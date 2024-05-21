Maskot

Today's piece is an update on eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). I've previously covered the name, on the free site, on March 9, 2023 (A Buy and Hold Idea With 50% Upside) and most recently on Nov. 16, 2023 (Small Caps Are (Super) Inefficient).

The Thesis

eHealth's business has never been better, both qualitatively and quantitatively, and yet the disconnect between its current stock price and a reasonable approximation of its intrinsic value has become a chasm.

Arguably, one of the most conservative ways to value EHTH's business is to take its most recent quarterly Commissions Receivable, apply a three-year discount rate (compounded), subtract its net debt, and then divide by the number of shares outstanding. At a three-year and 25% discount rate less net debt and divided by its share count, you arrive at a $10.84 stock price. This would imply 108% upside from yesterday's closing price of $5.21 per share.

Author's Chart

To make this even more objective, enclosed below are two snapshots from long-time covering analyst George Sutton of Craig-Hallum.

I'm highlighting George's Jan. 18, 2024, research report, via two small excerpts:

Exhibit A: A snapshot of the 1/18/24 downgrade

Craig-Hallum (January 18, 2024) Excerpt

Exhibit B: An excerpt of George's exact methodology and valuation framework

As you can see below, for his base case, George is taking a three-year 25% discount rate and applying it to EHTH's then 9/30/23 Commissions Receivable balance sheet values. Next, he subtracts net debt and then divides by the share count. At that moment in time, as we didn't yet have the data on what turned out to be EHTH's very strong Q4 FY 2023 and Q1 FY 2024 results, he arrived at a $7 stock price.

Craig-Hallum (January 18, 2024) Excerpt

Lo and behold, because EHTH has performed so well, in the subsequent Q4 FY 2023 and Q1 FY 2024 periods, applying this same draconian three-year 25% discount rate, and you arrive at a fair value of $10.84, per my chart, displayed one section above.

The Qualitative

Although I've intuitively worked this out, baptism by fire so to speak, via 20 years, both informally and formally, on the front line and in the trenches, risking both my capital and career as an analyst, I recently read the classic book - Capital Returns by Edward Chancellor. Although this book is a bit dated, as it's a curated collection of Marathon Asset Management LLP's essays (from 2002-2015), similar to Lawrence Cunningham's The Essays of Warren Buffett: Lessons For Corporate America, this book was a fantastic read and I even learned a few things.

Without giving too much of the plot away, Marathon Asset Management LLP has been one of the most successful fundamental investors (at tremendous scale) over the past few decades. In other words, they do old school, bottoms up, fundamentals analyses consisting of understanding businesses, sectors, and where these companies are in the cycle (business cycle). They have had tremendous success by investing in good companies which are good allocators of capital, and have magnified their returns by buying and investing in these businesses at (or near) the troughs of the respective capital cycles. Moreover, they love to buy good businesses, at earnings trough, in front of periods when capital or capacity is coming out of the sector.

Although I can't place eHealth anywhere close to the same strata of some of the great compounders, referenced in the book, what's telling and where there's a lot of overlap is where EHTH sits at this point in the cycle, for its sector.

As I've highlighted in the two prior EHTH pieces, the Medicare Advantage brokerage business is capital intensive. The way the business works is that you get paid about $650 for a new Medicare Advantage enrollee and then get paid between ($400 and $450), depending on the state, upon annual renewal, in year two and beyond. The life-time value (LTV) of a person is its discounted future cash flows. This is driven by how long they stay on a Medicare Advantage and on the churn assumptions (do they stay with eHealth) or do they jump to another broker. On the front end, however, there's a customer acquisition cost - CAC. This is the cost to staff the agents, build the technology, the man hours to walk through new enrollees, explain the options to find the best fit for the specific person, etc. Like so many businesses, the value is difference between the LTVs and CACs. Of course, you have to do this at scale and do this well in order to be successful. When I say successful, in this business, I'm talking about the quality metrics tracked on customer service. Perception becomes reality, and this is subjective at the individual person level. This measures both the quality of information detailed and delivered and how well eHealth agents treat the people (the perception of the overall customer service experience).

The Industry Has Been Forced To Get Religion (Capacity Leaving The Market)

If you're a good operator, the payback period, the amount of capital and the cost of capital, measured by CAC, is about 1.8 years. In other words, the onboarding cost in year one exceeds the commissions revenue earned, and you only turn a profit if the person renews in year two. That said, if you do a great job on the customer service and overall delivery, year three and beyond are very profitable. Now within the pool of enrolled members, there are different cohorts, onboarded at different vintages (different years), and there are a lot of accrual assumptions on churn to collectively arrive at net Commission Receivable balance sheet / asset value. Moreover, there are strict accounting standards and EHTH has historically been conservative with its assumptions. Specifically, the company applies a 7% discount rate to its Commission Receivables and has only had positive true-ups, since Account Standard 606 was imposed (I think in 2017), again a good barometer of EHTH's conservative underwriting.

