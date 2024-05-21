Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) JPMorgan's 52nd Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) JPMorgan’s 52nd Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 21, 2024 10:50 AM ET

Doug Bettinger - Chief Financial Officer

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Harlan Sur

Great. Good morning, and again, welcome to the second day of JPMorgan's 52nd Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

My name is Harlan Sur. I'm the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst for the firm. Very pleased to have Doug Bettinger, Chief Financial Officer of Lam Research, here with us today. Lam is the third largest semiconductor capital cement company in the world, strong leadership in etch, deposition, patterning, with the fast growing and emerging businesses like next-generation transistor memory cell architectures, resist processing and advanced packaging.

I'm going to hand it over to Doug. He's going to mention safe harbor, and he's got some opening comments. Doug, thank you for joining us this morning.

Doug Bettinger

Harlan, thanks for having me. 52nd year, I didn't realize it's been going on that long. It's amazing. That's actually a little bit longer than Lam has been in business, although we happily recently celebrated our 40-year anniversary of having been listed on Nasdaq. That was kind of cool to see us on the tower. But anyway, my attorneys like me to read some safe harbor language. So let me do that, keep them happy.

So, I don't actually plan to announce anything new, so I probably didn't need to read that, but regardless. Anyway, thanks for being here. It's always good to be at this conference extraordinarily well attended every year. And judging from the fullness of the room. It is again this year.

So, real quick, I wanted to make sure everybody saw a press release that we issued this morning. That's incremental new information. So, the Company was pleased this morning to announce a new buyback authorization from the Board of $10 billion that we plan to execute over an indeterminate timeframe. This announcement is consistent with our ongoing plan to return 75% to 100% of free cash flow.

So, I want to make sure everybody saw that. And then second, we also announced this morning a 10 for 1 forward stock split. Now some people have looked at me and said, "Why did you do this? This doesn't matter to institutional investors. And obviously, I understand that well. But what it does matter to is the ability of our employees globally to participate in the Company's stock ownership plans, including our share purchase plan. And so, as the share price had begun to move higher and higher, the ability of some of our more junior employees as well as our Asia-based employee population, they were challenged to be able to participate.

And we believe at Lam, stock ownership is an important part of what we like the employee base to be able to avail themselves to. And that was the motivation for the stock split, nothing more than that. So, I want to just put that out there. We can then Harlan jump into the business, but I wanted to make sure everybody saw that.

So anyway, that's -- those are my opening remarks, Harlan why don't you guide us through the Q&A that I know you've put together.

Harlan Sur

Yes. No, it was great to see the re-upping of the share buyback authorization. Just as a reminder, on calendar '23, the Lam team returned 80% of their free cash flow, $3.8 billion start to this calendar year. I think in the March quarter, you guys bought back $1.1 billion -- bought back plus dividends.

So, stepping up from the run rate of calendar '23, which may be as good timing as we do see industry trends starting to improve. But great to see the team upping the buyback authorization.

Doug Bettinger

Yes. Listen, as a CFO of the Company, the capital allocation, I believe, is a critical component of the value creation model at the Company in a critical way that we have delivered and will continue to deliver shareholder value. So anyway, let's jump into the business Harlan.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Harlan Sur

Yes. So, after three strong years of semiconductor industry growth, we did enter into a cyclical downturn back half of '22. In '23, semi-industry revenues were down about 8%. WFE ex-litho was down about 8% last year. That's according to Gartner. The long-term, particularly in leading edge memory and foundry logic was steep, right, NAND and DRAM, peak-to-trough industry revenue declines or about 60% PC, server CPUs were down about 40%, 45% peak to trough. Take us through how all of this impacted WFE spend and Lam last year and so far, this year.

Doug Bettinger

Yes, let me talk a little bit about '23 and where I see things in '24. I guess looking back, last year was a challenging year for the industry, especially the memory component of the industry and our enablement of our memory customers showed up in our business in a pretty meaningful way. The secular downturn in NAND, specifically, I've never seen as dramatic as it was last year.

