Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 21, 2024 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Witz - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Sebastiano Petti - J.P. Morgan

Sebastiano Petti

Good morning, everyone. I'm Sebastiano Petti. I cover the Cable, Satellite and Telecom space here at J.P. Morgan. I want to introduce Jennifer Witz, CEO of Sirius XM. Jennifer, thanks for joining us today.

Jennifer Witz

Thank you for having me Sebastiano.

Sebastiano Petti

So Jennifer, as you think about the numerous changes going on in the business, you had namely investments in advertising and MarTech. You have the revamped app 360L and growth drivers like Podcasting. Help us think about -- anything I missed, but help us think about how you're positioning the company for growth over the long term.

Jennifer Witz

Sure. So it all starts with our robust and differentiated position in audio overall, which is really based on our leading content portfolio and our really diverse and unique set of distribution channels. And we're leveraging these strengths to focus on three key priorities, and you've heard us talk about these before. But the first one is to put us on a path to future subscriber growth by enhancing every part of the consumer experience. The second is capitalizing on opportunities in our ad business. And the third is really driving more efficiencies across the business to improve upon our already strong financial position. So if I could just dig into each one of these a little bit more. On the first, in terms of enhancing subscription value, we are confident that the investments we're making, whether it's in our exclusive content, in our new brand platform or the tech capabilities we're bringing to our platforms are going to bring new audiences into our products and help them discover their next favorite artist

