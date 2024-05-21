BUZZ Investing: Strong Earnings Boost Optimism

Summary

  • Despite setbacks like weak GDP and rising treasury yields, improved earnings and employment data drove optimism.
  • Upbeat first-quarter results have pushed some Wall Street analysts to boost profit projections as quarterly earnings reports came in largely above expectations.
  • The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index returned -8.25% during April, compared to a return of -4.08% for the S&P 500 Index.

Urupong/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. markets swung due to economic shifts, with initial drops from inflation fears followed by recovery hopes of relaxed Fed policies. Despite setbacks like weak GDP and rising treasury yields, improved earnings and employment data drove optimism.

