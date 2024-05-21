JHVEPhoto

AMGN stock: challenging the $320 resistance level

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) share prices have been on an uptrend recently, albeit an uneven one as seen in the chart below. The stock price increased from around $211 a year ago (which was also its 52-week low) and advanced to a peak of about $320 in February 2024. But the stock prices quickly declined back to the $265~$280 range.

Against this background, my goal in this article is to argue for a bullish thesis on the stock. Specifically, I will argue that it is very likely for the stock to successfully overtake the $320 resistance level this time, clearing more upside price potential for the stock. In the remainder of this article, I will explain the technical indicators and fundamental catalysts that could support such a breakout.

Stock Charts

I will start with the technical indicators first. To start off, the price of AMGN stock is currently trading well above its 20-day moving average (“MA”) of around $293, which is a textbook sign of short-term upward momentum. In particular, the large stock price advancement on May 3, 2024, was accompanied by extremely high trading volume, indicating strong buying pressure near the current prices. The Relative Strength Index (“RSI”) also shows some bullish signals. An RSI above 70 is generally considered to be overbought (while below 30 is considered oversold). The RSI for AMGN is currently at 68.70x as seen, indicating strong buying pressure. Moreover, the RSI has been hovering around this elevated level for the past month or so, indicating persisting buying pressure.

Last but not least, in the past year, the stock has witnessed the largest trading volume in the $265 to $280 price range, as highlighted by the yellow window in the chart above. Its price is decisively above this range now, indicating that the large number of shareholders/traders in this range has been replaced by more bullish investors – investors who are expecting substantially higher stock prices.

Next, I will move on to the fundamental considerations that can support the breakout.

AMGN stock: EPS growth outlook

The chart below shows the consensus EPS estimates for AMGN stock throughout fiscal year 2030. As seen, analysts predict AMGN's EPS to grow at a steady but healthy rate over this period. The average growth rate is about 5.3% over the next six years. This projection translates to an EPS of $25.27 by the end of fiscal year 2030. At such a growth rate, AMGN's forward P/E ratio is expected to gradually decline in tandem, from the current 16.16x (a quite reasonable P/E to start with as to be elaborated on more later) to only about 12.45x in fiscal year 2030.

Stock Charts

I see plenty of fundamental catalysts that can drive the above EPS growth. In the near term, AMGN has several important pipeline drugs in the later trial stage (see the chart below). Many of these drugs are in phase 3 and address serious diseases such as inflammation and oncology. Its mid and long-term prospects are very positive, too. It features a robust pipeline thanks to its state-of-the-art science and molecular engineering. Amgen’s main engine for growth is its generous R&D funding. As seen in the second chart below, AMGN’s current R&D budget exceeds $5B on a TTM basis, translating into about 17.2% of its total sales.

Admittedly, its R&D as a percentage of product sales has been steadily decreasing over the years as the company gradually grows and matures (which is typical in the life cycle of business). But the current level of 17.2% is still quite impressive in my view and is quite competitive when compared to its close peers as seen. Besides in-house R&D and organic growth, Amgen has also been instrumental in expanding its product portfolio via acquisitions, the purchase or licensing of product and technology rights, and R&D collaboration with other firms to diversify its pipeline and product base.

AMGN pipeline Seeking Alpha

AMGN stock: valuation

In terms of valuation, the chart below summarizes AMGN stock’s valuation metrics in comparison to the sector. As seen from the chart, AMGN’s P/E ratios are lower than the sector median but modestly higher than its 5-year average. For the trailing twelve months (“TTM”) P/E ratio, AMGN is at about 16.88x, while the sector median is 19.81x. This represents a 14.77% discount from the sector. The valuation discount makes even less sense considering AMGN's superior scale, moat, and profitability as shown in the second chart below.

In terms of a horizontal comparison, AMGN’s 5-year average P/E ratio is about 14.36x, so its current P/E ratio is about 17.57% higher. In terms of the FWD P/E ratio, the comparison is similar. Although as a stock that has a strong record of paying (and increasing) its dividends consistently, I view its dividend payouts as a more reliable indicator of its true economic earnings than its accounting EPS. Consequently, I view its dividend yield as a more reliable measure of its valuation. As seen in the first chart, AMGN’s current dividend yield is only slightly lower than its 5-year average. Its TTM dividend yield is 2.79%, which is only about 5.84% lower than its 5-year average dividend yield of 2.96%, indicating close to fair valuation.

Seeking Alpha Seeking Alpha

Other risks and final thoughts

In terms of downside risks, two major risks plague AMGN and also the broader pharmaceutical industry. The first one involves the failure of late-stage clinical trials for new drugs.

Even temporary setbacks (e.g., when the FDA withholds approval for commercialization from any new products that are deemed promising) can have a large negative impact on market sentiment and stock prices. The second one involves pricing pressures due to government regulations and patent expirations. In addition to these common risks, AMGN also derives a large portion of its revenue from just a few blockbuster drugs and thus faces some concentration risks.

Overall, my verdict is that the upside outweighs the downside. The stock presents a compelling return profile both in the near and medium term. In the near term, I see strong technical signs for it to break out over the $320 resistance level soon. In the mid to long term, the stock provides a good combination of growth, value with its reasonable P/E, and income with a ~3% yield (and the payouts are among the safest in my view).