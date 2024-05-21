Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference - (Transcript)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 21, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Kate Johnson - President & CEO

Sebastiano Petti - J.P. Morgan

Sebastiano Petti

Hi, good morning, everyone. I'm Sebastiano Petti. I cover the Communications Space here at JPMorgan. I would like to welcome Kate Johnson from Lumen Communications. Thank you, Kate, for joining us today.

Kate Johnson

Thanks. Good to be here.

Q - Sebastiano Petti

So you joined Lumen in November 2022, and over that time, you have invested for growth added several new members to the leadership team and rolled out new enterprise products like NaaS, Internet On Demand and most recently, Black Lotus Labs. So what are your key priorities from here? And what are your next major milestones ahead?

Kate Johnson

So if you think about our priorities, it's really all about capturing this sort of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we see in spike in demand for fiber and the associated network services that you can run on fiber. And for us that's really two innovation pursuits, innovating the top-line, so continue to evolve our network-as-a-service capabilities, continuing to put game-changing innovation in market like ExaSwitch, which sort of redefines connectivity from enterprise-to-cloud, enterprise-to-enterprise and cloud-to-cloud. And then -- and continuing to evolve our security road map. I think also innovation on the cost side, Sebastiano is really, really important. And it doesn't sound nearly strategic.

But if you look at telco over the past decade or so most of the low-hanging fruit from cost takeout has already been done. So consolidation of companies and people and maybe some vendor spend, there's not a lot more there. But there is a lot when you think about innovating the network itself and how do we take -- we're an amalgamation of companies, we have four separate network architectures. There is a huge opportunity to create one, one simplified, unified architecture. And the reason why that's so important is it delivers two pieces of value. The first is a massive cost takeout. And the second is, it enables the digital experience that we're so excited to bring to customers in the telco space which nobody else is doing.

Sebastiano Petti

As you look back over the business transformation under your tenure, maybe touch on some of the key learnings?

Kate Johnson

Yes, sure. So I come from tech. I was a newbie to telco. And what I think was most striking for me was telco is really the final frontier for digital transformation. It is the last place where digital hasn't already changed everything. So it's a huge opportunity. That was my hypothesis coming in. It has proven to be more than true. And I think what the real opportunity is, is and remember I don't know -- what Amazon taught us, what did Amazon teach us - that taught us that the customer experience is the product. It is not about buying a book or WD-40 or a frozen shrimp, it's about buying anything you want anytime, anywhere, instantaneously. That is the customer experience that the cloud era, digital era has sort of made everybody's expectations set for, and that's what we are doing.

The customer experience in telco, it was static network, super slow, embedded in deeply physical architectures and realities. And I think, the biggest learning this year is the opportunity to deliver a truly differentiated customer experience rooted in all of the expectations that our customers have for digital is the defining opportunity and it is what we are just super excited about. I think the other big learning is we've seen this movie before, right? So cloud. I don't -- when I worked for Oracle and GE and then Microsoft, when we were bringing cloud to the masses, there wasn't a single CIO that said this is a great idea, Satya, this is a great idea. Jeff and Larry, that wasn't what they said.

What they said was, [wow] (ph) this is a lot of change and I'm never going to put my data in your cloud and I'm never going to pivot to that model. And then these companies were able to prove that they could innovate the experience and drive a different economic reality and a different agility so that one at a time, each corporation crossed over the finish-line. There was a deeply friction-filled change curve but they went there. And that's what we are seeing as we bring the NaaS story, as we bring the ExaSwitch story to our customers is they are looking for this virtual private fabric that changes the rules of traditional telco and delivers a fundamentally different CX.

Sebastiano Petti

And is that what you're maybe most excited about right now as you think about the opportunity in front of Lumen or maybe something that you didn't necessarily fully appreciate when you came in to the seat?

