, so let’s get started!

#1: Capital Southwest - 8.7% Yield

Capital Southwest (CSWC) is an internally managed business development company, or BDC, that carries attributes that I find appealing. I last visited CSWC in early April, highlighting its diversified portfolio and efficient cost structure.

CSWC’s portfolio quality includes having an investment portfolio that’s heavily weighted toward first lien secured debt investments, which comprise 89% of the portfolio total. As shown below, the portfolio is well diversified by segment, with exposure to defensive industries such as Healthcare, Business Services, Marketing, and Consumer Products that comprise nearly half the portfolio.

Investor Presentation

CSWC continues to grow its portfolio in an accretive manner, due to its ability to raise equity capital at a healthy premium to net asset value, as reflected by sequential $0.1 billion growth in portfolio value to $1.5 billion in fiscal Q4 ’24 (ended in March). This growth has further diversified the capital base. As shown below, the average investment size in the credit portfolio has declined every quarter since 2018, from 3.8% to just 0.9%.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, CSWC continues to post strong operating metrics, with weighted average yield on debt investments being 13.3%, sitting more or less on par with 13.5% from the prior year period. While NAV per share held steady at $16.77 on a sequential basis, it’s higher by $0.40 from the prior year period.

CSWC also generated NII per share of 0.68 during fiscal Q4’24, resulting in 119% dividend coverage. It’s also worth noting that CSWC distributes substantial sums of its NII to investors, as reflected by the two $0.06 special dividends it’s paid so far this year on top of the $0.57 regular quarterly dividend.

One of the key benefits to being internally managed is the low-cost structure of CSWC, resulting in higher profitability and payouts to shareholders. This is supported by CSWC having the second-lowest operating leverage ratio in the BDC segment, behind Main Street Capital’s (MAIN) 1.3%. As shown below, CSWC’s operating leverage (calculated by taking operating expenses dividend by total assets) has declined every year since 2016 and now sits at 1.7%.

Investor Presentation

CSWC also maintains one of the strongest balance sheets in the BDC sector with a regulatory debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82x, sitting far below the 2.0x statutory limit. It’s also in the licensing process for a second SBIC license, which, if approved, would add to its lending capacity.

While CSWC is not cheap at the current price of $26.50 with a Price-to-NAV of 1.58x, its valuation is not excessive compared to internally managed peers Main Street Capital’s 1.65x P/NAV and Hercules Capital’s (HTGC) 1.67x P/NAV.

I continue to believe that well-run internally managed BDCs like CSWC should be valued based on P/E rather than P/NAV, considering that their efficient cost structures enable high dividend rates despite trading at a higher premium compared to externally managed BDCs, as reflected by CSWC’s 8.7% dividend yield.

Based on a P/E of 9.8x, CSWC doesn’t appear to be pricey, and as shown below, it scores a 4.05 on the Quant Rating scale, with A-/A+ for Valuation and Profitability, and B+ for Growth and Momentum.

Seeking Alpha

#2: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - 5.3% Yield

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) invests in mission-critical assets across a diverse portfolio that includes energy pipelines, utilities, shipping hubs, and data centers. Through this strategy, it seeks to own and operate long-lived assets that produce contracted and regulated revenues that result in stable cash flows for its investors (BIP issues a Schedule K-1).

I last visited BIP in February of this year, when it was trading 5% higher, noting its discounted valuation and strong forward growth outlook.

BIP has a strong history of value creation, which has resulted in healthy shareholder returns. This includes a compound annual growth rate in its shareholder distribution of 8% over the past 10 years, and 6% distribution growth over the past 12 months. BIP currently yields a respectable 5.3% and the distribution is well-protected by a 67% FFO payout ratio.

Meanwhile, BIP continues to see strong performance, with FFO per share growing by 8% YoY to $0.78 in Q1 2024. This was driven by strong transportation volumes, higher contracted revenues at its midstream operations, and a net positive contribution from its acquisition of Triton (the world’s largest lessor of intermodal shipping containers) in September of last year.

Management continues to target 12-15% total annual returns on invested capital, as it focuses on growing its presence in transmission, residential decarbonization, semiconductors, and data centers. It’s also adding incremental processing capacity to expand Canadian natural gas gathering and processing with 60% contracted arrangements that’s expected to generate C$45 million of incremental EBITDA.

BIP’s growth projects are supported by a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet with $2.0 billion in total liquidity. 90% of BIP’s debt is held at fixed rates with no significant maturities this year and an average debt term of 7 years.

Turning to valuation, I continue to find BIP appealing at the current price of $30.64 with a Price-to-CF ratio of 3.2x, which as shown below, sits at the low end of its 3-year range. BIP’s appealing valuation also stems from management’s forward growth opportunities across the infrastructure landscape and, importantly, the 5-9% annual distribution growth guidance.

BIP Price-to-Cash Flow (Seeking Alpha)

As such, BIP could produce at least market-level returns even without a return to mean valuation, based on its +5% distribution yield and long-term annual 5-9% distribution growth supported by FFO per share increases.

Risks to Consider

Macroeconomic volatility could result in headwinds for CSWC’s borrowers and their ability to repay their loans. In addition, while CSWC’s portfolio remains healthy with 95% of the portfolio being rated in its top 2 categories, investors should watch for signs of borrower health should interest rates remain higher for longer.

BIP is externally managed, which may result in conflicts of interest since its manager, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is compensated based on assets under management. In addition, higher interest rates could make it more expensive to fund growth projects and thereby result in slower than expected growth.

Investor Takeaway

Capital Southwest and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners both stand out as high-yield investments that demonstrate strong portfolio growth and operating performance, making them appealing choices for income-focused investors. Both have resilient business models, with one being a low operating cost player and the other having a moat-worthy collection of infrastructure assets. With each yielding 5-9% with distributions being well-covered by cash flows, Capital Southwest and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. are solid income picks at present.