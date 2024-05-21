T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Results Conference May 21, 2024 1:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Sievert - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sebastiano Petti - J.P. Morgan

Sebastiano Petti

Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Sebastiano Petti, and I cover the telecom cable and satellite space for JPMorgan. I want to welcome T-Mobile President and CEO since 2020, Mike Sievert. Mike, thanks for joining us today.

Mike Sievert

Yes. Congrats on the new gig, man. How's it going so far?

Sebastiano Petti

So far, so good. I'll let you know on by the end of the week. Mike, it's been a little over four years since you closed the Sprint acquisition. The company has seen strong subscriber and financial growth over that time and increased your synergy target from the deal. Perhaps you can spend some time helping us to think about how you're positioning T-Mobile for success over the next several years. What are some of the near-term priorities?

Mike Sievert

It's amazing to be reminded it's been over four years now. It seems like we've put, so much time and energy into this because it was four years since the merger, but of course, three years planning it before that. What a wild run it's been. We've wound up going from dead last in the 4G LTE era to first and best in the 5G era. I think what we've accomplished is building the world's best 5G network and that's fueling our results. It's a really interesting moment in time for you to ask that question because we're largely complete with that chapter now.

A short summary of what I'm focused on in the very near-term is continuing to take share and growing cash flows. And what's great about this is

