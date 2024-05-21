Block, Inc. (SQ) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference - (Transcript)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 21, 2024 12:25 PM ET

I think we can get started everyone, hope everyone is enjoying their lunch. My name is Tien-Tsin Huang. I'm the Payments and IT Services analyst here at JPMorgan. I'm super thankful and excited to get to host this guy again for a fireside chat. Jack Dorsey, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Block Head, Square Head. Yes. So I think I got all that right.

So Jeff, maybe just to kick it off for those that are less familiar, maybe give a quick commercial on Block, the mission statement. I know economic empowerment means a lot to you and maybe the meaning behind the name Block. Let's start with that.

Jack Dorsey

Yes. Well, thanks again for having me. We've been doing this for what five years, six years in row. We started with this very simple idea of building tools to help empower people into the economy, and that's really where our purpose comes from economic empowerment. But the simple thing is building technology tools to give people not only to a level -- more level playing field but to give them an advantage. And we started with very, very small customers, very small sellers and we wanted to enable them to grow. And our whole principle was if they grow, we grow. And we have this nice virtuous loop in our business. And we expanded that with Cash App.

But instead of having sellers as a customer, we had individuals, individuals who wanted to do one particular thing, which is send money to their friends or to their family. We started with peer-to-peer in a very, very complicated market, there is only PayPal and Venmo, that scale. And no one believes that we could actually build Cash App in that competitive environment, but we had the infrastructure, we the tools. We have the technology. We had people like Brian, who's been at the company for close to 14 years, maybe 13 years and figured out just a bunch of technologies and designs to make people want to use it in a way that made them say, wow, that was fast. And that's really what we are about is like how do we build technologies to get people to say, wow, like -- I had no idea that I could do that. And I had no idea that the speed and the ease of use and how elegant it ends up being. We changed our name from Square to Block, because we had Cash App. We wanted to build other ecosystems, and we want to build other ecosystems, and they all can't be represented by this seller-brand.

So we chose Block because it referenced the neighborhood block. It references the square, obviously. It is simple. It is straightforward. It is solid. Those are the values we want to spots we got into some blockchain like things, so that works as well. And it represents the community and the neighborhood and like what people try to build in a way with our services. So a lot of people just see the name and they think it is Bitcoin, it's block, it's crypto that wasn't it at all. It's just an extended Square.

Q - Tien-Tsin Huang

Thanks for going through that because I know you've put a lot of thought into it Jack. So you hit it right on there at the end. So tell us how has the company change? You were on this stage a year ago with me. You put in Rule of 40, you've executed against that very, very quickly. How has the culture changed good or bad? What's your assessment?

Jack Dorsey

I think -- so it will be 16 years old in February. And I think over that time like as a lot of companies do, they go in different phases and we got into a phase where we made a more conscious decision to create these different business units. We create a Square, we carry Cash App. We are working on Title and TBD. And we wanted them to have their own cultures and their own way of doing things and their own way to experiment. And it really eroded away the true value of our company is how these things come together.

When we went public, the Number One question that we were asked, even when we were doing our Series A, Series B, Series C, is like they saw Square and they are like, you have this receipt, you have the merchant relationship, but you also have a consumer relationship that you can build upon.

You have both sides of the counter, there are very few companies that have that in commerce and in payments. And we actually achieved that. And that's where I think our true power is – it is not just one ecosystem, but all these ecosystems positively reinforcing one another. So how does Square impact to the positive Cash App and vice versa? And over the past five years we kind of just lost that strength and that vision. And we spent the past six months just looking critically at everything and redoing everything and making sure that we are bringing the company together into one ecosystem into one team, so that we can realize this power, and we can actually create experiences that our competitors can't have. And having truly both sides of the counter and coming at it from a technology and design perspective, I think is what ultimately wins. But I’d say, to be critical of ourselves, like we got distracted. We lost a lot of that so in that energy. We were in the same -- in our earliest days, we're in the same breath from an engineer designer as Google or Apple, like we had that level of folks.

