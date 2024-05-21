Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) CEO Ken Xie presents at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 21, 2024 10:50 AM ET

Brian Essex

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Brian Essex. I'm J.P. Morgan security software analyst. And with me today are Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Fortinet, and Keith Jensen, CFO. I've been cautioned before I start, I must turn things over to Keith so he can say a few words.

Keith Jensen

Brian Essex

You've been practicing. Well, thank you for joining us. I really appreciate it both of you. I guess maybe if we could start with a bit of a recap for Q1. What were the some of the key takeaways you'd like the audience to know and we can progress from there?

Keith Jensen

Yeah. I think the headliner was SASE and SecOps. We are really, really -- I know I'm sure we'll talk more about SASE so I'll save some of the headline numbers. But I think Ken announced that product solution in November, and to be able to talk about it the way that we did coming out of Q1, I think we are very pleased with that. A lot of operational milestones, a lot of financial milestones as well. I think also at how backlog rolled out in terms of the headwind that we experienced, we knew that Q1 was by far and away the largest headwind that we would have from backlog comparisons year-over-year, and the impact on Q1 results, and that will continue to ease throughout the year and Q4 will have no backlog headwinds. So we're looking forward to that and perhaps a more normalized world for us. I think the execution was largely in line with what we expected. Maybe just a little bit of disappointment in the last week coming out of the international part of the business. But all in all, I think it was a fairly solid quarter for us.

Brian Essex

Great. And then I guess for the setup for the rest of the year, particularly a lot of people look at the billing setup. Guidance implies that I guess 2Q seems like the billings trough with billings expected to grow thereafter accelerating in the back half of the year, and I guess the midpoint of guidance implies like 1.6% year-over-year growth. What are you seeing in the business that gives you confidence to execute to that level and see that acceleration in the back half of the year?

Keith Jensen

Yeah. I think the -- when the backlog compare gets easier. And I do agree that indications that we have, the trough probably with this recovery is like we talked about with COVID, a V-shape or a U-shape. I do think we saw the weakness in Q4 a little bit outside the big deals, but certainly, Q1 and Q2 kind of feels a little trough-ish, if you will. I think the quarter is going pretty much as we expected to this point. I would caution everybody it's early. As we look out towards the rest of the year, in addition to backlog, one another topic we're working our way through was this concept of inventory digestion, and we talked about that we're seeing a more accelerated pace of customers registering security contracts. And the inference in that is that customers are now deploying some of those units that were had to go through the digestion cycle. I think we view that as a healthy sign. And I think the last point I would make is just the general conversation with our sales leaders, our salespeople as well as customers, just a tad bit more optimism as we look to the second half of the year.

Ken Xie

Yeah. The pipeline we see pretty healthy growth. And also the new SASE solution, we see a lot of interest from the customer -- from the partner, which comp 24% last quarter. We do see since our salary there, actually for us, because the SASE we offer is in the same operating system as a network security as SD-WAN. So, most current customer, which we're the leader in network security and also in SD-WAN will be quite easily quickly adopt the SASE solution. So it's different than our competitor. We are still focused on network security. So we are the leader in the number one and the far with network security, and also be the leader in the SD-WAN. So we also want to be the leader in the SASE in the next few years. We believe we have the best chance to achieve that one, both on the technology product also in the market position point of view.

Brian Essex

Got it. Super helpful. And maybe to touch on some of what both of you kind of alluded to. What are you seeing at the macro level? We're kind of halfway through the quarter now. Maybe give us a sense of what customer demand looks like and how they're spending? Are budgets easier this year than last year? Particularly this time last year, I think a lot of people were concerned about the potential for a recession in the back half of the year as opposed to a soft landing.

Ken Xie

A few is we call stabilized is people starting more look and how this is a long-term investment now, even the cost of money is still pretty high. But we do see certain area like in the teleco space since starting come back. Also, retail compared to one year ago is kind of -- or probably two years ago, the strong growth and then kind of stop a year ago. Now things also starting come back a little bit now. And I know companies still more looking for OpEx model like SASE. So they are still not quite go back to the CapEx level they have like two years, three years ago. But if they want to look in the long term in the five-year time frame, the CapEx definitely can save them more money, probably half the cost compared to the OpEx consumption model. So that's where we see. And also a lot of new use-case in the IoT, OT, most of the time probably network security is the only solution to address all this new market. We do see the Company kind of growing and expanding in that area. So we see the new use case in the network security keeping expanding. It's a lot different than some of our competitor, more focused on their current enterprise customer. We see a lot of new opportunity. And also the other area we see strong growth throughout SMB, which is far different than some other competitors. Yeah.