Kate Johnson

Yes. I think what I'm most excited about is this notion of we planned our way to lucky right? It's one of these things where you can basically prepare to deliver something, but the market is different today than it was even 18 months ago. And I think, luck is the definition of when preparation meets opportunity. The opportunity in the marketplace is really different because of AI. AI is generating a huge need for data transport, and it's -- customers are grappling with the economics of cloud. How do I get my data in and out of the cloud for a reasonable cost? How do I push my data to all the different places where compute is available. And by the way, it's not necessarily available everywhere they need it, so they're trying to figure out how to deal with that.

And it took us from a place where we were like, is everything going to go into the cloud, to -- [no] (ph), things have to be on-prem at the edge and in the cloud, and need management resources to be able to push the right compute workload, data workload to the right compute firm at the right time. For that you need those compute farms to be everywhere.

And I was reading in the papers and all the periodicals, this notion of power and cooling are essential. Well, so is fiber. And that's our opportunity. We have these big cloud companies, the hyperscalers coming to us and saying, we love your digital vision. This notion of capacity on demand is huge. We are all in, but you got to help us, we actually need to connect our data centers and we need to connect to all the various networks that are available to our customers so we can be there for them ubiquitously and in a proximate fashion.

Sebastiano Petti

So I want to come back to a number of those things you just touched on there, but can you talk about maybe the recent additions to your senior leadership team and what has led this top talent to kind of come to Lumen how are you attracting them?

Kate Johnson

They see the same opportunity that I do, which is to disrupt the industry, right? And disrupting an industry is -- you just can't always get that opportunity to lead in that way. It is incredibly fulfilling. I think each of the leaders on the team, we got Satish Lakshmanan, he's our Chief Product Officer from AWS. We got Dave Ward, he's our CTO, from Cisco and Juniper Networks. We've got Kye Prigg, he comes from Rogers Communication and prior to that, Vodafone. We've got Ashley Haynes-Gaspar, she comes from Microsoft. It's a combination of tech and networking that's really a better together. Every single one of those leaders is in it to win, but also to have a legacy of I was there when we rewrote history in telco, and they're motivated by that.

Sebastiano Petti

And so part of that, I think since you have kind of come on board, focused on culture, right? And I think -- can you maybe discuss some of this culture renovation underway at Lumen and maybe some of the different programs? And how do you think that filters into impacting the results?

Kate Johnson

Yes. I get asked this all the time, and it's so interesting because it's always where I start. I knew -- first day, so we're going to rebuild this company from the people up, and there is a reason for that. Disruption, which I think is what we are doing to the industry is a battlefield. And it renames winners and losers. The incumbents hunker down, they protect their value props and the upstarts get excited because they stand to gain from new constructs. It's an emotional mess and it's war. And you don't send troops in the war without the right tools and skills, and that's culture. That's how do we change the way we work.

How do we move from -- in telco, there's a legacy of play not to lose. The industry is shrinking, right? And there are secular headwinds and you want to be last man standing, and that's very different than playing to win, which is going after growth. When you play to win, you need courage, you need a learning mindset, you need to know how to team and partner. You have to be resilient because you are going to make a ton of mistakes. And so we've rolled out company-wide training at every level to do exactly that. And it is redefining how we work in a great way.

I think when you look at just a couple of things like we've innovated 30 different new capabilities since October. And those 30 new digital capabilities, that's about the number that we had over the five years prior to that. And that agile way of coming together requires people to just forget the old way of thinking of playing not to lose and get in the game and play to win and meet every single day to be productive, that requires skills. You need tools and skills to do that. That's why we focus on it.

Sebastiano Petti

You talked about some of the innovation on the cost side earlier in our discussion, but maybe think about how you're -- how Lumen is leveraging AI tools in the business to create efficiencies and improve operations. Maybe to help us think about what inning we are in, perhaps in that AI efficiency process improvement [drive] (ph).

Kate Johnson

Well, it’s a really good question. It's always tough to answer innings right, because you can't necessarily predict the future. But there is one thing that I knew, I met Jensen Wong and Satya continues to be a mentor of mine. And this notion of we are going to lose our jobs from AI is just in my opinion, the wrong way of thinking about it. I think the way they think about it and they've taught me to say that people lose their jobs to people and organizations who use AI. And that is why as soon as I started at Lumen, I was like we are going to write AI into this transformation story from day one.

