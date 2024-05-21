Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.93K Followers

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 21, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Sceusa - IR
Tom Majewski - Chairperson & CEO
Dan Ko - Senior Principal
Lena Umnova - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Eagle Point Income Company First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Peter Sceusa, you may begin.

Peter Sceusa

Thank you, and good morning. As a reminder, before we begin our formal remarks, the matters discussed on this call include forward-looking statements or projected financial information that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements and projected financial information.

For further information on factors that could impact the company and the statements and projections contained herein, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Each forward-looking statement and projection of financial information made during this call is based on information available to us as of the date of this call. We disclaim any obligation to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law. A replay of this call can be accessed for 30 days via the company's website, www.eaglepointincome.com.

Earlier today, we filed our first quarter 2024 financial statements and our first quarter investor presentation with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Financial statements and our first quarter investor presentation are also available within the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Financial statements can be found by following the financial statements in Reports link, and the investor presentation can be found by following the Presentations and Events link.

Recommended For You

About EIC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EIC

Trending Analysis

Trending News