Brian Essex

And what is about SMB that's driving? That's one thing that seems that's a little bit different than what I'm hearing from other companies. What areas of SMB, and where is that demand coming from?

Ken Xie

The ransomware attack on our SMB started raising right now. And SMB is very different than some enterprises, especially US enterprise. They're more dependent on the channel service provider, which we have a much better ecosystem, we partner much better than our competitor. You can look at both SMB or international, they more depend on the channel, depend on the partner compared to a lot of US enterprise. The company has to go direct marketing sales. So for us, we have a better product, we have a better ecosystem, which we're doing quite well on SMB on international leverage our partner.

Brian Essex

Great. And then I think a lot of investors, I mean, obviously, this is a digestion here. We're going through a digestion cycle as I think Keith alluded to, and a lot of investors are looking forward to more normalized growth at some point, and some looking to maybe next year. And I was talking to Peter last night about maybe the discrepancy of what some of those growth expectations. I think Bloomberg has 15%, Factset has 12% growth next year. But whatever the number is, in order for you to hit let's just say mid-teen growth next year to reach like a 12% growth by the end of the year, what has to happen in order for you to hit those kind of growth rates in the business? What verticals have to come back? What do you have to see from an execution standpoint? And what are you tracking from a demand perspective that will kind of like point in that direction?

Keith Jensen

Yeah. Great question.

Brian Essex

I know you don't want to guide to '25…

Keith Jensen

Well, I was going to. No. Look, I think the pipeline needs to move back to what it's been in historical levels, well into double-digit growth in the pipeline. I think we've done a very good job of cleaning up the pipeline and we need to maintain that hygiene, if you will. If you look at the verticals and you look at the geos, as Ken mentioned, retail is typically one of our three or four largest verticals, and we need to see that spending recover and become more normalized. It doesn't need to be what it was in say 2022, but it needs to contribute as part. The service providers are doing well. Financial services are doing fantastic, manufacturing and state and local governance, et cetera. So I would expect that to continue. I think the US will continue on its journey of being a challenger in the US enterprise space. And by that, I mean in many geographies, we are -- we have the number one market share. That is not the case in the US. We're probably number three and we will continue to invest there, and we should show continued progress, both in going deeper into our installed base of enterprise customers, but also more displacement opportunities. I think one thing that we experienced in 2023 was an absence of displacement opportunities. There was really a kind of sit-tight mentality from a lot of companies about their firewall refresh cycle. And for us to be successful in growing in the US enterprise, we need those displacement opportunities from the incumbents.

Brian Essex

Got it. And then I guess on a per business segment stand -- from that standpoint, I mean, you split the businesses or you've kind of reorganized in the three silos, you have secure networking, SecOps and SASE. What kind of a mix would you anticipate? What is the mix now, and what would you anticipate when you hit kind of a more normalized rate of spending that would support that kind of growth?

Keith Jensen

Well, first of all, I think I applaud our marketing team for moving away from FortiGate and non-FortiGate. I think to talk about three pillars now in terms of network security, SASE and SecOps really aligns with Gartner's Magic Quadrants and how people talk about the industry. I think that SASE and SecOps are going to continue to do very well. They're not dependent necessarily on the firewall refresh cycle or digestion. So I would expect that they're going to show growth in absolute numbers and absolute dollars. On a smaller base, we'll probably have larger growth. Maybe Ken will talk a little bit more about the firewall network security in terms of while we expect growth there, it's on a very large number.