NAND investment was nominally down 75-odd percent year-over-year in '23. DRAM was a little bit better, but also fairly soft, at least with the global customer base, a little bit of spending in China DRAM helped that. So anyway, stepping back, it was a pretty challenging year. We went through a period of restructuring the Company, trying to get the Company set up to be better when growth resumes. And I think we've done -- or last year, we did all the right things to benefit from whenever that growth does show back up.

Now roll that into you kind of led into, right, what's going on in '24. '24 WFE is a little bit stronger. Although in memory, it's still fairly muted, especially in NAND. It is a little bit more investment, but only a very little bit. I think though, Harlan, and you mentioned this to me as we were sitting down here. Some of the memory customers have been here at the conference talking about what they're seeing in their business. I guess when I look at what we see going on there and what we see relative to pricing, you're starting to see things getting a little bit better, right? Pricing is getting a little bit better.

Profitability is getting a little bit better. I've been describing it as maybe some green shoots showing up but really not much in terms of real investment occurring maybe with one exception around high-bandwidth memory. And I know you're going to ask me about that later. So, I won't go deeply into it. But yes, we see WFE this year in low mid-90s, up incrementally from last year, although still a fairly modest amount of investment on the memory side of things.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. Yes. We had Western Digital present yesterday. They presented a profile of continued price improvements and supply tightness in NAND pretty much through the second half of this calendar year, extending into calendar '25. We had the Micron team here today saying exactly the same thing about DRAM and NAND.

And so, from my perspective, what the memory players are seeing today and the strong sort of focus on profitability and supply discipline has been reflected in your comments on WFE in calendar '24.

Doug Bettinger

That's right.

Harlan Sur

But the demand trends and the supply dynamics heading into next year seems to indicate the prospects for a stronger WFE spending year and Micron did take up their CapEx today to the upper end of the range. So maybe we're at the start of something here. But as you step into the second half of this year, it does feel like advanced node momentum is starting to accelerate. I talked about Micron and WD.

But in foundry and logic, we've got some big technology transitions happening now, right? 3-nanometer, wafer starts are picking up pretty significantly because of all the AI and networking SoCs targeted for accelerated compute and AI, you've got Intel and TSMC putting in the groundwork for their next-generation 2-nanometer technologies and design starts at 2-nanometer appear quite strong, right?

So given your broad share position in the industry, your visibility, customer discussions, what does the outlook look like for calendar '25 maybe from a qualitative perspective.

Doug Bettinger

Yes, it's too soon for me to give you any numbers on things, but I agree with everything that you described. And maybe just unpacking a little bit Yes. I think talking to investors, as I have been today and over, since earnings, I think the view is 25% is going to be a decent year, and I agree with that. You're absolutely right in that the entire world is excited about artificial intelligence, and I am as well.

And the stuff you described, Harlan, around the gate all around not showing up. We're all talking about that around backside power showing up around advanced packaging, around high bandwidth memory, all leads into the enablement of AI, which is a real thing. And so, when we look at that, and maybe I'll just mention a few things.

As you begin to look at leading-edge foundry and logic, you're beginning to see real 3D structures and gate all around is example of that. When we look at that mid this year, we've described an expectation that revenue for that first gate all around node for us this year will be $1 billion in revenue and obviously growing into next year.

We're excited about this because when you look at the architecture there because it is a 3D architecture, the intensity of etch and deposition in terms of creating the sheets, the gates, there's a decent amount of selective etching required there. A decent amount of our ALD tools, enabling that such that when we look at what this looks like to us, we've put numbers around it saying that for every 100,000 wafer starts of capacity the industry puts in place, the incremental opportunity for us is $1 billion.

Now we won't get 100% of that market share, but that just to have you understand a little bit about it describes why business is going to be incrementally better next year. Capital intensity is going up and it's thin-deposition intensive. So maybe I'll pause there and let you redirect me, Harlan. But yes, we're excited about all the transitions that we see right now in the industry.

Harlan Sur

Yes. And we'll get into more details on some of those dynamics. But if you look back historically, which is quite interesting, wafer equipment spending intensity bottomed in that sort of 2013 timeframe, right at about 9%. That was right at the cusp of transition from 2D to 3D NAND and conventional transistor architecture to FinFET architecture, right?

