Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 21, 2024 3:35 PM ETTranscat, Inc. (TRNS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.93K Followers

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call May 21, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Barbato - CFO
Lee Rudow - President & CEO
Mark Doheny - COO

Conference Call Participants

Danny Eggerichs - Craig-Hallum
Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright
Ted Jackson - Northland Securities
Martin Yang - Oppenheimer

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Transcat, Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 financial results. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Tom Barbato. Thank you. You may begin.

Tom Barbato

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate your time and your interest in Transcat.

With me here on the call today is our President and CEO, Lee Rudow; and our Chief Operating Officer, Mike West. We will begin the call with some prepared remarks, and then we'll open up the call for questions.

Our earnings release crossed the wire after markets closed yesterday, both the earnings release and the slides that we will reference during our prepared remarks can be found on our website, transcat.com in the Investor Relations section.

If you would, please refer to Slide number 2. As you are aware, we make forward-looking statements during the formal presentation and Q&A portion of this teleconference. These statements apply to future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties as well as other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from where we are today. These factors are outlined in the news release as well as in the documents filed by the company with the SEC. You can find those on our website where we regularly post information about the company as well as on the SEC's website at sec.gov.

We undertake no obligation to publicly update or