Ken Xie

Yeah. Actually, if you look at the secure networking and the firewall. I don't like the term firewall. It's really -- I prefer the gateway because firewall I mean block the traffic gateway, you still need people coming connected online. So the gateway business and at the same time, the SASE using the same FortiOS, same operating system, and just the model why is more CapEx on secured networking and other one, the SASE is more OpEx consumer per user whatever spending model there. I think so once the big environment changes, the interest rate lower, whatever, where people move to the CapEx because long-term it's definitely more cost lower on the CapEx model, especially a lot of service provider was starting to invest, a lot of telecom service provider because they do have the infrastructure to do some of that. So it's difficult to say the mix, but I do believe like I said, we are the leader in the network security already, and we'll continue to lead and gain in share. And the market itself there is probably grow around 10%. We believe we'll grow faster than that. And then on the SASE, we also see very, very fast growth, leverage our position in network security, leverage our position in SD-WAN as leader we feel because right now, 94% of SASE customer come from existing customer which are already using our SD-WAN, and we see pretty fast growing there. And -- so these two together because it's in the same operating system on FortiOS, and the network security is kind of also leverage ASIC to accelerate better performance and lower cost. On the other side, the SASE little bit of OpEx model kind of a short-term -- probably short-term contract peers, something like that, shorten spending there. These two we feel both will -- we want to be the number-one leader and continue to grow our focus in this area. The secure op is more kind of similar upsell, cross-sell opportunity. We also built like 50 other product, mostly internally developed and try to automate integrate together also very different than some other company more dependent on acquisition. So that's we probably keep a similar strategy going forward internally innovate and then gaining market share. And once we lead in some area, then expanding from there, instead of try to go all front, which we feel may not be the best strategy.

Brian Essex

Yeah, it's interesting. Maybe on the SASE market, I know one of the points of that investors bring up is just the number of competitors flooding into that space, whether it's Cato, Netskope, Palo Alto, Zoom, Microsoft, Cisco. I mean there's just a broad array of different vendors trying to approach that market. And how do you -- who do you run into competitively? And how do you see that market shaping up for Fortinet in terms of their ability to gain more than their fair share of like that SASE market?

Ken Xie

It's interesting. We develop all the SASE product including SD-WAN like five years, seven years ago. The go-to-market strategy changed six months ago. Instead of leverage service provider, we say we're going to go direct. So we're starting to see more SASE competitor, but we do have some advantage other competitors don't have. First, we have a huge installation base. On the network security, we have like 700,000 customers and more than 12 million FortiGate firewall deployed, and number one, both on the unit shipment, which we have a 52% market share globally and also on the revenue about 30%, bigger than any other competitor. So we leverage all this installation base, upsell, cross-sell. Second, we also believe we have a technology ahead of other competitor. We integrate all the SASE function in the same operating system for the OS, which is not the case for other competitors. They have to go separate box for like SD-WAN, some other SASE for -- have to use in multiple server in the PoP, in a cloud to process our SASE function, which we can process within the same OS, whether using the local appliance or using the in PoP in the cloud. So that's very different than most other competitors, whether they're missing the network security part, missing the SD-WAN part, or they kind of lack of all this installation base. On the other side, we do have both hardware component, hardware agent for SASE like using Wi-Fi switch, or we can use in a software agent whether using FortiClients and other do the SASE approach to give the customer flexibility because I do believe long term SASE, a lot of customer or certain vertical area, finance service, healthcare, they more need like a local private SASE instead of for other traffic go to PoP process, which we feel we have a huge advantage using single OS with hardware acceleration and the local process at the same time do like cloud-based to supporting remote workers. So this kind of hybrid approach will be the future for SASE. At the same time, we continue to partner with a carrier service provider. We see they're starting coming back now compared to a little bit slow in the last few years. So once they all come back, this kind of hybrid approach, whether on premi SASE or cloud SASE, or leveraged service provider or go-direct ourself I think it will be the future of SASE. We have this advantage than the competitor. That's gave us a kind of a -- that's we have the confidence we'll be the number one in the SASE in a few years.

Brian Essex

And that kind of like a return to the service providers. Is that in spite of interest rates in spite of limit or hesitation to spend on CapEx because SASE is a more kind of like OpEx model? So in spite of some of the headwinds that we may see from carriers during their earnings calls, they're still moving in the direction of SASE?

Ken Xie

Yeah. I think for this service provider, they don’t care if they have infrastructure, they own infrastructure. So they do have a cost advantage because SASE, the major part of cost is really the infrastructure cost. You have to run the PoP, you have to process all the traffic which carrier service provider have a huge advantage long term wise. The same thing like how we process the early days. We want to build our own PoP, which cost probably half compared to some cloud provider cost, which we still use in our own PoP to handle majority of the traffic. But if there are certain location, we don't have the PoP or don't have enough traffic to invest in the own PoP, we probably will leverage the cloud provider. A lot of carrier, not only they own infrastructure, but also they have good relation with the local customer and also certain regulation requirement they need to have data to be processed locally. So thus, we see the service providers do have their advantage to play the SASE game. They are just a little bit behind on the technology, on the headcount and training to make their service to the enterprise or to their customer, which they do need additional secured expertise to do that. But also the other area we see strong interest-related SMB, which is really most of our competitors don't even address that market, but they do need this kind of SASE service to protect some of the data to -- against some ransomware attack.

