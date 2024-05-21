Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) J.P. Morgan's 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) J.P. Morgan's 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 21, 2024 8:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Alysa Taylor - Corporate Vice President of Azure & Industry

Conference Call Participants

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Mark Murphy

Okay. Welcome, everyone. Good morning. I'm Mark Murphy, software analyst with JPMorgan. And it is a great pleasure to be here this morning with Alysa Taylor, who is CVP of Commercial Cloud and AI with Microsoft. Alysa, I was on stage with you virtually about 4 years ago in the wake of the pandemic and it's so nice to be here with you.

Alysa Taylor

It is nice to be back and in person.

Mark Murphy

Welcome. We really appreciate your time here. Perhaps we can just begin with kind of the brief 1-minute introduction of your background and your current role at Microsoft.

Alysa Taylor

Absolutely. So as you indicated, I'm responsible for our commercial cloud and AI business. My role at Microsoft, I work very closely with our engineering counterparts to determine what services we're going to bring to market. And then my team does all of the pricing, packaging and go-to-market strategy across our Azure business and our industries, global industries.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Mark Murphy

Thank you. So Alysa, it's very impressive when we think back and we realize that Microsoft made its first investment into OpenAI, way back in 2019, about half decade ago because the topic of generative AI really wasn't something that was mainstream, right? It became mainstream with -- when ChatGPT was released, so it was late 2022. And then, we fast forward to today and that initiative has now blossomed into a 7-point AI tailwind to the Azure business. How do you conceptualize for this audience, the scale of the opportunity here for Microsoft at this point to be in pole position for

