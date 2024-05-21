Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (ARZGF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.93K Followers

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCPK:ARZGF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 21, 2024 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fabio Cleva - Head, Investor & Rating Agency Relations
Marco Sesana - Group General Manager
Giulio Terzariol - CEO of Insurance
Cristiano Borean - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Will Hardcastle - UBS
Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux
Michael Huttner - Berenberg
William Hawkins - KBW
Iain Pearce - Exane PNB Paribas
Farooq Hanif - JPMorgan
Andrea Lisi - Equita
Steven Haywood - HSBC
Farquhar Murray - Autonomous Research
Elena Perini - Intesa Sanpaolo

Operator

Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Generali Group First Quarter 2024 Results Presentation. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Fabio Cleva, Head of Investor and Rating Agencies Relations of Generali Group. Please go ahead, sir.

Fabio Cleva

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Generali first quarter 2024 results call. Here with us today, we have the Group General Manager, Marco Sesana; the CEO of Insurance; Giulio Terzariol; and the Group CFO, Cristiano Borean.

Before opening the Q&A session, let me hand it over to Marco and Cristiano for some opening comments. Marco, the floor is yours.

Marco Sesana

So good morning, everyone. Our first quarter results confirm the group delivery and the positive effect of commercial action implemented in 2023 to address the macro context challenges.

In Life, we are very pleased by the return to positive net inflow. The first quarter figures confirm what we told you throughout the second half of 2023, that the situation was under control. It also demonstrates our ability to meet customer demand for protection and unit-linked products.

Protection net inflows reached €1.5 billion, while unit-linked net flows were close to €1 billion. Protection

Recommended For You

About ARZGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARZGF

Trending Analysis

Trending News