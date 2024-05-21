Marco_de_Benedictis

We last visited Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) in the summer of 2023. The conclusion reached in that article is that the stock should be sold given extreme valuations. That call turned out to be prescient, as the shares have lost a bit over half their value since that piece was published. Has the prognosis changed after the large sell-off in the equity now presents much lower entry points? An updated analysis follows below.

Vicor makes modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power and is based just outside of Boston. The company also provides complementary components such as AC-DC converters and AC-line rectifiers, as well as brick format DC-DC converters and custom power solutions. Primary customers include OEMS and contract manufacturers in defense and aerospace, among other industries. The stock, with its recent decline, trades around $34.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $1.5 billion.

Recent Results:

The company posted its first quarter numbers on April 23rd. Vicor delivered GAAP earnings of six cents a share as revenues fell just over 14% on a year-over-year to $83.9 million. Bottom-line results were in line with expectations, while sales came in slightly light. It should be noted that net income dropped to $2.6 million from $11.2 million in the same period a year ago.

Perhaps the more concerning metric in the earnings report was the company's deteriorating operating cash flow situation. Vicor produced only $2.7 million of operational cash flow in the quarter, down drastically sequentially from the $22.1 million in OCF in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $10.1 million from the same period a year ago. Legal expenses rose some $4 million from the prior quarter, due primarily to legal expenses incurred ahead of trial in the company's long-time patent infringement case before the ITC. A court decision in this suit looks like it will be out in late summer or early fall of this year. Order backlog also dropped precipitously to $150.3 million from over $271 million in 1Q2023 and down sequentially from $160.8 million in the fourth quarter of last year.

On the bright side, top and bottom-line results were close to the consensus, unlike the fourth quarter, when Vicor badly missed both earnings and sales. That said, Vicor still delivered net income of $8.7 million, and $0.19 per diluted share of profits, far above that of the first quarter.

Analyst Reaction & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community doesn't currently see a turnaround on the horizon for Vicor Corporation. Both Craig-Hallum and Needham reissued Hold ratings immediately after first quarter results hit the wires. Nor are insiders "buying the dip" in the equity. There was one minimal insider purchase last August, but otherwise insiders have not bought the stock in many, many years.

Vicor Corporation exited the first quarter with nearly $240 million in cash and marketable securities against no long-term debt, according to the company's 10-Q filed for the quarter. This one of the few current positives around Vicor's investment case.

Conclusion:

Vicor Corporation made $1.19 a share on $405 million. The current analyst firm consensus has profits falling dramatically to just under 50 cents a share in FY2024 as sales fall to just under $335 million. They do project a profit rebound to nearly a buck a share in FY2025 on sales growth in the low teens.

Other recent articles on Seeking Alpha have alluded to Vicor's potential as an important component supplier to the AI industry. Management also sounded quite upbeat about the company's opportunities supplying the electric vehicle space on its first quarter conference call. Unfortunately, the current reality is that the company is experiencing falling sales, earnings, and order backlog.

Even with Vicor Corporation stock being more than cut in half over the past year, the stock is hardly compelling at 30 times trailing earnings, given both earnings and revenues are heading to significant declines in this fiscal year. I made large profits on VICR buying long-dated, out of the money bear put spreads against the equity when my first article on the stock appeared in August of last year. Despite the huge tumble in the equity since then, VICR still seems a good short candidate (please review the risks of shorting before placing any trades), as more pain for its shareholders seems straight ahead.