We partnered with Microsoft, with Google, with AWS, we partnered with Salesforce and Gainsight and ServiceNow. Some of these companies have native AI built into these enterprise applications and others have algorithms that you can weave in, whether it is in the productivity suite with Microsoft CoPilot or other capabilities that you can bring to stitch together really impactful solutions. And we are seeing the fruits of those labors.

There's a huge adoption curve in our development organization. We have increased our productivity. I think, it was before -- on earnings, I announced it's -- within the past 60 days, we increased it by 30%. So 30% more stories inside of each agile sprint that is a very big deal when you are talking about having to rebuild the digital platform for a company. On the worker productivity side, we are seeing about 30 minutes a day per person saved through Microsoft CoPilot. So -- and we've got dozens of examples, but we are all in on it because we believe it is helping us transform the company at speed.

Sebastiano Petti

And you talked about Lumen's digital platforms. And on the call, you said these new profit pools and marketplaces represents the future of the company, with TAMs -- in the tens or hundreds of billions. Are these efforts already underway in terms of driving top-line improvements for the company? And maybe help us think about where these opportunities can scale to and your confidence in that?

Kate Johnson

Yeah, sure. So Lumen Digital is basically our R&D arm that is building net new digital capabilities to transform the customer experience in networking. But I look at it as there are at least three places where telco ceded innovation to digital upstarts. They ceded it to tech, and it's in connectivity, security and communications or voice. And we have a right to win there because of our assets, because of our intellectual property. And with this play to win mindset and with this belief system that the customer experience is the product, we’re now going after those markets. And just a couple of examples. Like this whole NaaS and ExaSwitch, are virtual private fabric for customers to consume network services. Who else is doing that? Megaport and PacketFabric are two examples of companies that have high valuations that are completely digital, but they don't even own the network. They provide network-as-a-service and they lease their fiber from us.

And so they can never get there from an economics perspective, but also what they can't do is they can't embed these capabilities natively into fiber. We're integrating NaaS into Layers 1, 2 and 3, IP Ethernet Waves, natively into the fiber so that we can provide a better experience out of the gate. And we have a right to win in that space. And what you are seeing is the evolution of us establishing that sort of more head out there to do exactly that.

Same could be true for network security. We took Black Lotus Labs, their data algorithms and various machine learning models. And we said, hey, we are really good at identifying bad actors on the Internet. And we've done that 8 times for the United States government over the past couple of months. Why don't we package up that capability in the form of a service, a digital service to make it available to all enterprises. This is the kind of innovation that we did every day in tech that is net new for telco. And so we have a right to win in those spaces, and we are doing it and making a huge amount of progress. It's super exciting. And all of that is that new profit pools for us.

Sebastiano Petti

Yes. And I think another area of opportunity is custom private networks. And I think on the call, the company noted there -- you were seeing a dramatic rise in demand for some of these high-capacity, low-latency network and edge services. Often coming in the form of request of private -- custom private networks. So it's not included in your guidance for this year. But how large could these opportunities become over time? And do you think you have the current product suite in place today to provide these solutions? Just help us think about maybe the long pole in the tent to determine [indiscernible].

Kate Johnson

Yes, for sure. So the deals are very big, they range in anything from a couple of million to hundreds of millions to -- some start with B, which is fun. I think, what I'm learning because I spend a huge amount of time with these customers because I really want to make sure that we are delivering what they need not just today, but in five years and 10 years. And I met with the Head of Networks for a very large technology company who said, my sole job is to make sure that the network stays ahead of the business needs. And I have the capital to make a few mistakes along the way, but I got to guess because none of us know where these AI flows are going to be, I just know they are going to be fast. They are going to be huge in terms of volume and they are going to be everywhere. So help me figure out the right way to do it.

And we talked about capacity on demand, waves on demand. That is not something that anybody in the industry can deliver today. And with NaaS and ExaSwitch, we are going to be first to market with that capability. And the deal that we are doing is a construct that takes that into consideration, which is why it is so exciting. It's not just about conduit and dark fiber, it's about differentiation with the digital platform to help that company not just consume those services at and when they need with bandwidth control, latency control in an ultra-low loss way. But to be able to package and provide their services to their customers in a way that takes advantage of that is truly defining and unique.

