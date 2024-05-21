Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference - (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.93K Followers

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 21, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kate Johnson - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Sebastiano Petti - J.P. Morgan

Sebastiano Petti

Hi, good morning, everyone. I'm Sebastiano Petti. I cover the Communications Space here at JPMorgan. I would like to welcome Kate Johnson from Lumen Communications. Thank you, Kate, for joining us today.

Kate Johnson

Thanks. Good to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sebastiano Petti

So you joined Lumen in November 2022, and over that time, you have invested for growth added several new members to the leadership team and rolled out new enterprise products like NaaS, Internet On Demand and most recently, Black Lotus Labs. So what are your key priorities from here? And what are your next major milestones ahead?

Kate Johnson

So if you think about our priorities, it's really all about capturing this sort of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we see in spike in demand for fiber and the associated network services that you can run on fiber. And for us that's really two innovation pursuits, innovating the top-line, so continue to evolve our network-as-a-service capabilities, continuing to put game-changing innovation in market like ExaSwitch, which sort of redefines connectivity from enterprise-to-cloud, enterprise-to-enterprise and cloud-to-cloud. And then -- and continuing to evolve our security road map. I think also innovation on the cost side, Sebastiano is really, really important. And it doesn't sound nearly strategic.

But if you look at telco over the past decade or so most of the low-hanging fruit from cost takeout has already been done. So consolidation of companies and people and maybe some vendor spend, there's not a lot more there. But there is a lot when you think about innovating the network itself and how do we take -- we're

Recommended For You

About LUMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LUMN

Trending Analysis

Trending News