Brian Essex

Got it. Super helpful. And then with regard to the infrastructure that your SASE platform sits on top of. I mean you were building out and you still are building out your own kind of data center footprint, but you made the decision last year to partner with GCP for the access portion of their network. What was behind that decision? And what has happened to, I guess, the acceptance or your ability to penetrate the market after you've partnered with GCP?

Ken Xie

That's where we're changing the go-to-market strategy. Before we tried to do like six months ago, we tried to go for a service provider -- care service provider. So six months ago, so we announced we go direct for the SASE. That's also partner with GCP, which they bring us additional like 150 PoP because SASE -- actually, from my point, we should be more measured by the latency, should be more measured by the uptime or this reliability issue instead of a number of PoP. But somehow competitor using number of PoP to measure it to say, okay, we can play the same game. Even though number of PoP owned by ourself is less, but it's a much more efficient cost much lower. Now we partner with the cloud provider, the number of PoP we also is the same or even better.

Brian Essex

Got it. And then you talked a little bit about SD-WAN. I know historically you've pointed to the opportunity that's within your installed base for SD-WAN. How are you going to market in terms of converting those SD-WAN customers to SASE as opposed to maybe selling secure service edge upfront and using that as the tip of the spear to sell SASE? I mean, are you still leading with SD-WAN, or converting with SD-WAN? Or are you able to sell SASE on a standalone basis?

Ken Xie

Yeah. First, we do believe we are probably already number one in SD-WAN because we offer SD-WAN as a part of the FortiOS, which develop internally, which was different than other tow five, top-10 players. They all come from acquisition with separate mask. We have the same operation system and in the same FortiGate, FortiOS, which we have more than 12 million deployed in the field. We feel quite a bigger percentage, maybe close to half already using some SD-WAN because we don't quite track in that. So we feel they will be supporting the work remotely, the ZTNA is modern data security, they probably will be once we announce, we're going to do SASE directly is a lot of interest to, okay, how we can convert from the current FortiGate, FortiOS with SD-WAN, and even Forti firewall to the SASE offering. SASE, we do have some active service, do we have some other like software and also even using the hardware, FortiAP, FortiSwitch to sell the hardware agent. So we only started tracking six months ago. We see last quarter 24% growth, but also forever fast growth. I think it's a -- there was a huge SD-WAN installation base, probably millions of FortiGate enable the SD-WAN. We feel they can more easily to convert upsell, cross sell for the additional SASE service, which will drive that additional service business for us.

Brian Essex

Got it. And then I guess to spend some time on secure networking, everyone is kind of wondering when we're going to see a firewall recovery. Keith, I think you pointed to you know a little bit of stabilization, and particularly with regard to diminishing the backlog. And what is your expectation in terms of the timing of a -- kind of a turnaround and recovery to more normalized growth, and what might we base those expectations on? I think you've cited some Gartner forecast, but to what extent is it Gartner versus talking to your own customers, and maybe basing an understanding on what the real spending may look like?

Keith Jensen

Yeah, great question. Certainly a very common question these days. What's the date that it's actually going to happen? I think it will be easier to look back in hindsight and say that was the date, then we'll be able to look forward and say we expected on that date. I think the things that we look at beyond Gartner and obviously, is talking to companies about what their expectations are one is our own pipeline. And as I indicated, we started to feel -- we're starting to feel better about our pipeline as we look further out now and in terms of it being a better growth rate and cleaner than it had been in the past. I think in conversations with customers, and we spent a lot of time on the road one-on-one with customers and getting a sense of what their spending plans are for 2024, and how they feel about 2025. And I think if I were to compare and contrast it to, say, a year ago, I think that certainly we and some of our customers are a little bit surprised at how fast spending got shut down in the security space in Q2 of last year. I think it's quite the opposite now. It's not that this picket is completely reopened, but they can now sit down and have meaningful conversations with their own leadership team in terms of what their plans are. In terms of supporting things like go-to-market or AI or SASE or other initiatives, I think it's a more open conversation now. But again, I don't think that it's fully back. There's a little way to go there.