Sebastiano Petti

So I think -- you've talked about some of these maybe different areas of differentiation. But as we're thinking about just overall competitive environment for some of these next-gen services, maybe give us some color on what you're seeing in other areas by which Lumen is able to differentiate itself relative to peers.

Kate Johnson

Look, so we were born to create the NaaS platform, network-as-a-service platform. That is what we should have been doing all along, and that's why we were able to do it very, very quickly, 90 days from conception to in market. Because we have all capabilities and because we have some pretty strong digital skills, especially now with this new leadership team and we're really accelerating. But I want to go back to the customer experience. Everything traces back to that.

The vision is any port, any service, anytime anywhere, right? Right now, it takes six months to order a circuit with most telcos. So this notion of instantaneous gratification, which we have all come -- become accustomed to in digital era is really unique. And we had a small company that wanted to do a move over a weekend. We tried to sell them NaaS. They were like, we are not sure, we are a little uncomfortable. Well, they went with a different provider, couldn't get it up and running. They basically fired up a NaaS circuit in about five minutes and save the move in on Monday to have Internet. Well, now they are buying security from us. And now they are looking at other considerations because we were able to give them that defining customer experience as table stakes. That's where our R&D is going. That's how we're positioning ourselves in the marketplace.

I'll tell you a story. I met -- when I first got to the company, I met with the CIO of a major bank and sat down and said, will you co-innovate with us, will you sit with me and my team and think through what you need? And she was like, I don't even know what you mean. And I said, what do you mean? She said well, I don't co-innovate with telcos. That's not what we do. And I said, Well, you do now because you can really influence our road map, and that's exactly what's happened.

Sebastiano Petti

Okay. So you touched on Black Lotus Labs. Obviously, security has been key to your enterprise offering. Maybe tell us a little bit more about the service. And yes – you able to help the US government within, you just now recently packaged it for to be provided digitally to other companies. But how big is this opportunity? I mean particularly as you think about the state of maybe cyber and some of the incidents out there?

Kate Johnson

Yes, for sure. So it's obviously a super-hot topic, right? And it's one where we have a lot of game. But for some reason we sort of kept it a little bit of a secret. And I am not sure why. But even from my own learning experience, I was asked to go to the White House to meet with a bunch of other carriers and technology companies and the national security team for the United States. And we talked about some of these nation state threats that are becoming more and more aggressive towards the United States. And we partnered together to figure out how we could actually address those threats.

And it was an important moment for me. I was super proud to be at the table with the other CEOs and also super proud that Lumen was able to contribute in that way. And -- in about six or eight weeks later, we were the ones that actually found a signature pattern for the threat that we were there to address with urgency. And sharing that threat pattern with all of the other companies and having them sort of value our net flows and our intelligence, our algorithm was a huge learning curve for me. And since then, we've blocked eight nation-state threats. And we're getting great at sort of templatizing the way that we do that -- and that is the service that we offered with Lumen Defender.

It is a no-brainer, right? But not -- we were always sort of focused on managed services. The managed services are important and valuable and a part of our go-forward strategy. But from an economics and a valuation perspective, they are not interesting because they are very lumpy. They don't have a high margin, et cetera. Subscription services in the digital world do and subscription services that are aimed at protecting networks, so those threats never get up to the endpoint layer are hugely valuable. Because if I'm a company and I say, okay, I know my network is protected. I don't have to spend all that money remediating once I've hit the end point.

So it is a much more proactive approach we call proactive blocking, and Lumen Defender is in beta right now with customers getting value today. So we are excited about the pace that we can bring these capabilities to market in as well.

Sebastiano Petti

So I want to maybe shift gears to the TSA which Lumen completed in 1Q '24. So this should allow the company to focus solely on its turnaround efforts that we've been outlining here this morning. How important was this agreement for Lumen to get across the finish-line. Now what changes have -- that you are able to complete after the deal?

