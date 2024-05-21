Luvu Brands, Inc. (LUVU) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 3:09 PM ETLuvu Brands, Inc. (LUVU) Stock
Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call May 21, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Louis Friedman - Founder, President & CEO
Christopher Knauf - CFO
Jordan Friedman - VP, E-commerce

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Robson - Breakout Investors

Operator

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Luvu Brands, Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Christopher Knauf, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Knauf, you may begin.

Christopher Knauf

Thank you, and thank you to everyone who has joined us today for Luvu Brands third quarter fiscal 2024 conference call. Joining me today is Louis Friedman, our Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jordan Friedman, our Vice President of E-commerce.

On May 15, we filed our Form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 and issued an earnings release and presentation that highlighted the company's third quarter and 9-month performance. You can find the press release and the presentation on our company website, luvubrands.com/presentations.

There are a number of items that we look forward to discussing with you this morning, including Luvu Brands financial results for the third quarter and 9 months ended March 31, 2024. Recent developments in Luvu Brands operational activities as well as the company's near-term plans for the future. At the conclusion of this call, we will be answering questions during a brief Q&A session.

Before we get started, I'd like to remind you that some of the information discussed will include forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future financial performance. These include statements about our future expectations, financial projections and our plans and prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements.

For a discussion

