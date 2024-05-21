Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) J.P. Morgan's 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.93K Followers

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) J.P. Morgan's 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 21, 2024 8:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Hans Vestberg - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Sebastiano Petti - JPMorgan

Sebastiano Petti

Good morning. I'm Sebastiano Petti, and I cover the cable, telecom and satellite space for JPMorgan. I want to welcome Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon.

Hans Vestberg

Thank you.

Sebastiano Petti

Hans, thanks for being here.

Hans Vestberg

Thank you for having me. Do you hear me? Yes. Okay. Good.

Sebastiano Petti

Okay.

Hans Vestberg

Thank you for having me.

Sebastiano Petti

So Hans, when you first started at Verizon, your top priority was to fix the network, then you moved to the next phase of making sure you have the right asset mix for the company, which included some divestitures.

Where are you spending most of your time today? And how do you plan to position Verizon for success over the next decade-plus?

Hans Vestberg

I spend a lot of time on the safe harbor statement. So I might say things that is forward -- predicting the future. So just be aware. I'm okay now? Okay. Okay.

So I really spend my time -- I think you're right. I've been in a journey in Verizon. Of course, the first couple of years was a lot of focus on the network. Some of you have been following us for a long time. We built the Verizon Intelligent Edge Network. Very simple, from the data center to the edge of the network, harmonized all the transport, all the fiber, fiberized all of it because we knew how much data are going to happen in the future.

And then basically at the edge of the network, we decide what type of access technology depending

Recommended For You

About VZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Trending Analysis

Trending News