Kate Johnson

Look, it was incredibly important for us to pivot the balance sheet to support our runway, and that's exactly what we did. It was painful, a painful process, but one that I'm really glad with the outcome. It's giving us the time that we need to push our way through what everybody knows, with the digital company is called the J-curve, and we've got ample time and liquidity to do what we need to do. I think the other thing is customers now know that we have that time and they are more interested in having those co-innovation discussions with us in particular, because we are healthy.

Sebastiano Petti

Now pivoting to the enterprise, the company has outlined expectations for public sector to return to growth first relative to the other segments. Now what -- remind us the management team's confidence in getting public sector back to growth first.

Kate Johnson

So what we see in public sector are these really big contracts with agencies that we have deep, deep relationships with that were done and announced a while ago, but they don't convert to revenue for a while because of a, they're super complex with multisite locations requiring a lot of design work, a lot of implementation time required to start getting to the benefit part of the life cycle. But with US post office, with DISA, with the government admin office, these are really, really large deals that just continue to layer in the goodness that we'll be benefiting from for a long time. So we see a backlog that's very healthy.

I think new to the scene, which I'm super excited about is at the state level. So we all know that the federal government decided to help the country bridge the digital divide, super important to our education system, to our health care system, et cetera. And with that funding a lot of states are looking for a way to bring broadband to all of their citizens. And we’re uniquely suited to provide the mid-haul, long-haul capabilities and are chasing after that business which is deeply strategic and very profitable. So we are super excited to be going after it in about 15 states with pipeline where we stand a reasonable chance to win.

Sebastiano Petti

And this is the BEAD program?

Kate Johnson

No. This is the federal government infrastructure where I think Biden gave $40 plus billion to the states, each one has [in] (ph). And then at the end points, there could be BEAD funding to make sure that get broadband to underserved markets. But this is the long-haul piece where they have to take it and actually set up the whole broadband story in their state.

Sebastiano Petti

Understood. And so after public sector, Lumen expects mid-markets to return to growth. I think you've characterized this on the most recent call, is a huge opportunity, but need to get more feet on the street, I think you put it. And you talked also about fixing the product set and expanding partnerships, does this relate to the partner ecosystem and direct sales force changes? And maybe how are you thinking about the timing --.

Kate Johnson

Yes, sure. So mid-market is the space where you've got to be fast. You've got to be agile. You have to have super clear value props for your products, and you've got to be long on the channel. And we started off by augmenting our direct sales force by tightening up our product bundles, by instrumenting the sales life cycle. So we are training everybody to be able to bring the pitch. We're training everybody how to sell NaaS. We are training everybody how to make sure that they have the next capability, the next three steps, okay you want some security with that, okay, how about running some of those workloads at the edge.

And I think we've got the direct sales force really at a good place from a productivity perspective. I'm very pleased with their sales order value growth results. I think the opportunity that I spoke about on the call was really the ecosystem story of having an indirect sales force that gives us the feet on the street. And I’d say over the past five or eight years, we just haven't really thought about that as strategically important. And maybe there is a bit of neglect there. And now we're bringing those partners back into the forefront. We're making sure they understand the value and that we're differentiated and that they can really help us grow and that we can help them grow. And so that's where we're going to be focused sort of the next step in our transformation evolution.

Sebastiano Petti

Okay. And lastly, we have large enterprise, which you expect to return to growth last? And then on the call you did say that large enterprise is probably the least prepared for where you're trying to go with the business because maybe it lacks process and measurement capabilities. Maybe help us think about the time-line to improving that. And does that require in order to improve some of these process and measurement capabilities, does that require a step-up in systems investments or just overall, just better execution?

Kate Johnson

So the systems are there. We didn't have a sales and marketing platform with good data. Now we do. And we can -- we've instrumented the whole sales life cycle so that we can understand where our salespeople are in terms of the learning curve, their productivity, et cetera. So all of that is there, which is really, really important. The thing you have to know about large enterprise is it is every industry and it's companies that can range from absolutely gigantic global conglomerates down to fairly small companies.