Brian Essex

Got it. And then who are you seeing most on the competitive front? I mean, is it more reliant on what your customer base is spending? Or is there more reliant on what maybe your competitor's customer base is spending, or the rate of refresh that they're seeing? I mean, how do you -- what kind of dynamics do you see within…

Keith Jensen

In terms of the -- we track our firewall, pardon me, our pipeline and we break it down by segments, firewall being one, for example. I guess I'm calling it FortiGate now is that the new name that we're pointing out. Yeah. And those competitors, both in terms of who they are, you know the names, the top three, and the mix really hasn't shifted over for an extended period of time. We have more overlap with Cisco, both in terms of our product suite and our customer footprint than we do with, say, Checkpoint or Palo Alto. But again, that mix hasn't really shifted. We certainly have seen as you look to the other two pillars, SASE and SecOps, and some of these other names that you talk about are much more prominent in terms of being competitors, whether that's Zscaler or Netskope, or some of the others that you mentioned, and we see those and we obviously, track those as well. So I think there's been a new class of citizens, so to speak, that have entered our pipeline that were probably not there 12 months ago and certainly not 24 months ago.

Brian Essex

Got it.

Ken Xie

Yeah. I think that's where you look at all the by region and by vertical. By region outside US, we're number-one pretty much in every country, and then the US, like say we are probably a little bit behind part on Cisco. But Cisco is still the same issue for the last 10 years, 20 years. They don't quite have the product. They have to acquire company to have a separate product, whether for SD-WAN, for firewall, for some other security solution there. So we have a single OS with ASIC keeping accelerate all the performance and all the cost. And on the other side, in the US, in the -- we kind of a -- because the business model in the US a little bit different than international, instead more depend on the partner, depend on the channel. The US, the vendor have to go direct, invest in the market and in direct sales force, which we started to invest. So that's why in the US enterprise, we started more gaining market share quickly. Especially some vendor there, they kind of try to do the foundation, they try to whatever, and when the renewal come, you can see the price tag go little high. On the other side, if they lose an advantage in some area, whether in the network security and some other area, and also they have a much less coverage use case, whether supporting the internal high-speed segmentation, whether supporting the branch office or supporting work from home, all these kind of things. And then we have more coming and then gradually replacing some of the competitors. Like I say, we are well focused on network security, both secure networking, both on SASE, and just want to make sure we win there first, and then gradually we say the secure op and that's upsell, cross-sell. So that's the strategy. We're different than competitor. We continue to believe we are the best on a secure network in network security and also the best in the SASE offering. So we're leveraging that advantage and go our this way. So that's where in the US, we're more gaining market share quickly because the competitor whether lack the product or they lack of a kind of the performance or the cost advantage as we are.

Brian Essex

And maybe that's a good segue into, I guess, I'll ask the is hardware going away question. I guess you have a lot of competitors who talked about migration of cloud and everything is moving into the cloud. And what are the technical merits of actually, having hardware either in a branch office or in your infrastructure that support the argument for firewalls or hardware not going away as we kind of walk through this increasing migration to the cloud?

Ken Xie

Yeah. We're happy if all come back to all power which is not the case. Even during their earning, they just mentioned still hardware is quite important. More than half of their business come from the hardware side, I mean on the product revenue. Because always a hybrid mode and you do need to have a physical security on-premise appliance and also especially a lot of new area. And that's why we're keeping using the convergence because the traditional networking gear routing switching and they cannot give you the way to manage the data level, the application level, the content level, or the user level. And only the secure networking can do that. So that's where secure networking will be bigger than the networking by 2030. That's the Gartner forecast. On the other side, we do see there is a lot of new total addressable market, not a new use case, the traditional enterprise security enterprise firewall market, or enterprise security gateway market kind of go beyond that one, especial OTI, OT security and internal data center security and remote SMB work from home area, which a lot of new use case we see there quite strong growth, which is most dependent on the hardware appliance. And also -- that's also compared to the company technology because we do believe in how our very beginning, that's also the reason from 24 years ago, we decided to invest in ASIC. So none of our competitors really have that long-term investment strategy because ASIC will take probably 10 years to build new generation and also big investment there. And -- so that's where we're keeping play our advantage because none of our competitors have this advantage can competing with us. So that's where they say the firewall hours that but which is not the case. You can talk to all the customer, even a lot of our new SASE customer, SASE is really additional to the traditional firewall. So they do need additional network security firewall gateway, and on top of that, there are some additional SASE surveys or some other part. So we don't see the firewall or the hardware business will go away, and that's why I do believe the market will continue to grow like around 10% in the next 10 years, 20 years, and the convergence also will happen. So that's what keeping driving the growth because we are the only one have some advantage from the single OS, from the ASIC advantage not our competitors have. So we feel we're keeping growing and still quite a big business like a 67% business come from that portion and -- but SASE probably even more -- much more.

