Parallel Universes? AI, Energy, And Chips

Hiroshi Watanabe

Last May, prior to Memorial weekend, the rise of NVIDIA Corporation's (NVDA) stock began in earnest. From a matter of a few days, a $300 stock rose to $400, and now it's trading around $950. The market has been digesting and sorting the meaning of Nvidia and AI all year. The earnings announcement coming tomorrow after the market's close is much-awaited, and yet slightly baked in.

Many of the Mag 7 stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), have been jockeying in their AI offerings all year, alongside the Nvidia pondering. A recent concern expressed is that in their haste, the fear-of-missing-out race, they may add offerings that head down the wrong road, breaking what does not need fixing. That's potentially wasted capital and time.

My main purpose is to see how these developments interact with energy. The world of commentary spins round and round. Some analysts recently noted at a Barron's roundtable that for investors interested in energy, they suggest investing a majority of those assets in traditional fossil fuel companies. I've said that, well, for a decade, and especially of late. What comes around seems to go around, eventually. This is what makes investing a challenge, especially in a market that's highly algorithmically-driven coupled with sentiment, policy changes and changing societal priorities.

In energy, the desire for innovation can get ahead of the empirical reality. But it can also change the paradigm in ways not immediately detectable. This seems to be playing out in the tech world with AI and its numerous branches and use cases. It applies to energy too. This tension has been described as XLE vs. QQQ, in simple but meaningful terms, I likened it to FANG versus FAANG a while back. This Mag 7 group keeps shapeshifting and I characterize it as FANG'M, dropping out Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) for the moment and reverting to using Facebook for Meta for a better sounding acronym. I offer more color and context in my video below in advance of the Seeking Alpha summit.

For the record, below are the peers alongside Nvidia (5/20/24):

Nvidia stock and its peers (Seeking Alpha)

A few notable trends

The Wall Street Journal wrote yesterday in regards to Meta:

"All of our properties are free, we help people connect with each other, and we want to help connect people with AIs that can help them get things done," Ahmad Al-Dahle, Meta's vice president of generative AI, told The Wall Street Journal. "That's always been our playbook. That's what the company ethos is about."

In March, Zuckerberg decided to double down on offering free AI products to users, through its chatbot, Meta AI.

Per a Seeking Alpha recent news flash:

AI is expected to drive a 160% increase in data center power demand by the end of this decade, according to a research report published by Goldman Sachs earlier this week. U.S. utilities will need to invest around $50B in new generation capacity just to support data centers alone, Goldman predicted. "On average, a ChatGPT query needs nearly 10 times as much electricity to process as a Google search," Goldman said. They estimate that data center power demand will grow 160% by 2030.

Do we need a Gen AI cowboy? Maybe? This is a higher quality version.

Another interesting revelation:

"For the first time in decades, and perhaps in my 40 years in this business, we are experiencing fundamental improvements driven by demand rather than commodity prices," NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) top boss Larry Coben said on their May 7 call. "Forecasting experts are now expecting a step change in long-term power demand… a power demand super cycle," he noted.

In my May 2 article and video, I noted the case of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG). In " Transitioning: Mining, Minerals And Sustainable Developments:"

"An executive from Constellation presented about their nuclear fleet, consisting of about 20% of current U.S. generation capacity. Nuclear power's zero-carbon energy and baseload capacity is being further recognized as demand grows, especially given advanced economy structural dynamics and economic goals."

Energy and chips stocks: One year (Seeking Alpha)

(In the latest video, I point to the mirroring of certain energy stocks and Nvidia.)

Several articles in the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg followed on, with related updates, citing Constellation. Chief executive Joseph Dominguez on May 9 noted increased demand from the digital world as well. He alludes to one future in referring to training LLMs (large language models):

"We're seeing interest in developing projects that are on a size and scale that presently don't exist, but will be needed for training systems and other things to kind of build out and support the need for all of these foundational models," Dominguez said.

In experimenting with generative AI, it was inaccurate in summations, lacking in the ability to connect dots the right way, ie., higher cognitive thought. So, for now, people need to understand what AI can and cannot do. That's a big challenge. The following graphic represents why it is costly energy-wise:

Why AI is energy intensive: linear algebra (Concept Elemental)

[My first brush 5/26/23 with LLMs, AI thought and NASDAQ in the video, "the Nvidia Day"].

Alongside the power demand is a parallel development- the attempt to become more efficient with energy use and the workload of the demands from computational power. Whoever can develop truly useful applications wins in my books. Much of the hyped Gen AI is energy and resource-wasteful, though some will be useful to certain industries.

Samsung chip plant, supply chains shifts (Concept Elemental)

Breaking it down

In the last year, the implications of a growing new industrial ecosystem, and more broadly, the digital world, are becoming clearer in energy demand terms. I noted this is the article " Reset and Regenerate…" with many references. The data there is still highly relevant.

While it may be true that "demand for energy-intensive compute is expected to exceed 38GW by 2030," says DigitalBridge in 2023, those numbers seem already outdated. Texas was said to be short 16 GW more recently, owing to economic growth, and that doesn't include what's happening in the future with other advances in the economy.

Are data centers the new proxy for digital ecosystem demand? It's a decent measure for sure. This type of guesstimating occurred with oil prices in the pre-financial crisis run-up as China's global economic demand seemed endless. Though markets tend to react, and given limited resources of time and attention, one has to make judgments. Breakthroughs in energy are possible and may be coming owing to heightened innovation and creative solutions. But resources and physical supply chains (as we saw in the pandemic) have their own real supply and demand curves.

At the end of the day, ask: What value is being created? That should be the valuation.