And 9% spending intensity bottom 20%, 13%, 9% last year, a down year, it increased to 16% to 17% intensity, right? So, another way to think about that is that over the past 10 years, including last year, wafer equipment spending has grown at a 12% CAGR versus semi-industry revenue growth at a 6% CAGR. Over that period of time, Lam has grown its revenues total revenues at a 14% CAGR, right?

So clearly, taking share, given the complexity challenges, technology inflections, the need for more installed capacity to support some of these strong demand trends, do you anticipate WFE and Lam continuing to outgrow semiconductor industry revenues? And maybe what -- within that, like what are going to be the biggest drivers?

Doug Bettinger

Harlan, when I abstract this and look at what I see happening, your observation is right. WFE has grown at a faster rate than overall semi revenue. That's because of capital intensity growing. Now what I always point out to people, though, and this is important is, yes, as a percent of revenue capital intensity has gone up, capital intensity per wafer put in place has gone up. But if you look at capital intensity as a percent of the industry's operating profit, it actually has not gone up. So that's important -- this is a metric I look at all the time through cycle because you got to normalize for, okay, where you had in the memory cycle, you have to ask yourself, is this affordable.

And if you just look at revenue, you might say, maybe not. But industry profitability has never been better. And so that's an important metric I always look at. I just thought I'd mention that. And then, again, abstracting, when you look at what's going on, the 50-plus year history of the semiconductor industry was largely all about just optical shrinking. Things got smaller and closer together. And that stopped happening, I don't know, 10 years or more ago. But Moore's Law didn't slow down in terms of enabling incremental performance. It's just happened in different ways.

Architecturally, in the manufacturing processes. And the benefit relative to the share gain trajectory relative to share of wallet for us has been 3D architecture are showing up. It's obvious in NAND flash that went from a planar to 3D structure. We benefited significantly from that in that our addressable market doubled, right? Its etch and deposition intensive. You have similar things kind of step back and think about, okay, in foundry and logic, we went from a planar gate to FinFET, now going to gate all around, that's an evolution of 3D structures, more etch and deposition intensive.

We've also benefited in there from patterning being etch and deposition-intensive. One thing I'm really excited about right now, and it shows up in high-bandwidth memory, but it's the 3D architectures around advanced packaging, read this to be colos and other things, high-bandwidth memory again, you're starting to see some of these very large accelerators die, especially GPUs approaching the reticle limits of how large the that can be. And so, to continue to drive transistor performance, advanced packaging has been a critically important 3D structure that shows up. Again, benefiting us because of the intensity of etch and deposition, specifically in something called deep silicon etching in electroplating, we largely enable a lot, a lot of that architecture.

And so, when I try to generalize it, I just see all of these things continue to evolve in terms of materials, in terms of architecture. We're only just beginning to see the industry working on DRAM structure that will eventually be more 3D like for similar reasons that you saw in these other places to continue to drive performance. And so, I don't know, in business, sometimes, you got to be a little bit lucky, and we've been a little bit lucky at Lam in that we're in etch and deposition company. 3D structures need more and more etch and deposition equipment. Success in business, you got to be a little bit lucky, but you also got to be good. And you got to be able to execute and you have to anticipate these things and step into it.

And I think we've done a nice job with that as well, and we intend to continue to do that as we look into the future. We're in the right place at the right time in a great industry is how I think about it.

Harlan Sur

Yes. And then from that perspective, given the unprecedented memory downturn that we are emerging from some strong share gains in advanced foundry and logic by the Lam team -- and to your point, whether it's foundry or logic or memory, I mean, everything is moving to a 3D-like architecture, right? And interestingly enough, the mix of your business has evolved over the past few years, from 20% to 30% foundry/logic mix to now, 45% to 50% plus foundry logic mix, much more balanced end market exposure.

Given the share gains in logic, the strong exposure to some of the 3D like architectures like gate all around, backside power distribution, does the team believe that it can sustain a more balanced mix even if Memory WFE comes back strong starting next year?

