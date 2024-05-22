jetcityimage

Rolls-Royce Stock Outperformed Easily

Rolls-Royce Holdings' (OTCPK:RYCEY) (OTCPK:RYCEF) stock has outperformed the market significantly over the past year as RYCEY continued its recovery toward its pre-COVID highs. Instead of reversing, RYCEY's upward momentum has continued with little resistance, easily outperforming its peers, bolstered by its fundamentally strong business model.

RYCEY 1Y total return Vs. peers (Seeking Alpha)

Accordingly, RYCEY stock delivered an incredible 1Y total return of more than 180% over the past year. Some investors could consider taking profits or cutting exposure significantly as they envisage a possible reversal following its surge. However, I urge these investors to think carefully, as I have not assessed a significant change in Rolls-Royce's fundamental thesis or price action, warranting caution.

RYCEY Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Rolls-Royce Has Undergone A Solid Turnaround

Rolls-Royce has recovered its mojo under CEO Tufan Erginbilgic's leadership. He "implemented strategic measures" to engineer a dramatic turnaround in Rolls-Royce's fortunes as it inches closer to achieving its medium-term roadmap. As a result, Rolls-Royce's solid execution has significantly bolstered business performances across the company, lifting its "free cash flow and allowing the company to reduce debt." Erginbilgic also put in place a "tougher stance on contracts" while introducing cost-cutting measures, significantly improving Rolls-Royce's underlying operating profitability.

Rolls-Royce medium-term targets (Rolls-Royce filings)

Consequently, as seen above, it has lifted Rolls-Royce closer to its medium-term outlook (through FY2027). In addition, it also led to an "upgraded guidance by 40% at half-year mark" at Rolls-Royce's full-year 2023 earnings conference in February. As a result, the leading engine manufacturer anticipates a robust performance in 2024, aiming to "surpass them" as Rolls-Royce executes confidently against its medium-term guidance.

Rolls-Royce key business segments (Rolls-Royce filings)

Rolls-Royce's civil aerospace segment remains one of its key profit drivers, accounting for more than 50% of its FY23 operating profit. It benefits from a continued recovery in "global and international travel, particularly in Asia." Therefore, Rolls-Royce expects to continue gaining market share in widebody aircraft, anticipating solid growth momentum in its installed engine base. As a result, it also bolsters its MRO services, lifting a further recovery in aftermarket opportunities.

Rolls-Royce's FY2024 guidance notably reflects the company's confidence in achieving "large engine flying hours at 100% to 110% of 2019 levels." As a result, the market has likely baked in these assumptions with the significant outperformance in RYCEY's stock relative to its peers over the past year. With Rolls-Royce expected to deliver its half-year 2024 results in Q3, investors will likely scrutinize for insights into possible outperformance from its civil aerospace segment.

Rolls-Royce anticipates a full-year operating profit outlook between GBP1.7B and GBP2B. It also expects to deliver free cash flow between GBP1.7B and GBP1.9B. Therefore, the cash flow conversion is expected to remain robust. Wall Street expects Rolls-Royce to exceed the high end of its operating profit guidance, suggesting management could be conservative. Despite that, it could place increased pressure on Rolls-Royce to outperform the market's bullish expectations, underscoring the importance of providing a solid guidance update in Q3.

In addition, the high geopolitical tensions should continue to underpin the recovery of Rolls-Royce's defense business, which is also expected to be a material profit driver in the medium term. The company's power business should also continue to benefit from secular growth opportunities aligned with the surge in AI data centers. Therefore, I assess Rolls-Royce has several cyclical (civil aerospace business) and structural growth drivers (defense and power) embedded within its business segments to help achieve its 2027 modeling.

Is RYCEY Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

RYCEY stock is assigned a "C+" valuation grade, suggesting it isn't expensive. Furthermore, RYCEY's forward adjusted PEG ratio of 0.97 is more than 40% below its industrial peers' median. In addition, RYCEY's forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 13.5x is in line with its industry peers' median of 13x. Therefore, I don't anticipate RYCEY's fundamentally strong thesis to be hampered by potential overvaluation risks. Notwithstanding my optimism, RYCEY's nearly vertical surge over the past year could be susceptible to downward volatility from potential profit-taking by earlier investors sitting on significant gains.

RYCEY price chart (weekly, medium-term) (TradingView)

RYCEY's price chart suggests a rock-solid bullish momentum as it continues toward its 2018 highs at the $6.30 level. There's a resistance zone just under the $5.50 level. However, RYCEY buyers look ready to break decisively above it, helping the stock maintain its uptrend continuation thesis.

As a result, I assess RYCEY's outperformance looks ready to continue following the potential breakout and subsequently surging toward the 2018 highs before a broader consolidation zone.

Unless Rolls-Royce reports a marked downward revision in its medium-term guidance, the valuation re-rating of RYCEY stock over the past year is justified and looks likely to carry on.

Rating: Initiate Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

