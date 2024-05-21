Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference - (Transcript)

May 21, 2024 2:19 PM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.93K Followers

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 21, 2024 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Linford - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Reginald Smith - JPMorgan

Reginald Smith

Good morning. Thanks for coming out. I'm Reggie Smith. I lead fintech research here at JPMorgan and I am pleased to chat with Michael Linford, CFO of Affirm, this morning. Welcome.

Michael Linford

Thank you for having me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Reginald Smith

Sure. I think we'll start with a quick recap of the quarter. Maybe talk about the trends at a very high level. Now I want to contextualize those by talking about, I guess Visa and Mastercard reported 6% US volume growth last quarter. And the US Census Bureau just reported 8.5% e-com growth for the first quarter. So just kind of contextualizing whatever it is you're about to say versus those figures.

Michael Linford

Yes. We feel like we had a really good quarter. GMV for us was up 36%, several multiples off of the e-com growth rate. Our revenue was up 51% which is a really strong revenue growth rate. Our revenue less transaction costs grew faster than GMV so the units were marginally more profitable as they were growing very quickly. And we posted really strong adjusted operating income so we're showing operating leverage against that. So really a top-to-bottom just an excellent quarter.

Reginald Smith

Thinking about that, I mean, looking at your numbers,you guys had an Analyst Day in November. You gave some medium-term targets. Like your numbers, revenue growth, operating margins have been either above that range or running toward the high end of that range. Like what's driving that and how sustainable is that?

Michael Linford

Yes. I mean we think the growth trends are driven

Recommended For You

About AFRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AFRM

Trending Analysis

Trending News