Doug Bettinger

Listen, you got to unpack this a little bit. We've made very nice progress in foundry and logic, right? We've talked about shared doubling, nominally note over node at a large logic customer that is happening. Some of the benefits of evolution about manufacturing process around things like patterning. We're extremely strong in the patterning module. And that's been a key enabler for device evolution in foundry and logic. We benefited from that.

And so, when you look and unpack at an application level, Lam has made very nice progress in terms of gaining larger footprint in foundry and logic that doesn't obviate the fact that we've got very strong memory footprint, and that's not changing. But I feel really good about the investments we're making in terms of gaining in foundry and logic. We've already talked about gate all around. Backside power is another example. The metallization scheme of moving power to the backside significantly benefits our platting business again. Our SABRE tool is going to drive opportunities there. We're excited about that.

We're investing for that. It's been part of the reason why R&D investment is growing this year. When I look at the backside power, Again, we like throwing big numbers around, but these are big numbers. Again, similar to gate all around, backside power for every 100,000 starts again, we see an incremental opportunity of $1 billion again. We like billion numbers. So, we're positioned well for that. I'm excited about where we're going there. I'm optimistic that next year is going to be a decently stronger investment year in memory. So relative to mix percentages, Harlan, there's a numerator and denominator moving around there, I don't know, which is going to do more or the other. But frankly, the momentum the Company has in every component of the industry is actually good. That, to me, is the most important thing.

Harlan Sur

One of the large demand drivers that wasn't around or pervasive even 18 to 24 months ago was advanced packaging, right? Whether it's high bandwidth memory, for DRAM or 2.5D, 3D packaging for some of these very advanced logic, AI-based SoCs. And so, all of a sudden, we're seeing a lot of adoption of these advanced packaging architectures and a lot of spending around it, right?

And again, perfect example, HBM is just a 3D architecture. It's like a perfect fit Lam's core competencies, right? And from that perspective on advanced packaging, the team said that on the last earnings call that you're going to drive $1 billion in advanced packaging revenues this year, which includes HBM. I believe this is about 2x, 2.5x growth versus last year. I believe you have 90% share in HBM through silicon via etch and copper fill for those TSVs. What other areas does Lam have a strong share position in either HBM or 2.5D packaging.

Doug Bettinger

Yes. Thanks for all of your data is correct, Harlan. We enable a lot of what's going on in advanced packaging. So maybe take you back. If I was here talking to you two years ago, I would have been describing this is a business that was hundreds of millions of dollars in terms of the size. Fast forward to late last year, I began to suggest and Tim began to suggest, hey, this is a business we can see approaching $1 billion in a few years. On the last call, Tim actually said, "You know what? We see this as a $1 billion business this year. Unpacking that actually, a large piece of what's growing is high bandwidth memory.

We see that tripling year-over-year. So, we're super excited about that. We sell lots of different tools into that, but the position is a real strength. You mentioned, Harlan, I tongue in cheek, call it the drill and fill, right? For the -- through silicon via, you need to etch spaces and then you need to deposit the conductive material. We pretty much own those applications everywhere. And looking at that, like I said, it's a real tailwind. And listen, as you think forward over the next several years, I see this continuing. The strength in this continuing.

Everybody -- like I said, you're starting to see some of these large die posing radical limits. These -- you need to keep driving performance forward. Everybody's talking about die disaggregation and so forth that all means advanced packaging. So, we're excited about this. I think the bright spot I see in memory right now is high bandwidth memory. You need more and more of this to feed the parallel compute engine and we're right in the middle of all of this stuff.

So anyway, it's a key aspect of the growth of the Company. There are some things we just do extraordinarily well in here, again, in the drill and fill and this isn't going to slow down for the next several years as far as I can tell.

Harlan Sur

Yes. And then the one thing I'll mention because we had Micron here earlier today, their view of the DRAM industry is, I think, DRAM bit demand growth in the sort of low double digits type of range on a go-forward basis. They told us today that HBM bit demand growth over the next few years is looking like a 50% CAGR. So advanced packaging, I think, is going to be a strong tailwind for the infrastructure and the support.