Brian Essex

Got it. What's the algebra behind that 10% growth rate is? I mean, Gartner may have done it, but is there some sort of a bottoms-up analysis they've done to get to that? Or do they just look at the historical -- what historical rates have been to kind of arrive at that number?

Ken Xie

The historical data probably even higher than that, maybe 15%, even close to 20%. For us, in the last 15 years since I peeled a CAGR probably 25% because we keep in gaining share. There is a traditional existing enterprise firewall secret gateway market, but a lot of other new use case to go beyond the traditional enterprise might go to SMB, secure OT, IoT security, supporting work from home. And I think eventually with all the home appliance or connect online, the home gateway market also may take off, maybe leverage AI to lower supporting cost to address that one. Right now, the current model, especially supporting cannot really supporting the work-from-home consumer network security because supporting costs will be too high. So that's a lot of new technology may needed to bring that market to lower the supporting cost.

Brian Essex

Got it. I just realized we're running up on like we've got a few minutes left and I wanted to give people in the audience the opportunity to ask questions if anyone has them. I can keep going. Just wanted to make sure I checked. So in terms of -- I wanted to give you an opportunity to talk about AI. You recently announced GenAI IoT security assistant and new GenAI capabilities for network and SecOps. Can you dig into that a little bit in terms of capabilities for FortiAI, and walk us through GenAI for IoT vulnerabilities?

Ken Xie

Yeah. Right now, the FortiAI already applied in the FortiSIEM, FortiSO, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager will apply more product with GenAI. Basically, we're helping the security and IT guy to like lower operation cost, more quickly responsible on the attack. We're also using AI probably can handle close to half of supporting right now. So that's eventually can enable us to expand the market into like whether it's some consumer SMB, some other area. But also in R&D, we do build our own kind of language model. It's more like an expert model to handle certain security on the intelligence side and also apply some operation side, even certain R&D side. So that's where there's multiple things going on with AI. And also we are waiting -- when AI starting to apply into a certain vertical, certain area, whether in healthcare, in some manufacturing scenario, they also bring some other how to secure all this AI, all this application using AI, which we're also working with quite some experts and vertical to address that issue right now.

Brian Essex

Got it.

Keith Jensen

Yeah. I think AI is going to be an interesting journey. I would say that there's almost two classes of use cases and one is the mundane labor-intensive exercise. The example that CFOs like to give is that we will get rid of our Investor Relations person and we'll have ChatGPT is paying attention. Draft the script. I mean it feels almost one step removed from offshoring type resources and that sort of thing. I think the other part of it is, when you talk to customers, it's really a focus on top line. And just consistently when you talk to a customer right now about their own plans for AI, it's always about the top line and how they're enabling sales, whether it's in retail, whether it's financial services and so many different use cases. And then behind that comes the security part of it. There was -- in our accelerate kick-off speeches we did -- the gentleman did a great job on an example of how we use AI internally in local language modules and 30 different languages to do the quote-unquote routine investigation of logs and checking logs and data. I think you'll see that type a lot. I think you'll also see from us a lot of conversation about the sheer volume of AI -- of data that we have to sort through as part of our security operations team and our FortiGuard team. And there's tremendous opportunity there to continue to expand which Ken talked about earlier, our use of AI. So I think that AI is really -- you can look at in different ways, the mundane things, the top line things, and then also really how you're going to be forced to go about securing it. I think it's -- to come back to your question about Gartner and Gartner's growth rate. I think what Gartner has been trained to understand and Ken mentioned this is that every so often there seems to be another use case for firewalls and cybersecurity, whether that's OT or whether that's micro-segmentation, or whether it's the edges, more things are coming. I mean, it's the nature of our industry because the bad actors are unfortunately very creative in how they go about things. And with that, that generates new use cases for security.

Brian Essex

Great. With that, I think we're out of time. So, Ken, Keith, thank you for joining us and thank you for joining as well.

Keith Jensen

Appreciate it.