As a good example, and as a direct reference, on EHTH's Q4 FY 2023 conference call, they reference U.S. GAAP Accounting Standard 606.

I’d now like to spend a moment explaining the interdependencies between several important metrics of our business. Member retention, lifetime values, net adjustment or tail revenue and cash flow. In accordance with U.S. GAAP, specifically Accounting Standards 606, we record our initial revenue in a manner that makes significant negative reversals in future periods not probable. In order to satisfy this guideline, we, among other factors, apply a 7% constraint to the Medicare Advantage LTVs generated by our actuarial models. That means if future cash receipts are in line with initial unconstrained estimates, we would expect to recognize tail revenue over the life of that cohort. While there may be other factors in our initial revenue estimates that could lead to future tail, meaning adjustments that are either positive or negative, these are the basics of our revenue recognition process.

Incidentally, in May 2024, as part of its presentation to the RBC conference, EHTH has done a nice job updating its Investor Deck (May 2024). I encourage all EHTH investors, both current and prospective, to spend some time reviewing this deck, as it nicely tells the story.

Enclosed below, though, I do want to highlight a few slides:

The company generated positive operating cash flow for the TTM ended March 31, 2024, the company has a future three-year targeted growth (8% to 10% CAGR) and positive FCF, from April 1, 2024 - March 31, 2025. Moreover, the company highlights the capacity coming out of the market.

eHealth May 2024 IR Deck

The company has completely revamped its go-to market strategy. This includes rebuilding its telesales organization, a new marketing campaign to help alleviate Medicare Advantage enrollees fears, and greatly enhanced its technology offering, so they can meet customers where and they are how they want to interact (on the phone, a hybrid via a video chat, or directly using the website).

eHealth May 2024 IR Deck

There are large demographic tailwinds, with an estimated 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 per day. These demographic tailwinds are a multiple year event and mean there is a growing addressable market. Secondly, currently, EHTH only has 4% market share, but with its strong balance sheet and its best ever go-to market offering, EHTH is poised to take market share from undercapitalized competitors or to take market share from peers that have exited the market.

Again, similar to the strategies discussed in Capital Returns, I too want to invest when expectations are really low and when capacity is leaving the sector, as these two circumstances can lead to robust future stock returns.

eHealth May 2024 IR Deck

The Risks

Although I think applying a three-year 25% discount rate to EHTH's March 31, 2024, Commissions Receivable less net debt is a bit draconian, there is the constant threat of politically motivated changes to CMS. This is a presidential election year, and talking about Medicare is a good way to stay relevant or in the limelight and have your name buzzing about in the press. No question, the constant tinkering, tweaks, complexity, and rules changes make administrating these plans more costly and confusing for the sector. That said, indirectly, this stands to benefit an EHTH, as other lesser capitalized peers that haven't invested in the technology and/or simply can't compete with all of this (unnecessary) regulatory that seem to get imposed on a far too regular basis. Again, this only accelerates the amount of capacity leaving the market.

The other risk (perceived or real) is the stock prices of the healthcare carriers that are the largest Medicare Advantage players have gotten dinged. The health carriers make money based on the premium dollars they earn less the actual incurred costs to deliver the health services (and administration costs). Because 2023 was a bad loss year, collectively, for the group and because CMS premium increases, for FY 2024, were less than desired, the stock prices of Humana Inc. (HUM), UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Aetna (CVS), Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV), Centene Corporation (CNC), etc., have gotten dinged. So, somehow, even though EHTH is only a broker and isn't taking underwriting risk, the fear is that the carriers will cut back on the 2024 plan benefits (the quality of the plans offered) in order to shore up their bottom lines. Based on these fears, people are afraid this could cause more churn.

And for perspective, there are more than 30 million people enrolled in the Medicare Advantage plan, so this program isn't going away.

Putting It All Together

If you're a small cap value investor, it's hard to find a better current example of a business that has an easily quantifiable upside of 100% based on very conservative assumptions and lot of negative sentiment. As I've stated, applying the exact methodology and framework, the framework used by Craig-Hallum's George Sutton, which is a three-year 25% discount rate, I arrive at a $10.84 stock price for EHTH. This gives little to no credit to the tremendous job EHTH has done revamping its business and go-to market strategy. Further, this gives no credit to future growth and potential market share EHTH is poised to win given the amount of capacity leaving the market.

To make a long story short, I've maintained a core long position since my original article and been an aggressive buyer, adding to my exposure, in the $4s and $5s.