And the fortunate thing is they didn't leave the company. They just went from Square to Cash App to TBD. We have managed to build something entrepreneurial where people want to build new things and like try new things and experiment. But we lost a lot of that experimentation energy and a lot of that technology leadership or the focus on it. And that is what we are trying to bring back right now and so far doing quite well.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Good. So I know you touched upon a lot of things there. I just want to ask it upfront Jack is, your product design has always been important to you, but ease of use and removing friction has been a big part of why I think Square at the beginning, as I got to know the company, succeeded. So the company has this stigma that it lacks on compliance, which probably isn't fair because you're trying to keep the bad guys out, you need to make the regulators happy, but you also want to reduce friction for the users that are underserved to your point at the beginning here. So how do you manage all that? How do you address this stigma that Block is lax on compliance?

Jack Dorsey

I think it's -- with all these things, it is a matter of time before we achieve the success and the scale and the size that we do and the complication that we do. Like we have a very complicated business. Those of you who watch us and study us understand that. And we’ve a hugely interconnected system that can in some cases, like any other technology system be taken advantage of. Like every system of note, every platform will have adversaries. And it's not a question of how you keep them all out. It's a question of how you move faster and faster so that you're always 10 steps ahead of that. And if you had a perfect system, and you saw no bad activity on the network, no one would use it right?

Because you want to be able to see like what people are trying to do next. You won't be able to innovate around that. And you want to be able to get people who have traditionally been left out of the system onto the system. We have to keep in mind, that's how we started. We were entering into a world where only 40% of merchants were actually getting through to accept credit cards. And we took that number to 99%, not just like unleashing the gates, but changing the model instead of going -- pushing them through a credit check which for a lot of entrepreneurs just get inserted is just kills them. We look at the transaction and we look at every single transaction and how they behave on the network.

And that's not necessarily the right for every -- the right approach for every phase of the company. But it's a good way to have a mindset of like we need to experiment, and we are at a phase right now where that experimentation also has to come with many conversations with regulators. The regulator's job is to make sure that the playing field is truly level. Their customers' desires are aligned with ours. Like, we want to make sure that as many people as possible can participate in the economy and use it. And they want to make sure that like no one is benefiting unjustly or doing anything that benefits an adversary.

So we have to help educate regulatory bodies. We have to help bring new technologies to bear and always be 10 steps ahead of the adversaries that are always going to be there. It doesn't matter if you're a payments platform or a commerce platform or a social media network, these adversarial engagements exist everywhere and trying to design a perfect system that keeps every single thing out is absolutely impossible.

It is more about that iteration speed and experimentation and how you are bringing new technology to bear. And if I look at 15 years ago, when we started with what was known back then as Data Science to understand risk, which was really Machine Learning and Deep Learning and now is moving more and more towards something we call AI towards AGI. We have such better technology to really understand the customer what they are trying to do. And I think it broadens our ability to serve even more people while paying attention to what is required from a regulatory and legal standpoint.

And that just wasn't comprehendible in the past. The scale at which we can now operate with these new tools is amazing. It's just a question like do we take the mindset of integrating that into part of our business and we are just in the phase that we do that. We have to do that. And if we want to go to this next level which Cash App does of becoming the primary banking relationship for all families and households under 150,000 in the United States. That is a different level of trust, that's a different level of engagement, that's a different level of technologies to enable us to see all the people that would benefit from that.

And we want to hold on to our roots of like we are fighting for the underdog, and we are helping them push themselves up and build like phenomenal business. We started this company with a few sellers. So it started with one location or two employees, and now they have 40 locations around the world. And we want that story not just for sellers but also for individuals. And we now have the technology to really make that possible.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. So thinking about leveling up then if we start with Square, when I first got to another company, it was a simple design you invented the market for point-of-sale software. It was a horizontal solution. It sold itself and sellers onboarded on their own, right? You got -- now you have, what, $200 billion you are at scale. But there is a pretty big change. You're now vertical in terms of your product and where you are going, you're verticalizing your sales force, you're building out a sales force as well.

