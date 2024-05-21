Block, Inc. (SQ) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference - (Transcript)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 21, 2024 12:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Jack Dorsey - Block Head, Square Head, Chairman, and Co-Founder

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Tien-Tsin Huang

I think we can get started everyone, hope everyone is enjoying their lunch. My name is Tien-Tsin Huang. I'm the Payments and IT Services analyst here at JPMorgan. I'm super thankful and excited to get to host this guy again for a fireside chat. Jack Dorsey, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Block Head, Square Head. Yes. So I think I got all that right.

Thank you for being here, Jack. It means a lot to me. So before we start, let me read the Safe Harbor during this conversation. Jack may take forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Please take a look at Block's most recent filings with the SEC for a discussion of the company's risk factors and for reconciliations of non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. You may also speak as to certain non-GAAP metrics. Further any discussion of Cash App's banking services refer to those offered through Cash App's, bank partners. All right. So that is the Safe Harbor, I got the legalities out of the way.

So Jeff, maybe just to kick it off for those that are less familiar, maybe give a quick commercial on Block, the mission statement. I know economic empowerment means a lot to you and maybe the meaning behind the name Block. Let's start with that.

Jack Dorsey

Yes. Well, thanks again for having me. We've been doing this for what five years, six years in row. We started with this very simple idea of building tools to help empower people into the economy, and that's really where our purpose comes from economic

