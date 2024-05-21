Iryna Tolmachova

Today's analysis turns to a stock we last covered in July. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), otherwise known as Scotiabank, is set to release its fiscal second-quarter earnings before the market opens on May 28th. Scotiabank has a broad investor base, so its Q2 earnings report is highly anticipated. Moreover, a volatile banking environment means Scotiabank's Q2 earnings will likely produce a few surprises.

According to Seeking Alpha's data bank, analysts expect Scotiabank to deliver normalized earnings-per-share of $1.14 and revenue of $6.1 billion. The estimates are lower than Scotiabank's Q1 results. Moreover, frequent analyst revisions have occurred, lending us the opportunity to assess Scotiabank's prospects for ourselves.

Scotiabank Earnings (Seeking Alpha)

Without further ado, here is our take on what investors can expect in Scotiabank's Q2 earnings report.

Scotiabank's Past Results & Estimates

Scotiabank's past earnings results convey its lack of earnings momentum. Although this is a simplistic observation, financial market research suggests earnings momentum is key to stock performance. As such, the bank's poor hit rate concerns us.

Seeking Alpha

The following diagram illustrates Scotiabank's recent revenue misses. The sequencing of its misses is much the same as the abovementioned EPS misses, suggesting the street's recent rhetoric has overestimated the bank's ability to monetize its asset base.

We urge investors to consider the bank's recent revenue and EPS misses ahead of its Q2 results.

Seeking Alpha

Scotiabank's array of earnings misses has led to a drawdown in its stock price in the past three years. Sure, as the Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) shows, banks have generally lost value. Nevertheless, Scotiabank's relative performance has lagged its peer group.

Data by YCharts

Dialing In On Q1 and Potential Changes

A Basic Overview Of Q1

A good way to forecast a base case for Scotiabank's Q2 results is to use its Q1 results as a foundation. Although the complexity of a bank's operations makes accurate forecasting impossible, key indicators can provide a helpful guide.

As illustrated in the following diagram, Scotiabank's first-quarter results indicate that the bank's net income increased substantially due to higher Canadian and International Banking revenue. Much of the performance was due to higher net income on loans, which means spreads at the asset level outpaced financing costs. This worked out particularly well for Scotiabank's international banking segment, but the global banking & markets didn't deliver with the same conviction.

Furthermore, Scotiabank's global wealth management segment's net income slumped by 4%, primarily due to higher operating expenses related to the unit's sales force and volumes. Although volumes were higher, fees and incentives didn't follow.

Q1 Results (Scotiabank)

Another noteworthy factor in Scotiabank's Q1 earnings was an increase in loan loss provisions due to rising risk in retail and auto loans. Moreover, commercial loan risks increased. Although not dependent on one another, the risks that led to higher provisions were relayed to the bank's common tier-one equity ratio, which dipped by ten basis points quarter-over-quarter to 12.9%.

Loan Loss Provisions (Scotiabank)

Our Outlook

The Canadian yield curve remains inverted but elevated, meaning outstanding bank loans, especially variable-rate loans, are in good shape. However, although CPI has cooled a tad, overnight funding rates and breakeven inflation rates haven't changed much in the past year, showing that bank funding remains expensive. Although Canada's prime rate of 7.2% phases out much of the funding concerns, the sustainability of asset-level returns remains questionable.

Key Monetary Variables (Bank of Canada)

Scotiabank's Q1 deposit growth looked good. We don't think there will be much difference in the bank's Q2 results, as elevated interest rates likely led to additional deposits. Depositors might pivot out of term accounts when interest money market rates drop significantly; however, that has yet to occur. As such, we think Scotiabank's Q2 short-term funding remained solid.

Q1 Deposits (Scotiabank)

Before delving into Scotiabank's asset base, I would like to illustrate its loans per business line. The bank's loan value by business line is depicted in the diagram below.

Loans by Business Line (Scotiabank)

We think retail loans will continue to produce good returns on an asset level.

Canadian retail loans are high-yield pockets due to elevated nominal rates. A report in March revealed that non-mortgage 90+ delinquency rates are at 1.3%, which is 29% higher than a quarter before.

Although this figure does introduce risk, we don't see enough tail risk embedded in the economy to phase out the benefits of high-yield loans. Sure, durable goods and high-yield consumer credit can cause an overhang, but our view is that a significant catalyst would be needed for high-yield credit to pop.

