Introduction

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) is a large reinsurance company that is currently ranked 5th in the world based on gross written premiums after completing its acquisition of Validus from American International Group (AIG). The company pays a pretty low dividend, which means that the majority of its earnings is retained on the balance sheet, translating in an increasing book value per share. In the previous article, I was focusing on RenaissanceRe’s preferred equity, and with a yield exceeding 6% on one of its preferred share issues, I feel this still represents good value for fixed income seekers.

The book value of the common shares continues to increase

When looking at an insurance company or reinsurance company, I am always interested in seeing how much money the company makes on "the float," the cash pile it holds between collecting insurance premiums and actually having to pay something out.

In the first quarter of the year, RenaissanceRe reported a total amount in gross premiums of just under $4B, while the net premiums earned came in at $2.44B. Interestingly, the reinsurance company’s net investment income increased by more than 50% to just under $391M thanks to the expanded investment portfolio after the completion of the acquisition of Validus. But unlike the previous year, the portfolio did encounter some unrealized losses to the tune of almost $214M, compared to a gain (also unrealized) of almost $280M in the first quarter of last year.

The operating expenses increased as well due to the expanded scale of the company, but with a pre-tax income of $634M, RenaissanceRe performed well considering the pre-tax profit excluding unrealized losses and gains would have been around $845M in Q1 2024 compared to less than $600M in the first quarter of last year.

The total tax pressure on the financial results was just over $15M, resulting in a net profit of almost $634M, of which almost $245M was attributable to non-controlling interests. This means the net income attributable to RenaissanceRe was approximately $374M and after making the preferred dividend payments, there was $365M in net profit attributable to the common shareholders of RenaissanceRe. This resulted in an EPS of $6.96 based on the weighted average share count during the quarter.

Unlike banks, insurance and reinsurance companies have to report the fair values of all the securities they invest in (banks can report the book value of their securities held to maturity rather than the fair value). As you can see below, the total investment portfolio is almost $30B in size, while the reinsurance company has almost $51B in total assets.

As of the end of the first quarter, the total equity value on the balance sheet was $9.8B, of which approximately $750M was represented by preferred equity (which I will discuss later in this article). This means the net book value attributable to the common shareholders of RenaissanceRe was just over $9.04B, representing approximately $171 per share. That’s an increase exceeding 3% during the quarter. A good result considering RenaissanceRe also paid a $0.39 dividend.

RenaissanceRe obviously isn’t a dividend pick, as its yield is pretty low at less than 1%. However, it is a nice accumulator of capital and its book value

The preferred shares still offer a decent risk/reward ratio

In my previous article on RenaissanceRe, I also paid attention to the company’s two series of preferred shares that are currently outstanding. Both have a fixed preferred dividend rate and could thus also be seen as a vehicle to speculate on lower interest rates on the financial markets, as the share prices will show an inverse correlation with the interest rates. If interest rates indeed go down and the appeal of an investment in RenaissanceRe is not getting worse, the share prices of both series of preferred shares should go up.

The F-shares (NYSE:RNR.PR.F) have a 5.75% preferred dividend yield and are callable since June last year. RenaissanceRe hasn’t called them yet, as the shares offer the reinsurance company a relatively cheap source of funding. The current share price of the Series F preferred shares is $23.53, resulting in a preferred dividend yield of approximately 6.1%.

The G shares (NYSE:RNR.PR.G) have a lower dividend yield of 4.20% ($1.05 per share per year, paid in four quarterly installments of $0.2625 per quarter). They can be called from July 2026 on at the principal value of $25.00, but they can also be called before if a regulatory capital event occurs (at no premium) or if a rating agency event occurs (at a 2% premium). The latter would kick in if the rating agencies lower Renaissance’s credit rating. For the purpose of this article, I will assume both series of the preferred shares won't be called in the near future.

The current share price of the Series G is $18.11. This means the yield has increased to 5.8% based on the current share price.

This makes the choice pretty easy. Why would an investor be happy with a 5.8% preferred yield if a similar security with pretty much the same risk profile offers a 6.1% yield?

Investment thesis

The preferred shares issued by RenaissanceRe remain an interesting vehicle for investors looking for fixed income possibilities. While a 6.1% preferred dividend yield isn’t shockingly high, the payout ratio is very low, as RenaissanceRe needs just a fraction of its earnings to cover the preferred dividends. Meanwhile, the call risk is pretty low, especially for the preferred equity that’s costing the company just 4.2%.

I currently have no position in the common shares nor the preferred shares of RenaissanceRe, but I am keeping an eye on both classes of equity.