So why has that changed necessary? Is it because of tech, is it just leveling up to serve a bigger audience? Just tell me about the thinking of why it's so different than when it started.

Jack Dorsey

I think it went different in the wrong direction unfortunately. I think, we siloed too much and we compartmentalize too much and verticalized a little bit too much. I think again, we now have technology where we -- one of the biggest things we are working on at the moment, we like we have four apps, five apps in the App Store for Square. And our salespeople or our website has to tell them exactly which app to get, where they have to go to the App Store and search for it, and they come back with four different ones. And we're building it such that there's just one app, again, one Square App, and it unfolds gracefully based on what you do with it and who you tell us you are.

And that we could not do before because we don't have the technologies that we now have with these AI tools. And the understanding of how to apply them to a customer experience. So what you'll see this year is we go from that four app reality to one where now we can just say go to the App Store download Square, and we don't have to rely upon the App Store to be the pointer in the index. It's just one thing. And what I'm really excited about is like, like we have amazing experiences for upmarket sellers, but the very small sellers. Those are still like some of the most important in the economy. And I think, it become more and more important in this economy as AI continues to disrupt and people go to more creative endeavors.

We have an App now where you can download it and you're up and running without any hardware and you use Tap-to-Pay, so they have everything they need with their phone that works all around the world. They can accept Cash App right away. And then we can start defaulting them more and more into our banking experiences, such as we can give them a whole bank account from just downloading that one app. And they don't have to go to a bank branch anymore. They have everything they need, including their point of sale, including the way they transact, including the way they do customer relationship management, all the analytics.

And then on top of that, we can build AI tools to actually help copilot their business and give them advice on how to price things, on how to position things if they are a restaurant, on how to hire, how to spend where to go to B2B markets for vendor relationships. We have all this amazing data that we've barely tapped into. And the place we've tapped into it in the most is around risk and fraud. Now applying that towards sales analytics for sellers and also like what individuals do on Cash App is quite powerful.

But the most powerful thing is when you see the cross counter between Cash App and Square and how we can utilize that data to help sellers grow and help individuals get what they want and keep coming back to Cash App and seeing it not just as a peer-to-peer, but really like the thing I want to use every single day to transact anything whether it is sending money to my friends or buying something online or buying a coffee around the Block for me. It's all right there on this app, and it's beautiful and it works and it feels great.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. No. So that's a good summary of what you see. But you inserted yourself right to lead Square again. So tell us why the decision to lead that business. What changes have you made? What can we expect from a product and what you just described to see more of in the short-term?

Jack Dorsey

My only focus right now across the company, like my Number One focus is like raising the bar of our engineering and design. Like we need to get back to the Google level, we need to get above the open AI level, like we need that energy again, and we were in that conversation, and we fell out of it, but we can get back to it. It is not that we lost the people. We just kind of spread them all over the company, and we didn't give them enough where they could like really imagine and do something that they're extremely proud of and show off. And that is just a talent magnet. When you can build something that like is extremely challenging, it doesn't feel possible and it can show it off, both to customers, but also like to the world. That's how we get the best engineers and the best designers in the world. And as I said, like we are on the same conversation as Google and Apple, and we can get that back. So that's number one.

Number two, is Square. And like we are not happy with our growth rate at all. Like this is not the company that we started 15 years ago. This doesn't get me excited to get up out of bed. What gets me excited is like when we see customers like say wow, like this has completely dynamically changed my business. This has given me a tool that I have before I can compete with Starbucks, a small little merchant and I could have never imagined like how little time it takes to actually now run my business instead of like having to put all these things together, those are quite powerful.

And then the third is making sure that we really prove out this thing that we've been talking about, especially on the stage for quite some time, which is this ecosystem of ecosystem concept. How does every ecosystem positively reinforce one another and how do we bring the scale of Cash App to bear upon Square and vice versa. And like truly meet the potential that we had when we went public, when everyone was asking that question, like when are you going after both sides of the counter? And what does this all mean in the future? And I think we are finally positioned to do that and we'll see a lot of the proof-points this year.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Okay. So building on that we recently ran this checkout survey, Jack. And I was really surprised that Cash App Pay scored really high in terms of awareness and willingness to use, et cetera, even though it is still relatively early. So that speaks a lot, right to the opportunity. But, what's the vision of that and what you just described in terms of the ecosystem? Do you view Cash App Pay as maybe just the beginning of introducing commerce into Cash App and the broader ecosystem? Or is that more Afterpay with commerce. So just tell us about lacing in commerce together with Cash App Pay and then we'll talk about Cash App.

