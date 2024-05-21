A Quick Take On Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, according to SEC F-1 registration information.
The company is a commercial-stage biopharma firm developing and commercializing diagnostic and radiopharmaceutical products.
TLX is generating significant revenue and profits but needs further investment for its product pipeline.
Telix Overview
North Melbourne, Australia-based Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded to develop technologies to deliver targeted radiation to cancer cells for diagnostic and treatment purposes.
Management is led by co-founder and Group CEO Christian Behrenbruch, who has been with Telix since its inception in 2017 and previously was CEO at Mirada Solutions and president at CTI Molecular Imaging (now Siemens Healthcare).
The company has active or commercial stage programs for the treatment of various cancers, including prostate, kidney, brain, soft tissue sarcoma and bone marrow conditioning technologies.
The current status of the firm’s development pipeline is shown here:
Telix has booked fair market value investment of $330.6 million as of March 31, 2024, from investors.
Telix’s Market & Competition
According to a 2024 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for nuclear medicine was an estimated $10 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach $21.8 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.8% from 2024 to 2030.
The primary factors driving this expected growth are the rising incidence of various cancer types due to the aging of the global population base.
Also, the chart below shows the U.S. Nuclear Medicine Market's historical and projected future growth ramp from 2020 to 2030 by diagnostic and therapeutic product type.
Major competitive vendors that are active in the company's various markets include the following companies:
Novartis
Lantheu Holdings
The Bracco Group
ABX
Isotopia Molecular Imaging
Itel Group
Five Eleven Pharma
Fortis Healthcare
Radiometrix
HTA
Bayer
Boston Scientific
Eli Lilly and Company
Others.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited Financial Status
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Strong top-line revenue growth
Increasing gross profit and gross margin
Growing operating profit
Positive cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024
|
$ 117,250,670
|
72.8%
|
2023
|
$ 336,706,490
|
213.9%
|
2022
|
$ 107,264,320
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024
|
$ 77,294,550
|
83.7%
|
2023
|
$ 210,641,300
|
231.2%
|
2022
|
$ 63,600,420
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024
|
65.92%
|
3.9%
|
2023
|
62.56%
|
5.5%
|
2022
|
59.29%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024
|
$ 19,102,370
|
16.3%
|
2023
|
$ 10,612,800
|
3.2%
|
2022
|
$ (61,593,100)
|
-57.4%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024
|
$ 19,697,330
|
16.8%
|
2023
|
$ (359,120)
|
-0.1%
|
2022
|
$ (69,336,960)
|
-64.6%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2024
|
$ 3,666,240
|
2023
|
$ 16,002,280
|
2022
|
$ (42,859,900)
(Source - SEC.)
As of March 31, 2024, Telix had $82.2 million in cash and $166.7 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was $11 million.
Telix Pharmaceuticals’ IPO Details
Telix intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, although the final amount may be materially higher.
No existing or potentially new shareholders have yet to show an interest in acquiring shares at the IPO price.
Telix will be a "foreign private issuer" and an "emerging growth company," which will allow management to produce less information for shareholders.
Management said it plans to use the IPO net proceeds as detailed here:
to advance the clinical development of our therapeutic product candidates, including to support a Phase 3 trial of TLX250 in patients with advanced metastatic kidney cancer, which we expect to be a pivotal trial, a Phase 2/3 trial of TLX101 in patients with glioblastoma with a goal of the Phase 2 trial leading to a conditional approval or rapid progression to a pivotal Phase 3 trial and preclinical and clinical development of our early-stage product candidates, including TLX66 and TLX300, into later-stage clinical trials;
to expand the label of Illuccix and, if TLX250-CDx (Zircaix) and TLX101-CDx (Pixclara) are approved, to expand their labels, in each case to include more advanced forms of the initially approved indication, including to support a label-expanding Phase 3 trial of TLX250-CDx for the imaging of patients with metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma, a label-expanding Phase 3 trial of TLX101-CDx for the imaging of patients with brain metastases from non-brain cancers, including lung and breast cancer and to support expansion of the label of Illuccix for the imaging of patients with prostate cancer across the patient care continuum and for ongoing research and development for the use of Illuccix for the imaging of other cancers that express prostate-specific membrane antigen; and
to continue to support the build out of our global supply chain and manufacturing capabilities, including in the United States.
(Source: SEC.)
Leadership’s online company roadshow presentation is not available yet.
Pertaining to legal proceedings, management said the company is not a party to any legal or investigation actions worldwide that would be considered material.
The listed book runners of the IPO are Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Truist Securities and William Blair.
Commentary About Telix’s IPO
TLX is seeking US public capital market investment to fund further development of its pipeline.
The firm is producing high topline revenue growth, growing gross profit and gross margin, increasing operating profit and continued cash flow from operations.
Free cash flow generated in the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, was $11 million.
Telix wants to use the IPO proceeds for its kidney cancer treatment pivotal trial and further expansion of its existing treatments for advanced conditions.
The market opportunity for treatments for the various cancers the company is targeting is considerable in aggregate and is expected to grow substantially in the years ahead due to the aging of the global population, which is expected to increase the incidence of cancer conditions as immune system function is reduced.
Leadership has not disclosed major pharma firm collaboration relationships.
So far, in 2024, there have been ten biopharma IPOs in the U.S., and eight of them have performed poorly since their IPO, so the general market reception for biopharma IPOs has been underwhelming.
Telix is unusual for a biotech firm in that it is generating significant revenue and now comprehensive income while still having additional treatment candidates in its pipeline, which need further investment to advance.
So, TLX appears to have a different story to tell institutional investors from the typical development-stage biopharma, and that may affect the outcome of its post-IPO trading results.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
