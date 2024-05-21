PM Images

Written by Nick Ackerman.

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) recently posted its latest quarterly results. They missed the bottom-line expectations but beat the top line, with revenue climbing by 8%. Earnings still grew respectably from last year, as we saw a 14% increase. This is a mid-cap financial stock in the life and health insurance industry, with a growing investment and savings product offering.

However, shares have taken a bit of a dive recently. I believe this has created an opportunity to invest in this company, which has healthy growth prospects and a growing dividend. The last time we covered PRI was when we also gave Comfort Systems USA (FIX) a look. FIX has gone parabolic since then, but PRI was doing rather well before the latest decline, too.

YCharts

The Bears Attack

Shares of PRI were under significant pressure thanks to some short reports. The price started to drop when Globe Life (GL) was initially hit by a short report by Fuzzy Panda. GL is another life insurance company that works under the same sort of model, but it isn't specifically focused on term life policies like PRI.

Shortly after the GL short piece, PRI got its own short report treatment from The Bear Cave.

The Bear Cave has highlighted some interesting short opportunities in the past, one actually being TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), which really worked out in their favor. TPVG has struggled over the last year from the time of their report. However, I disagree with the report they put together on PRI.

They seemingly highlight the compensation structure as a main problem, as it is broken out in a YouTube video by one of the Primerica sales agents. However, aside from being perhaps overly enthusiastic in the video, like any stereotypical used car salesperson, I didn't see any major red flags.

Being a financial advisor and previously licensed in life insurance, I know this is mostly how it works in the industry. You get a commission upfront upon the initial sale, plus the trailing commission (what the salesperson for PRI calls "residual income" in the video.)

They also note that it is MLM-like, and they do seem to get additional compensation for "recruiting" other reps. However, that isn't really that different for some financial advisors who work in teams with senior advisors, where their compensation is split.

Again, when I was an advisor, compensation was similar. The only obvious difference was the word "recruit." That is where the MLM label would be applied, whereas I was an actual "employee." That said, my commission was split between the bank I worked for, the senior advisor of the office, and me.

In fact, the marketing of the video seemingly worked, at least for me. After watching the video, I told myself if I ever went back into the financial field again, it would be through something like Primerica's model rather than the traditional employee model.

With that, I don't really see this as a big negative, but the market reacted quite negatively-at least temporarily. The shares dipped initially but clawed their way back higher throughout the remainder of the trading day after the report. This was when I picked up a position, admittedly, but it wasn't at the low as I was a bit greedy. I had assumed that with negative sentiment, shares could sell off for a period of time, but the market seemed to brush off the short piece as I did.

PRI 4/18/2024 Stock Reaction (Google Finance)

If we look at the YTD price changes only, GL was hit particularly hard but has since been recovering. It's been recovering even despite another Viceroy piece seemingly "doubling down" on the original Fuzzy Panda report, which was met with no response as shares of GL headed higher.

YCharts

I think playing another role was just how much the share price had been climbing. Over less than two years, the stock price doubled, with a strong pop heading into 2024. It could have been a good time for investors to take some profits in this name.

YCharts

This has also been a time when the S&P 500 Index (SP500) has been a bit more volatile, hitting that ~5% pullback level. That could have made some investors a bit more spooked and want to take some profits. Of course, that pullback is proving to be so far rather short-lived, as the broader equity market comes rallying back forcefully.

With this drop, though, the stock has moved from being toward the upper half of its fair value range down to being undervalued.

PRI Fair Value Range (Portfolio Insight)

Quick Q1 Recap

Taking a deeper dive into their latest earnings, with a focus on each segment's operating revenues, we've seen growth across the main segments of business. That is, aside from the senior health segment, which is the company's smallest anyway. There was more than enough growth elsewhere to see overall revenues grow year-over-year.

PRI Q1 Segment Results (Primerica)

The growing number of "life-licensed sales force" and "recruits" is helping to drive those greater sales.

PRI Q1 Sales Force (Primerica)

Earnings growth was a bit better, with diluted EPS rising 14% to $3.93 and diluted operating EPS coming in at $3.91, still good for a climb of 10%. The company has been able to achieve double-digit earnings growth for the last decade. The only exception was 2022, when it saw a small decline but was essentially flat. It came back the following year, showing the highest year-over-year growth in the last 10 years.

However, these bottom-line results in the latest quarter did miss analyst expectations. While generally, that would often be considered a negative, missing analysts' expectations isn't all that uncommon for PRI. They've missed six out of the last 12 quarters in terms of expectations.

PRI Earnings Surprises (Seeking Alpha)

On the revenue side, they have equally been spotty in meeting analyst expectations. This could be because PRI is a mid-cap stock that doesn't get the best analyst coverage, with only 6 analysts providing forward estimates for the next two years.

For what it is worth, the analysts are expecting healthy double-digit earnings growth over the next two years.

PRI Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Historically speaking, Q1 has seen the lowest EPS number in the last five years. So, the latest earnings that missed expectations have set up the remaining nine months to need outsized EPS figures, which isn't that unusual, either.

Share Repurchases And Dividend Growth

One way they can help earnings grow is by continuing to buy back shares, which they did in the latest quarter. They repurchased $109 million worth of stock during the quarter, working out to 465,938 shares. Repurchases are something they've basically been consistently doing shortly following their spin-off from Citigroup (C) in 2010. In this period, they've reduced their outstanding shares by over half.

YCharts

Along with the share repurchases, we've seen a healthy dividend growth rate as they are now on track to see their 14th year of consecutive dividend growth. The last 5 and 10-year dividend CAGR has been pushing near 20%. The yield might only come to 1.35% here, but that's due to seeing meaningful price appreciation as well.

PRI Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

The earnings growth expectations going forward, and a low payout ratio currently, make this likely to continue to be a strong dividend growth play into the future.

Conclusion

Primerica, Inc. stock has seen its price slump lately, but that provided the opportunity to add this dividend growth name that was on my watch list to my portfolio. Certainly, the bear report should be considered a counterargument before one is comfortable taking a position in this name.

That said, the latest quarterly report looks to seem like business as usual. The company is still growing at quite a healthy pace, with an outlook for a continued healthy pace of growth.