Jack Dorsey

I mean now to be honest, I was very surprised as well that has done so well. And Brian and I have talked about this a lot. But I was a doubter. I didn't believe that it would work because when you look at the average checkout online, like you see now 20 different buttons. And I think what wins there, what I believe to wins there is speed. Like I just want to complete this transaction as quickly as possible, but I think it speaks to the brand power of Cash App. I think it's an extremely strong brand, may be too strong for where we are trying to move because people understand it as one thing, like maybe they understand it as peer-to-peer and we need to shift it towards, like this is my bank, I don't need anything else. I can download this. I'd like everything I need to do, I can do from this one app plus, plus, plus.

So I think that's a big part of it is, this is an option that may not be in comparison the fastest -- absolute fastest way to pay, but it has a ton of weight behind it that has a lot of value that I have. And I just want to use it again and again and again, and it fits nicely into this broader ecosystem that's now more and more inclusive of Afterpay, where we can start really seeing the effects of what Afterpay can do.

And Afterpay is great when it has been merchant-focused, but as it becomes more consumer-driven and more consumer-focused and we take the -- everything that we've done with the Cash App Card and use that as distribution and enable people to just put it right on the Cash App Card for any merchant. That's a massive shift for our company and a massive shift in capability for individuals using Cash App and using these tools and using these tools in general.

And I have no doubt, like the credit function itself, there is a ton of innovation ahead and lending, there's a ton of innovation ahead and they are all going to be packaged differently, and there is going to be different ways to consider this. And what's been interesting about our trajectory in lending is our amount of data that we have. Like if you go all the way back to Square Capital, like the fact that we were the point of sale for the business. We understood the business type. We understood what they were selling. We understood their customers. We saw all their customers. We understood their competition. We understood the broader neighborhood weather patterns, everything.

And we could invite them to a loan for $5,000, if there were a barbershop and that was just enough to add two more chairs which could triple or double their business and paying it back was simply having more customers, it never felt like a burden. And that is what we can do with technology. That made people feel like saying wow like this is -- so this is not a loan. This is not something that weighs me down at all. This is something that like it just helps my business. It puts a little booster on it, and I'm good. And we are doing the same thing with individuals with Cash App and Borrow and all the iterations of Afterpay to come.

Tien-Tsin Huang

All right. Good. So let us talk about Cash App and then we will close the loop again with all of it. So just -- I wrote down some of the numbers you've got, 2 million out of 57 million actives doing direct deposit. So I know there is a big goal to do more direct deposit, of course, to get more money in, drive more engagement. But how do you convince the other $55 million to do direct deposit Jack?

Jack Dorsey

I think the simplest way is utility, like what can I do with my money? Can I do more with my money if I put it in Cash App? And like does it make my money more valuable? And like our goal is to continue to shift that share of direct deposit. Like I may feel comfortable giving 10% of my pay-check every week or every two weeks to Cash App because I see like -- I still have this understanding that it's a peer-to-peer app and like I fully haven't explored the boundaries.

But as I test more and as I play with it more and as I most importantly trust it more, I put more and more, and we want to get to 100%. So it's first like our base, like how do we get them to get 100% of their paycheck in the Cash App. And that is a function of trust. It is a function of utility. It's a function of like new capability that I can't find elsewhere. But trust is a big one. And this goes back to the -- one of your earlier questions is like we have work to do to make sure that we are earning people's trust.

