Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference - (Transcript)

May 21, 2024 4:54 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.93K Followers

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) JPMorgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 21, 2024 2:25 PM ET

Company Participants

Emilie Choi - President and Chief Operating Officer
Alesia Haas - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ken Worthington - JPMorgan

Ken Worthington

Hi, good afternoon, everybody. My name is Ken Worthington, I'm the analyst following Coinbase from JPMorgan. I'd like to thank you so much for joining the TMT Conference this year and the fireside chat with Coinbase.

I'm excited to host Emilie Choi, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer at Coinbase. Coinbase is a $50 billion crypto platform that facilitates trading, staking and the custody of crypto tokens as well as instances of broader engagement with the crypto ecosystem.

Before we get started, I have to read the Safe Harbor statement. I'd like to remind you that during today's chat with Emilie and Alesia, we may make forward-looking statements. Actual results may be materially different from today's references and that may include non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is available on the company's latest shareholder letter if you're interested. So thank you both for joining. I've divided sort of questions into four parts. We'll talk about the crypto ecosystem. We'll dig into some Coinbase specific questions.

We'll get to financials and then we'll wrap up.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ken Worthington

So starting with the crypto ecosystem, Emilie, we'll begin with you. As we think about the crypto cycle, where are we today in the crypto cycle? And with ETFs now live, how is 2024 and the rally we're seeing in crypto markets today similar or dissimilar to what we've seen in past cycles, including the more recent one in 2021?

Emilie Choi

So I am smart enough not to

Recommended For You

About COIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COIN

Trending Analysis

Trending News