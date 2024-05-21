KLA Corporation (KLAC) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

May 21, 2024 1:16 PM ETKLA Corporation (KLAC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.93K Followers

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 21, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bren Higgins - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Harlan Sur

Good morning. And again, welcome to the second day of J.P. Morgan's 52nd Annual Technology Media and Communications Conference. My name is Harlan Sur, Semiconductor and Semiconductor Capital Equipment Analyst for the firm. Very pleased to have Bren Higgins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at KLA here with us today. I've asked Bren to start us off with KLA's view of the wafer equipment, process control, specialty segment, semiconductor equipment spending environment this year, KLA's growth outlook within that, and then we can go ahead and kick off the Q&A.

So with that, Bren, thank you for joining us.

Bren Higgins

Yes. Thank you for having me. Appreciate being here how much time do I have for that one? Yes. Yes, no, it's an interesting time. 2024 is setting up to be more of a transitional year for the industry on top of '23, which turned out better than what people thought, certainly bolstered by investment from a number of our Chinese customers, our more established customers, really adjusted CapEx a fair amount across all the markets.

And so as we move here into '24 where we see a WFE level that everybody does the math a little bit differently, but I would say somewhere in the low $90 billion range in 2023, and we'll call it a flat to maybe up environment in 2024.

And we think it's pretty constructive in terms of conversations with customers, improving business fundamentals for our customers in this year that will ultimately lead to -- I call it like devices get better this year and you start to

Recommended For You

About KLAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KLAC

Trending Analysis

Trending News