We have to be more reliable. We have to be more transparent. We have to be much more dependable if they have to call us for whatever reason. Like the customer service aspect of our business needs to feel like a product that again makes people say, wow, I don't think it does today. It's good, it's better than a lot of banks. But it has to make people say, wow, it has to fit into how they want to work. They may not want to pick up the phone, like a Gen Z customer may just want to text and interact with more of a chat interface than actual individual.

So we want to meet people where they are. And then when we build that into the base, it becomes much easier because our growth has always, always been -- the majority of our growth for Square and for Cash App has been word of mouth. And Cash App has this unique advantage in the word of mouth is actually sending money to people or asking money for people. And it's just like when you get money and you get an e-mail that says like Brian just sent you money, you're downloading the app. So it's this amazing network effect. And the more we build on that word of mouth, like, yes I deposit 100% of my pay-check in the Cash App and here is all the things I did with it this week, and now it is got this new feature that's telling me how to optimize my spend and my money, and I can do my taxes with it.

I bought stocks and like I bought Bitcoin and -- like all these things, it is just like the utility is all there, and it's all in one thing. And it fits in your neighborhood as well because of the Square dynamic.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. I mean, when we ran the same thing, we have run surveys all the time and some of these P2P surveys Jack the willingness of users to actually do direct deposit into an app away from a bank is very high, right? So the desire to do that is there, it feels like just need some more features that look like a bank perhaps. But a question I commonly get on Cash App and love to get your views on is, can Cash App monetize differently than a bank. So bank is some transactional elements, but there is a lot of lending as we've talked about. But is your vision on how to monetize that base different than a traditional bank?

Jack Dorsey

I think what makes us different is we are willing to experiment more. And we have more features and products within that one product that we can -- we can say like this is one we want to monetize, and this is one we want to see as an acquisition channel and give it away for free, and we can be extremely flexible and shift them dynamically.

And I just don't see banks being able to do that. The flexibility thing is important the ability to try something, have it fail, learn from it and try something different with a different take and it work, and it take off is something I just don't see from a lot of larger banks. And then it is like, again, the breadth of the ecosystem, like we're not -- we have the boundary of Cash App, but then you extend it to Square and it becomes even more powerful. And it becomes just like potential again another like network effect for Square merchants. And these are the places I go to for dinner, the place I get my coffee from the magazine store or whatever it is, like my massage therapist, golf instructor whatever it is, it just becomes a very, very dense network that we can continue to build products upon and we can choose deliberately to monetize how much and where we want to see things more as an acquisition channel to get people in the door and really build out the network.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Okay. Got it. Because we are – you are building new markets. I'm always going back to the old stuff because I'm an old guy, but is it dumb for me to ask why doesn't Cash App have a credit card? Like, why wouldn't we see a credit card for Cash App. Is that to thinking back to the dinosaur ages? Or is there something more forward thinking than a credit card?

Jack Dorsey

Well, Square house a credit card. I mean it's not of the ordinary. It's just like again, meeting people where they are, but also like is there an iteration on the use case of credit? Like what are people trying to do with the credit card and how can we improve upon that? And if there's nothing we can bring to market that is different, we should offer that. But we think that the reason we bought Afterpay is we think it is an iteration. And we think it's one that makes sense for a new generation, and we don't think it's an endpoint either.

We think there is others and I hope we all want to constantly like rethink and innovate around how money is line. It is not going away, it's just going to be packaged differently and look differently and hopefully benefit more the individual and make sure that like we are learning from all the risk factors in the past, of which there are many for credit functions or -- or things like these newer lending vehicles.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Okay. Good. We got about what, 10, 11 minutes left. So I do want to hit Bitcoin. Excited to talk to you about Bitcoin because you wrote -- for those that didn't read the Shareholder Letter, Jack had -- what a four pager around Bitcoin and the opportunity there. But for those that didn't read it, Jack, just what's the thesis around Bitcoin? Why invest in Bitcoin, not invest in terms of personal investment for the company? It feels like an interesting opportunity to tell us about it.