So every single one of their networks is a snowflake, right? And that requires a lot of sales engineering, a lot of technical support for us to help these companies modernize. It's also half of the enterprise business. So it is big, public sector in mid-markets, each 25% a little bit smaller, quicker to the turn. The bigger one is harder to the turn. But also we stand to have the most amount of potential in that market. I am super excited about it. NaaS and ExaSwitch are game-changing for large enterprise.

So we've got a good story there, but more tightening to do in terms of our process and how we actually partner. This is where we partner with SIs, a large SI with a $10 billion cloud implementation business, putting NaaS and Exa in their catalogue of this is how you connect through the cloud, that's a game-changing story that didn't exist before.

Sebastiano Petti

So adding it all up, North American enterprise sales were up 27% year-on-year with new logo sales up 21% and contract value for sales nearly doubling. So quite the acceleration, we touched on a lot of this. How does this fit in the road map or your vision for Lumen, as you think about over the multi-year period. I mean this is obviously great results, but how does this fit into the multi-year strategy?

Kate Johnson

Yes. So look, we have got secular headwinds on legacy, and we've got a sales force that's learning how to be productive selling the grow bucket of products, but also this net new digital capability. And I think that it's going to continue to be lumpy. I think it is going to continue to be hard because changing networking needs is existential to a digital footprint for any company, and they do it cautiously.

I'm not seeing decision-making pressure per se, but I am seeing contemplation of what direction should I go because there are a lot of different choices and options now in terms of how you design the network to support your digital estate. So with that said I think we have some levers that we are pulling, which is I think a leading indicator. I think the hyperscalers and the other large cloud companies coming to us and saying, oh my God, we've got to address this huge data problem that we have coming from GenAI, which we see because we are building the training models, we're building the inference models, and we know what our flows are. And as soon as we get mass adoption in market from an enterprise perspective, they're going to need different things from us, and we've got to address that now.

That's a leading indicator in my opinion because it is those big companies kind of being in the middle of it on the razor's edge of the innovation curve. What I think is going to come next are the enterprises that start to realize, oh, I got to get my act together and I got to skate to the puck too. And think about data and on-prem at the edge and in the cloud, maybe multi-cloud. So you've got hybrid and you've got multi-cloud and you've got to push that data to the right compute farm, that's an economic problem. And you don't want to be thinking about network when you are trying to solve an economic problem. You want management resources and you want a completely friction-free customer experience to push the right workload to the right place at the right time.

That is the platform that we are building. It is a virtual private network that is available to any company, a big, small, medium and it's completely differentiating. So the sales force will have to learn how to sell to the company that's not ready for it yet as well as a net new company, and it will continue to be in transition. But I'm really excited with how they are adopting these net new capabilities already. And I think our sales results from last quarter speak to the new Lumen.

Sebastiano Petti

Great. And I think lastly, has -- the team has driven improved results in the Quantum Fiber which is encouraging. But you have said that maybe it makes sense to separate the consumer and enterprise assets over time. Maybe help us think about timing of potential announcements and some of the different or more interesting opportunities there?

Kate Johnson

Sure. Well, we've been super clear that these are two businesses that have -- that are each great businesses but with very, very different return profiles. So there is the 1.5 years to three years on the enterprise side and then there's the nine year or 10 year payback period on the consumer side. Long term, we think that separating them makes a whole lot of sense. It is about timing. And what we've been focused on over the past 18 months is making each of them as healthy as they could possibly be. That's the first thing. Because when we do sell, we want to get the right price for our shareholders.

We are seeing a change in the market. The market has been a bit quirky. It was like everybody could go as fast as you can, then it was like wait, slow down, cost of capital, maybe we should pull back then it was joint ventures and now it's everybody recognizes. You need critical mass for share if you are going to win in this space. And so I think there is a consolidation coming. I do not think that we will be the consolidators, but we are going to wait for the right moment, and we're going to make the business as healthy as it can possibly be for when we do make that decision.

Sebastiano Petti

Thank you so much for joining us. Thanks, everybody.

Kate Johnson

Thank you. Thanks.