Doug Bettinger

Yes. Also when you look at it, Harlan, and you know this, but I'll just remind the audience, this is a much bigger dye, right, nominally twice as large. And so it requires more fab capacity just to manufacture the dye. The fact that it's a larger dial also means it's going to have a lower yield for the same level of defectivity, a dye that's twice as big as a lower dye yield. So that requires more equipment. And then like I said, the drill and fill and the other stuff layers on top of that. So yes, I'm very excited about this.

Harlan Sur

Do we have any questions from the audience before I move on? If you do have any questions, raise your hand, and we'll get a mic over to you as quickly as possible. You already talked about some of the transitions and opportunities that you're taking advantage of on some of the advanced foundry and logic, the move to next-generation 2-nanometer nodes. He did a great job of quantifying the team's opportunity.

I think there are three big inflections. Number one is gate all around, right, $1 billion per 100,000 wafer starts, backside power, $1 billion opportunity for 100,000 wafer starts. But the third inflection is continued expansion of EUV lithography critical layers. Obviously, with the eventual move to high NA EUV. But I mean, here, the team has come up with some pretty innovative capabilities around EUV, dry resist processing. Help us understand, we haven't had an update from the team in quite some time. So give us an update on that, the opportunity and maybe the timing of adoption.

Doug Bettinger

Yes. So, we've been talking about a dry a disruptive technology we call dry photoresist coming in, in partnership with ASML to help enable I guess, I'd call it throughput manufacturing. And yes, this is a segment of the business we're not exposed to today. This is the track that we're attempting to disrupt technology has been around for decades, frankly. And what I would describe to you is we've announced a couple DTOR positions. I would describe to you every one of our customers that uses EUV is evaluating our hardware in the lab.

Technically, they see the benefit of it. more efficient in terms of absorbing the photons because it's deposited with the dry process as opposed to a wet chemistry process. I described this as a business that cumulatively over a five-year timeframe is a $1.5 billion opportunity growing through the back half of those years. And eventually, this, I believe, becomes another $1 billion business, but still a little bit further away. We're very excited about it, like I said, customer evaluation seems quite good. It's going to be adopted, we believe, Foundry and Logic as well as DRAM and the momentum is beginning to show up in a more meaningful fashion in, Harlan.

Harlan Sur

Now that we're seeing a strong recovery in NAND supply and demand trends. We are senior flash customers starting to drive technology inflections, right? Technology migrations, primarily the move to 200-plus layers, very good for Lam as you have a strong leadership position in etch and depth NAND layer formation. But the move to 200-plus layers also introduces a lot of other complexities, right? You've got bonded array technology. You've got more aggressive lateral scaling. Like how are all these incremental technology components benefiting the team.

Doug Bettinger

Yes. No, Harlan, it's a good observation. Frankly, we're right in the middle of all of this stuff to your point, that alternating film stack we deposit that. The higher spec ratio hedging, we etch those holes. The tungsten fill, we deposit the tungsten pretty much across all of the industry. So, looking at the evolution of the stuff, and eventually, you're going to start seeing the customer base stacking layers. And we are right in the middle of understanding all the stresses there.

We've got a tool to marketing we call Vector DT that actually helps manage some of the backside stress. And so simply because we're right in the middle of all of where the NAND customer base is because we enable all of those critical applications. We see things coming before others. We anticipate things that need to come out. And I think that Vector DT backside stress tool is a great example of that. We saw the challenge the industry was going to have, and we anticipated it and brought this capability to market.

Harlan Sur

We -- the 2023 WFE market share rankings were just published. Obviously, Lam continued to maintain a very strong number one position in etch number two, strong number two position in deposition. What was interesting though is that, the two large China domestic equipment companies saw their businesses grow almost 50% in '22 and I don't know, 65%, 70% last year when total wafer equipment spending ex-litho declined by about 8%, right?

And in dry etch, one of your competitors moved into the number four position. Your other China competitor moved into the number five position in deposition, one of your China competitors moved into the number five position. So how does Lam view this threat from the China domestic guys?

Doug Bettinger

Yes, it's something we obviously pay close attention to, Harlan. And I would suggest to you a lot of what the numbers you're seeing are largely a function of the fact that U.S. equipment companies are restricted from shipping to certain customers as well as certain technology nodes. And the customers there need to buy whatever they can buy. That actually is a big part of what's going on.