Turning to mortgages, the stability of the Canadian market is evident, with over 99% of retail Canadian Mortgages maintaining good standing. Notably, 26% of Scotiabank's retail mortgages are insured, and 67% are fixed, further bolstering our confidence in the market's resilience and low probabilities of default.

Retail Loan Provisions (Scotiabank)

Large corporate and smaller retail SME banking could sustain high yields like consumer lending. Nevertheless, we urge caution as Scotiabank has a lot of exposure to non-investment-grade debt. Corporate credit usually has more concentration risk and lower marketability, which is why we are skeptical about the bank's non-investment-grade exposure. Additionally, corporate loans are usually funded via the wholesale market, demanding higher premiums than depositor receipts.

Business Loans (Scotiabank)

Scotiabank's international banking strategy is geared toward expanding into emerging markets, with Latin America being an essential part of it.

We think EM expansion is a clever strategy, given the high embedded growth rate forecasts among some of the LatAm countries. In fact, these growth rates have resulted in very lucrative ROE numbers for Scotiabank.

Despite the long-term positives, we believe interim credit risk might be a problem. A forecasted drop in regional interest rates will likely lower funding costs but, in turn, exacerbate credit spreads. Sure, higher income-based prospects are possible. Nevertheless, we think the potential repricing of high-yield loans will dent the overall picture.

International Banking Interest Rate Outlook (Scotiabank) Q1 International Loans and Provisions (Scotiabank) Q1 International Banking ROE (Scotiabank)

Lastly, as mentioned before, Scotiabank's Wealth Management unit suffered from higher expenses in its previous quarter. Fortunately, the unit has the best productivity ratio among Scotiabank's segments.

It covers about 18% of the bank's operating expenses and contributes 13.9% of its net income. We expect little performance deviation in Q2 as fixed costs will likely remain more or less the same, and topline scalability isn't easy to achieve. As such, we have a neutral outlook on the segment's Q2 prospects.

Expenses By Segment (Scotiabank)

BNS Stock - Shareholder Returns

Dividends

The first return component to highlight here is Scotiabank's dividend potential. The stock's 5-year yield on cost of 5.93% is above the sector median of 3.58%, suggesting it is a solid income-generating asset. Moreover, Scotiabank has executed 18 successive years of dividend payments and holds a dividend coverage ratio of 1.53x, which conveys safety.

We think Scotiabank is a throughout-the-economic-cycle dividend opportunity.

Seeking Alpha

Valuation

Model Output

We decided to use a continuous residual income model to value Scotiabank, as banking investors often emphasize book value, which aligns with the model's aptitude. Moreover, the model accounts for the influence of dividends on book value, which, we think, is essential, given how mature Scotiabank's stock is.

Our model suggests Scotiabank is fairly valued. When we authored the article, the bank's stock traded around the $48 handle, which is in line with our margin of error price target.

Author's Work

Model Input Variables

Herewith are the model's inputs.

We used Scotiabank's market price and divided it with its forward price-to-book ratio of 1.11x to set a baseline book value. Seeking Alpha's platform was used to extract forecasted EPS and dividends. However, the terminal year's values were normalized. As shown below, the equity charge was drawn from FinBox.

BNS CAPM (FinBox)

Risks To The Analysis

The primary risk to this analysis is that systematic influencing variables were used to forecast Scotiabank's Q2 results. Although such a methodology is credible, it ignores idiosyncratic events that might have occurred during Q2, meaning our outlook has a significant margin of error.

Furthermore, our valuation analysis assumes the stock market is efficient and will price the company's fundamental factors. Financial markets often act inefficiently, meaning fundamental variables don't hold as much validity as most believe.

Lastly, our discussion didn't partition Scotiabank's international banking operations. The bank's international banking segment isn't homogenous. Therefore, additional research is required.

Final Word

Our outlook shows that Scotiabank's second-quarter results will likely settle lower than in Q1. Although high net interest income is likely, elevated credit risk threatens the bank's provisions line item. Moreover, Scotiabank has missed numerous of its recent earnings targets, which worries us.

Furthermore, Scotiabank provides a solid dividend. However, our residual income model suggests it is fairly valued.

We hereby maintain our Hold rating on The Bank of Nova Scotia.