Jack Dorsey

This one feels for a lot of people and I understand that. That's why we want to dedicate a letter to it because we wanted something that we could point people to and answer a bunch of the questions that we always get. I think Bitcoin often gets combined with the rest of crypto currency, and that is not what we are focused on at all. We are not even focused on bitcoin as much as we are, how do we build and help build an open protocol for money? How do we help build an open protocol for money movement?

That's not owned by one company that's not dependent on any one government that can actually truly be verifiable, open, transparent and something that anyone can use and levels of playing field, not just for companies like ours, but for individuals. And Bitcoin has all those attributes. The Founder walked away. There is no single point of failure. It's a consensus-driven development model, which is very complicated to get something into the system. So it is very slow and deliberate, which is what you want from money. In the West, we focus a lot on the number going up and down. But if you look at the rest of the world, they focus on how it moves money at a cost basis is far lower than anything else. This is often in the bucket of remittances.

So Bitcoin is used in dramatic ways all over South America, Central America and all over Africa. And I think that will come more and more to Western countries. But that is the big use case that we are focused on, is how do we move money efficiently, in a way that avoids some of the issues that we've seen in the past, which is like for Square to grow, we need to have a banking relationship in every single market that we want to be in. Same thing is true for Cash App. If we can actually provide value on top of an open money protocol, then we can act more like an Internet company. We can scale around the world. We can put an app in the App Store or a website and we are limited only by people finding us rather than us having a heavy relationship with a particular bank.

Not that there is anything wrong with banks, but if we build new technologies to increase the flow and increase the participation, they benefit as well. We have a protocol to work with them without having to do all these contracts and paperwork. So that's the mission. And like as we also look at currencies, we look at the Dollar versus the Yuan and this competition that continues to heat up. I just -- I can't imagine not having a third horse in the race like you would want that for the dollar, you would want that to maintain that dominance, them going at each other alone is definitely going to kill the Dollar.

But if you have an alternative, and it is a technology basis that is backed up by cryptography and mathematics, that's something different. That's something we can all trust, and I think ascribe to the values of this country and what has always made the United States successful. So we want to make it more accessible. We want to make it more usable every day, and we want to make it more secure. We want it to be an open money protocol. And we realize it's not going to be for some time, but like if it even comes close to it, we can move so much faster as a business and all of our peers in the space can move faster, and that just leads to more innovation and it leads to better outcomes for individuals, better outcomes for consumers and small businesses.

Tien-Tsin Huang

And is that what TBD in this decentralized remittance is all about, Jack? What can we see? I know you said it is fine and amount of resources and investments there. But what can we expect in the short term?

Jack Dorsey

TBD represents us disrupting ourselves and specifically like the Cash App Bitcoin business? Like if any developer could build the exchange and build it on an off-ramp from Fiat to Bitcoin, anywhere in the world, and we don't have to do it all. We have this massive network now where the consumer only has to consider Fiat and moving money from Ghana to the US or US to Mexico or Ghana to Kenya. And they are only thinking about their local currency, but underneath like it is the lowest cost base as possible of any system out there because it is using Bitcoin as a rail. That's what TBD is. And we benefit from that because then all of our Square sellers can take advantage of that.

Larger sellers can take advantage of that for a business-to-business money movement in play. And it is just a massive market, an industry that has been dominated by rent seekers and companies that just are not inspiring at all. And our quite predatory. So I think it is an underrated undervalued part of our business right now, although mainly because we haven't launched everything that we want to launch, but I think it is a huge one. And I think -- I think the mining one is just as largest one.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Yes. Let's talk about that quickly. I know there is the mining thing. You've got the big key element. You've got ASIC on the chip front. Maybe just advertise that a little bit for people.

Jack Dorsey

Yes. So there is basically one company that makes miners for all cryptocurrency. It's called Bitmain, [there out of] (ph) China. And we for 12 years we've had a team that builds ASICs. These are specialized chips for a very special function. And we started interviewing mining companies and asked them what they needed and what they hated about Bitmain and we're also one of the few companies that have access to a three-nanometer fab, which means that we can build some significant scale and chips that move very, very fast. And we're able to build a mining chip that solves pretty much all the needs of what we heard as a problem for Bitmain customers and gives them a lot of flexibility.

