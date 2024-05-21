alengo

I often get asked which lithium stock I should own: Albemarle Corporation (ALB) or Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM). Whereas Albemarle is the most significant lithium miner globally, SQM is a chemical giant in its own right. Both stocks have been beaten down badly due to the temporary rout in lithium prices because of the low growth/high-interest rate environment. Also, both companies are well positioned to rebound as the lithium supply/demand dynamic normalizes in future years. Increased demand in the EV segment and other markets should enable leading companies like Albemarle and SQM to thrive, allowing their stock prices to rise substantially in future years.

Lithium Demand To Increase

Lithium demand projections (statista.com)

Lithium demand should skyrocket in future years despite the transitory slowdown in the EV market. Estimates imply that we could see a ~3.5x lithium use increase between 2025 and 2035. This dynamic suggests that the current low point in lithium prices is due to transitory oversupply and weak demand issues that should be resolved over time, enabling lithium mining profits to increase considerably in the coming years.

Lithium Prices Likely To Recover

Lithium price (tradingeconomics.com)

Lithium prices peaked in 2022 at very high levels. However, since the peak, they have dropped by around 85%. We've seen stabilization and some minor upside recently. Yet, lithium remains depressed, with prices hovering around 2021 levels.

Once the current oversupply issue gets resolved and the low EV demand phase concludes, the price of lithium can return to its long-term uptrend, and lithium prices can climb considerably higher as EVs and other products drive the demand in future years.

Improving economic growth and lower interest rates should also enable more financing options and higher demand for EVs, a dynamic that should also help lift lithium prices.

Meanwhile - Lithium Stocks Are Dirt Cheap

Albemarle recently reported earnings. The company offered non-GAAP EPS of 26 cents (a 3-cent beat) and in-line revenues of $1.36B. The FY 2024 consensus revenue estimate remains at $6.06B and non-GAAP EPS of $3.79.

Albemarle Earnings To Recover

EPS recovery likely (seekingalpha.com)

We know that Albemarle is going through a transitory earnings decline phase. We likely witnessed rock-bottom EPS last quarter, and earnings will recover as we move forward. Therefore, despite appearing relatively expensive with its 40 P/E ratio for 2024 estimates, Albemarle is relatively cheap, considering it could achieve around $8 in EPS on over $7 billion in sales next year.

Moreover, higher-end EPS estimates range up to $10-$15, implying that Albemarle's forward (2025) P/E ratio may only be about 8-12. Additionally, due to the depressed nature of the lithium market, Albemarle's estimates may have been lowballed at this point. This dynamic illustrates that Albemarle stock may be cheap and has a high probability of moving considerably higher in future years.

Another Lithium Stock Likely To Move Higher

SQM is another lithium stock that is likely to move higher. SQM is a chemical giant and significant lithium producer in Chile, and it is also working on bringing production online in Australia. SQM and Albemarle are the two most significant lithium suppliers and producers globally, and their stocks likely have considerable upside ahead as lithium prices stabilize and move higher in future years.

SQM Earnings Around A Rock Bottom

EPS vs. estimates (seekingalpha.com)

Even considering SQM's rock-bottom $5 2024 EPS estimates, the stock is below a 10 forward P/E ratio now. Moreover, SQM may report $7-$8 in EPS next year, and the current estimates may be lowballed. Provided SQM delivers $7.50 in EPS next year, its valuation is only about 6.5 times forward earnings now, exceptionally cheap for a company in SQM's position.

Technically Speaking: SQM Is A Strong Buy

SQM (StockCharts.com)

SQM likely made a long-term bottom around the $38-$40 support zone. Since then, we've seen the trend turn sideways. Also, we've witnessed SQM make a higher low, around $42, and it looks ready to move over $50 resistance soon. Thus, we're looking for a switch to a more positive momentum soon. We also recently witnessed consolidation around the $45-$50 range, building support and setting the stock up nicely for H2 and 2025. I believe SQM's stock can reach $60-$75 by the end of this year and move as high as $80-$100 by year-end 2025.

Albemarle - Also Sideways And Likely Going Higher

ALB (StockCharts.com)

We see a similar phenomenon with ALB. The stock tumbled from a high of around $330 to roughly $100 recently, about 70%. However, we've seen ALB turn sideways recently, implying the lows may be in, and we have a crucial support level of around $100-$120 in ALB. We also saw a vital reversal on massive volume in early March, which may have marked the low in this bear market for ALB. ALB's price could move much higher in future years, and I have a $170-$225 1-2 year price target on ALB's stock.

I also like Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) and Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC). I am interested in these companies because of their strong positions in the lithium mining and lithium chemical compound space. These companies have demonstrated resilience and potential for growth, making them attractive investment opportunities.

Risks To My Thesis

Albemarle, SQM, and other high-quality/high-potential lithium companies face the risk of continued low lithium prices due to worse-than-anticipated demand and other factors. If the economy continues to function slowly and if the interest rate remains high, the EV market may struggle to grow, reflecting poorly on lithium prices. Moreover, there are company-specific risks, like SQM being a South American (Chilean) company which increases risk. Investors should examine these and other risks before investing in Albemarle, SQM, and other lithium miners.