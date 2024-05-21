MLPA: A Solid Part Of The Energy Sector With High Yield

Jeremy Poland

I’m a big fan of the Energy sector in terms of outperformance potential. We may not see the same kind of strength we last saw in 2022, but the long-term case for all things energy is undeniable against years of underinvestment in the space. The question, of course, is how to get exposure to the sector.

Thankfully, with ETFs, you can really get granular and put your money to work in underappreciated parts of the marketplace. To that end, it’s worth looking into the Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA), as it’s focused and provides exposure to midstream energy infrastructure which continue to grow independent of Oil’s trajectory.

MLPA is a passive investment fund that tracks the return of its corresponding benchmark: the Solactive MLP Infrastructure Index. This index holds limited partnerships (MLPs) focused on the transportation, storage, and processing of natural resources in the U.S. Excellent income generators with big yields, MLPs are also tax-efficient, since income is not taxed at the corporate level but rather passed through to investors, usually improving after-tax returns. The global need for energy is only going to rise in the future, so these hard assets are likely to grow. Furthermore, MLP performance is also often inflation sensitive, which means they can provide some degree of protection during periods of rising inflation.

Holdings: A Diverse Portfolio of Energy Powerhouses

This is a fairly concentrated fund, with just 20 holdings in total. The top 5 positions alone make up 60% of the portfolio – something to keep in mind in terms of how much company-specific risk you’re inherently taking by buying MLPA.

This results in a high-yielding portfolio, with a current 7.28% distribution. That, to put it obviously, is big.

Sector Composition: Diversifying Across Energy Verticals

The largest slice of MLPA’s assets is in the sector of oil and gas pipelines, which makes up 68.36% of the fund’s investments, followed by energy wholesale distributors (14.15%), oil refining and marketing (10.68%), oilfield services and equipment (3.46%), and gas distributors (3.35%).

This diversification across different energy verticals allows investors to stay engaged in the energy ecosystem but keeps an eye on midstream infrastructure. The implication here is that MLPA may provide the opportunity to tap into the growth of midstream that is emerging and, at the same time, avoid some associated structural risk with upstream exploration and production.

Peer Comparison

MLPA is not the only play here. Other comparable funds include the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), the JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ), and the First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP). MLPA tends to have a bit more exposure to small/mid-cap MLPs, which can be a blessing or a curse depending on how investors are treating momentum potential in different capitalization parts of the market. I mention this purposely because MLPA has underperformed its peers, and the likely explanation has to do with that exposure in what has been a large-cap environment for the past three years.

Pros and Cons

Global X MLP ETF has a global tailwind at its back, underpinned by promising macroeconomic and geopolitical forces. The yield is attractive, and it’s a specialized and targeted investment for those that prefer investing that way without having to do individual stock picking. The fund is tax efficient with high yield – all positive.

The downside here? It’s concentrated. That means greater volatility is therefore likely on both the up and downside. Also, please remember the baseline volatility of the energy industry, given its tendency to go in cycles. A downturn in energy commodity prices or sudden shift in world demand for such commodities could adversely affect the fund disproportionately.

Conclusion: Good Fund Overall

I like Global X MLP ETF. It’s a good way to invest in the performance of U.S. midstream energy infrastructure. It gives investors exposure to a portfolio of MLPs, providing an opportunity to generate attractive income streams and capital appreciation in a single investment, with a more tax-efficient reporting structure than that of direct MLP investments. The only thing that concerns me is that it’s highly concentrated and bets on small and mid-cap MLPs, with an energy-focused sector that’s exposed to cyclical demand and supply fundamentals.

Overall, Global X MLP ETF could make sense as a strategic, diversified way to gain exposure to midstream infrastructure in the energy sector as part of an otherwise well-diversified portfolio. I think this can be a winning part of the marketplace for years to come.