So reliability is a big issue, flexibility and customization is a big issue. Bitmain has like 70%, 80% maybe even 90% of the market. And I think we are going to take the majority of that with our system. We are building a chip in a whole mining system. And I think it will be a huge surprise to the upside for you all in this room. So hopefully, in two years when we are on this stage, I can prove that. But I have no doubt that we'll make a major debt in that industry. And the reason why we want to build this is because it secures the network. It is not just about mining new Bitcoin, it's about validating transactions.

And if we have a secure network, we have a secure money and it is secure money is something that people trust -- businesses can trust, people can trust and we can continue to bring this ecosystem into a much larger scale.

Tien-Tsin Huang

It's fun stuff, and we will always ask you for progress updates. I'm sure, Jack. So which leads me -- again three minutes left. But -- that's the one thing when I'm talking to investors, Jack is we don't want to lose sight. I know there is a lot of focus on Rule of 40 and everything we talked about across Cash App and Square and connecting the ecosystems. But the one thing I always remember about following the company early on was there was always a Horizon 3. And I think of Cash App at some point was in my mind, tell me if I'm wrong, reincarnation or an adaptation of Square Wallet. And what we saw with that you learned from it, you stuck with it and now it's a huge top 10 debit player, whatever metrics you want to sign.

So do you -- are you excited Jack today, with some of these Horizon 3 opportunities, we think a lot of -- but we just talked about TBD and ASIC is in that. As you were five, six, seven years ago, when you were starting out Cash App.

Jack Dorsey

100%. And I think we'll have, Horizon 3 will not be on like Cash App, there'll be like two or three business units. And some of them we have today and some of them like we haven't talked about. I believe that we have an incredible -- incredibly creative entrepreneurial culture and they just want to be unleashed more and more. And by making these moves that we made, like I think we get back to like what made us great, which was engineering and design and pairing that in just like a very elegant way and making people say, say, wow, I keep coming back to that, but like it drove so much for us. And I have no doubt that we can be one of the most valuable open companies, not just financial companies, but open technology companies in the world because of that.

We just -- we've learned a lot over these 16 years. And this year we are just putting all those lendings into practice and getting rid of all the sacred cows and all of our past beliefs. And now we have this amazing gift, which is these open protocols like Bitcoin to expand our reach, and we have this amazing gift of these new technologies like AI that can -- that we can really innovate it, not just from a financial perspective but like truly be impactful in the AI world with the talent we have and with some of the ideas we have.

So I will come back to you all in a year or two and have proof-points. That's what it is all about. But like I couldn't be more excited.

Tien-Tsin Huang

And I'm glad to hear, like going back to basics, focusing on product engineering and what got us here but what got you here and still focusing on the Horizon 3 stuff that excites you, which is great. So maybe I always close out Jack asking you what you think is sort of underappreciated. We've covered a lot of stuff. But as we leave here, and what do you want people to remember or to think about here as we go forward in the next 12 months and hopefully have you backed for an update? What should people be focusing on in tracking?

Jack Dorsey

I think the role of open protocols and open source is hugely undervalued. And I think there will be a trend back towards that. And you see this in Facebook and Meta, and you see this in Microsoft a bit. And I think it will not only be a huge vector for recruiting the best talent in the world. But I think it is the only way you are in trust from your customers in the future. And I think there's just more and more skepticism and more and more fear around these big companies and big technology companies. And if you can't act more open and more transparently and you don't demonstrate that in every single part of your business. I think you fail and people go elsewhere.

Because the tools are coming closer and closer to the individual such that I can run an LLM model that is competitive with ChatGPT 3.5 on my phone. I mean that isn't same. The amount of all this energy moving local and into your pocket just speaks to like what people are going to demand and whether they trust it or not. So like I think trust will be like the dominant attribute to maximize and optimize for. And I think the only way to do that is through open protocols and open source and that's how we are steering our company.

Tien-Tsin Huang

Good stuff. Let's close it out. Thank you for the time, Jack.

Jack Dorsey

Thank you.