FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.93K Followers

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 21, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Paun - Head of Investor Relations
Andrew Beckman - Head Portfolio Manager
Nick Heilbut - Director of Research and Portfolio Manager
James Beach - Chief Operating Officer

Robert Paun

Good morning, and thank you all for joining us for FS Credit Opportunities Corp's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that FS Credit Opportunities Corp may be referred to as FSCO, the Fund or the Company throughout the call. Today's conference call is being recorded and an audio replay of the call will be available for 30 days. Replay information is included in a press release that FSCO issued on April 22, 2024.

In addition, FSCO has posted on its website a presentation containing supplemental financial information with respect to its portfolio and financial performance for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

A link to today's webcast and the presentation is available on the company's webpage at www.fsinvestments.com. Please note that this call is the property of FSCO. Any unauthorized rebroadcast of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. Today's conference call includes forward-looking statements with regard to future events, performance or operations of FSCO.

These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We ask that you refer to FSCO's most recent filings with the SEC for important factors and risks that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from these statements.

FSCO does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required to do so by law. Additionally, information related to past performance, while helpful as an evaluative tool, is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement

