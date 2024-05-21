RoJDesign/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is a payment processing company that primarily serves businesses, providing integrated payment solutions.

On the surface, the business looks unquestionably cheap at 11x forward free cash flow. However, upon closer examination, it's clear that a substantial amount of this business' revenue growth rates come from bolt-on acquisitions. And since FOUR's balance sheet is already fairly stretched, this means that making new needle-moving acquisitions may pose a challenge. At least that's the bear thesis.

And yet, I argue that even considering these pesky distractions, this business is still very attractively priced and offers investors a compelling risk-reward.

Rapid Recap

Back in February, I said in a bullish article,

The business is cheaply priced and growing fast. Indeed, there's a lot to like about Shift4 Payments. The problem, though, is that even if its fundamentals look strong right now, it's undeniable that the business operates in a highly competitive space. In summary, I am bullish on Shift4's prospects. But I nevertheless recognize that for the stock to move higher, it must deliver strong guidance for 2024, particularly given how crowded the sector has suddenly become.

Looking back, this stock has been a very volatile and tough holding for investors.

As you can see above, despite being bullish on FOUR for quite some time, the stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) in the same time period. And yet, even as I highlight its key bearish argument, I still find this stock to be attractive.

Why Shift4 Payments? Why Now?

Shift4 Payments provides payment processing solutions for businesses. They help businesses accept payments from customers. They offer a range of services and products to make the payment process smooth and efficient. Additionally, Shift4 Payments provides tools for businesses to analyze payment data, manage their finances, and improve their operations.

Moving on, Shift4 Payments has promising near-term prospects, fueled by its strategic wins across various verticals. For instance, the company has had success in securing major contracts, such as partnerships with leading casino operators like Foxwoods, and with expansion into international markets like Europe and Canada, which bodes well for its growth trajectory.

Additionally, Shift4's SkyTab product has seen significant adoption, with a notable increase in installations during the recent quarter.

However, we must also keep in mind the challenges that come with FOUR diversifying into new verticals. Each new vertical brings a new set of challenges. Also, in 2024, the payments industry has intensified further, with Shift4 now having to compete against an increasing number of fintechs.

Given this background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

2025 Could Grow at 25% CAGR

FOUR revenue growth rates

Let me cut to the chase on what's weighing on the stock. Much of Shift4 Payments' growth rates are inorganic. This means that the business has to continue acquiring other players, with each player having to be larger, to move the needle on its revenue growth rates. This is the crux of the bear case.

For my part, I contend, that this consideration has already been priced in many times over. Even if FOUR's revenue growth rates slow down, the graphic above reminds us that this business is clearly still very much in growth mode.

Given that our job as investors is to estimate a company's prospects, I'm inclined to come out early and estimate that in 2025, FOUR could grow by 25% y/y (including inorganic growth). Now, to be clear, I recognize that this is significantly slower than the pace that FOUR is growing at right now, but at the same time, I prefer to be prudent and leave myself room for error.

Given that context, let's now discuss its valuation.

FOUR Stock Valuation -- 11x Forward Free Cash Flow

Shift4 Payments' free cash flow this year points to approximately $405 million at the high end, an increase of approximately 48% from 2023.

Furthermore, given that we are nearly halfway through 2024, it makes sense to think about 2025.

If we presume that in 2025 we see some further optimization of its cost structure, but to a lesser extent than we are witnessing in 2024, I believe that its free cash flow could increase by approximately 35% y/y.

This would put Shift4 Payments on a path towards $525 million of free cash flow. Therefore, this means the stock is priced at 11x forward free cash flow, which on the surface looks cheap.

On the other hand, the business does hold about $1.2 billion of net debt. That's not a massive problem, given that FOUR is making approximately $500 million in the coming twelve months, meaning that it could pay back a large chunk of its debt if it so wished.

However, the problem here, is again down to FOUR's modus operandi. The business requires a flexible balance sheet if it seeks to make a large, needle-moving acquisition.

On yet the other hand, this business is clearly cheaply priced.

After all, consider this, Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) is priced at a premium to FOUR, despite growing slower and being significantly less profitable.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, while Shift4 Payments faces challenges such as reliance on acquisitions for revenue growth and a stretched balance sheet, I am bullish on its prospects.

Despite operating in a competitive industry, Shift4's strategic positioning and innovative solutions position it for continued success.

Looking ahead to 2025, I believe that FOUR could grow its revenues by 25% y/y, including inorganic growth.

Consequently, with a valuation of 11x forward free cash flow and the ability to generate significant cash flow, Shift4 Payments presents an attractive investment opportunity.

All in all, there's a lot to like here.