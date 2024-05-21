zodebala

As I highlighted in my prior coverage of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) (see EWU: Undervalued Defensiveness), U.K. large-caps have traditionally been a great defensive choice to ride the global cycles. The recent rally changes this algorithm somewhat, given it has come at the expense of a few additional turns to the P/E multiple. To be fair, the rally has some solid fundamental roots, from a cyclical upswing in commodity prices (note that EWU is heavy on producers) to the prospect of interest rate cuts (ahead of the US/EU) by an increasingly dovish Bank of England.

Bloomberg

On the technical side, an environment of lower rates means the high dividend yields (even higher if you include buybacks) only enhance EWU's appeal as a bond proxy. Plus, lower rates imply a weaker currency; for U.K. large caps that mostly derive revenues from outside of the U.K., this should help their GBP-denominated earnings base.

That said, the U.K.'s perennial lack of earnings growth also hasn't been solved - current consensus estimates call for an anemic +2% increase this year after a 2023 that saw large-cap earnings decline -12% YoY. Even with the income support, a pricey ~12x forward P/E multiple (~15x trailing) means investors don't have a lot of buffer against future earnings disappointments. Ahead of an election season that will most likely see Labour, a party much more open to corporate tax increases than the incumbent Conservatives, take power, I am sidelined.

Data by YCharts

EWU Overview - A Straightforward U.K. Large-Cap Tracker but Not the Most Cost-Effective

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF remains the largest and most liquid U.K. large-cap index fund, with a managed asset base of $2.8bn. By comparison, Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB), the second largest U.K.-focused vehicle, manages $751m. Size is important in that it allows for better liquidity and, by extension, better execution, as evidenced by EWU's industry-leading 3bps bid/ask spread. That said, investors do give up about 40bps via a higher expense ratio for EWU (0.5% vs. ~0.1% for FLGB), so for smaller investors, EWU won't rank as highly on overall cost.

Total Assets Expense Ratio Bid/Ask Spread iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $2,854m 0.50% 0.03% Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF $751m 0.09% 0.04% Click to enlarge

Source: iShares, Franklin Templeton

EWU Portfolio - A Defensive Mix of U.K. Blue-Chips

The fund has a smaller 84-stock portfolio than key comparable FLGB (107 holdings) and most other European funds, but it still spreads its sector exposures in a very balanced way. For instance, there are six sectors (Financials, Consumer Staples, Health Care, Energy, Industrials, and Materials) with over 10% allocations. And given many of EWU's holdings are well-diversified themselves, the fund has a rather defensive profile, as reflected in its relatively low ~0.7 equity beta (i.e., the volatility of its returns vs the market). By comparison, FLGB and iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) have broadly similar sector breakdowns, though the latter does have a much higher beta.

iShares

At the single-stock level, EWU is similarly well spread across its 84 holdings. There has been some reshuffling at the top, though, with AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) now the largest exposure at 9.0%, followed by oil and gas multinational Shell plc (SHEL) at 8.8%. The rest of the top five comprise other multinationals like HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) (6.4%), Unilever PLC (UL) (5.1%), and BP p.l.c. (BP) (4.0%), are broadly unchanged. Still, U.K. comparable FLGB, by virtue of its bigger portfolio and stricter weightage caps, is the better-diversified option. For investors who want to double down on the U.K.'s 'best of breed' though, EWU will rank highly.

iShares

EWU Performance - Marching to New Highs but Mind the Valuation

After a relatively strong 2023 gain (+13.0%), EWU has started this year even stronger, returning over 10% to date. While the fund has also annualized at a steady +6.0% through the post-COVID period, it's worth noting that over longer five and ten-year timelines, EWU returns have still been rather underwhelming in the low-single-digits. By comparison, the more diversified U.K. large-cap option, FLGB, has outpaced EWU, albeit by a very slight margin, over comparable timelines. So, while the U.K. large-cap-focused EWU has rallied strongly this year, shareholder value creation has still been rather underwhelming through the cycles.

Data by YCharts

What EWU lacks in capital appreciation, it has historically made up for with one of the best distribution yields in the developed world. Even after its recent rally, EWU's trailing twelve-month yield stands at ~4%; including buybacks, the total shareholder return is likely one or two points higher. By comparison, the more diversified FLGB's yield runs at a lower 3.6%, while a comparably developed Europe fund like IEUR gives up almost one percentage point of distribution yield.

iShares

That said, the income appeal is more than outweighed by EWU's re-rated valuation, in my view. On a forward basis, EWU is currently priced at a low-teens multiple on earnings, while on a trailing basis, the fund is priced closer to the mid-teens. In contrast, consider that U.K. large-caps are coming off a 12% YoY earnings decline in 2023, after which consensus estimates for earnings growth stand at +2% in 2024 and +8% in 2025. Add to that the many positives already in the price (BoE rate cuts, higher commodity prices, etc.) and I don't see investors getting much value at these levels.

Yardeni

Time for Caution After a Blistering U.K. Rally

With the U.K. firmly headed for rate cuts ahead of its developed market peers, it should perhaps be no surprise that equities have been repriced higher in recent months. In a lower rate environment, the region-leading shareholder yields (dividends + buybacks) offered by U.K. large-caps should also increase their appeal as a bond proxy. The catch is that these positives have led to large-cap equities, as evidenced by the U.K.'s premier tracker fund, EWU, also being priced at a relatively big premium. So unless we see more support from earnings growth, which so far has been relatively lackluster, this rally might not have the legs to justify a position. Ahead of a possible election cycle later this year, I would consider taking some profits here.