But yes, the growth there -- and obviously, at the end of the day, the investment in the China semi-industry, they buy China if it's available, even if it's maybe not as good as from the leaders in the industry. So that's what you're seeing show up there, Harlan. But listen, at the end of the day, in my experience in this industry, the best technology wins. And the best technology needs a certain level of investment, it needs continued evolution. The barriers to entry in terms of competing for leading-edge capability are quite high.

And we intend to make this a moving target. We will continue to be really good at doing what we do. We're spending substantial amounts in R&D to keep moving the technology forward. So that's how you compete, right? Best technology wins almost always in this industry, and that's how we're going to continue to do what we do.

Harlan Sur

Any questions from the audience? Let's talk about services. 33% to 35% of your overall sales, nice annuity-like business typically grows even during downturns. Last year and this year, a bit different because of the unprecedented downturn across your customer base, disciplined on taking down utilization on top of that part of your services business, was impacted by sort of last year's equipment restrictions.

Despite all of digital, your services business, CSBG has grown at a 14% CAGR over the past five years, above your target of 10% to 12%. And team is continuing to expand its installed base and value-added services on that installed base. So putting it all together, how should we think about the growth of CSBG over the coming few years?

Doug Bettinger

Yes. Thanks for asking about CSBG, Harlan. A lot of the meetings that I end up doing with investors, people never ask me about it. It's part of the business model. And maybe let me unpack it a little bit for you in the last few minutes here. The customer support business group at Lam has four components to it: spares, service upgrades and then what we call the Reliant product line.

And when you look at it, the benefit of this business is that chamber count grows every single year. It grew last year in a fairly soft WFE environment, 90,000 chambers. People are often surprised when I mentioned, hey, our equipment runs for decades. It just gets redeployed. It can move from one application to another. It can be upgraded and so forth, such that an average tool that we sell over the life of the tool generates more revenue than when the tool is initially sold. That's not every tool, but on average. So that's important to understand. It's a key part of the business model.

Today, I would tell you the largest component of CSBG is the spares business. It's just part of what you need to do. You need to replace parts in the equipment to keep it productive to keep yield high, to keep utilization high. So that's a key part of things. And as we begin to see utilization improve in the memory portion of the customer base, that's where it's going to show up first spares. And I mentioned that on our call a couple of weeks ago that we did see a little bit of an uptick in the spares business. Now if you've been listening to me talk over the last year, I would have been describing, hey, there's two big components of CSBG.

I started mentioning that Reliant product line. Think about Reliant enabling the specialty nodes, the more mature nodes in the industry and investment in '23 was actually very, very strong there. I think it's pretty well understood that investment in some of the trailing edge or some of the mature node capacity. This year is a little bit soft. And so Reliant is down to a certain extent this year. And then the business is rounded out by the upgrades and service component in and of itself.

So that's CSBG. It's a great business. It's a key part of how we knew what we do. The great part about CSBG is doesn't require the R&D intensity of developing a brand-new etch tool as an example. There is R&D there. But the intensity of it is less such that when you look at the operating margin profile, it's pretty good in CSBG. So, it's a great part of the business model. Don't forget about them.

Harlan Sur

Last you updated us on your financial target model was a few years ago, but I think still very relevant. 33% to 34% operating margins. You've been successful in driving to your revenue targets that you set forth, but not quite able to get to sustain sort of 33.5% operating margins. Help us bridge the gap from current business profile to achieving the op margin targets and over what period of time?

Doug Bettinger

Yes. Harlan, thanks for asking. The numbers you just mentioned are still the objective of the Company. And we have touched 33%, just not a consistent basis, which I think is kind of what you said.

Yes. I mean part of it has a little bit to do to revenue growth. Part of it has to do with the fact that we came through some inflationary periods as we were going through the COVID environment such that gross margin was a little bit muted. That was an aspect of how we got there was an expansion in gross margin.

Now, we're managing that through the footprint in Malaysia. And when revenue growth does resume, Harlan, I expect, we continue to drive gross margin consistently higher. Yes. I mean that's been the biggest delta relative to the model from my standpoint.

Harlan Sur

